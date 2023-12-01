Bestinfond Comments on Exor

Fund stock highlight, by Tomas Pinto

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Bestinfond discusses its holding in Dutch private equity firm.
Article's Main Image

The great investment manager David Swensen, head of investments at the prestigious Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) until his death last year, said that value investing is uncomfortable by definition, as the most attractive opportunities are often hidden in places that can become terrifying.

Having read a multitude of reports on the potential compensation to be paid to Philips (XAMS:PHIA, Financial) and having discussed the investment case with a number of experts, we understood that most investors were horrified by the idea of investing in Philips. As a brief foretaste of the news revealed below, we may tell you that Exor (XAMS:EXO, Financial) was not among them.

Exor is an old acquaintance of Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) unitholders. At the end of 2020, just a few months after this team took over management of the fund, the Agnelli family's holding company returned to our portfolio. We liked their assets (mainly Stellantis, Ferrari and CNH). We felt they were impeccably managed and, above all, we were delighted to be able to buy them at a discount of around 40% of their net asset value, which is how they were trading at the time. Despite the fantastic revaluation over the past three years, the discount at which they are quoted has not fallen by a single cent. We are happy Exor shareholders and still find the valuation exceptionally attractive. This view is shared by our sister fund Bestinver Grandes Compañías, which has just added it to its portfolio (you can read the Exor thesis in more detail in its newsletter for the preceding quarter).

There are times when our working methodology is backed by one of the companies we own receiving a takeover bid from a competitor or a private equity fund (Univar was the latest). On other occasions, it happens that a large investor detects value in one of the companies we hold in our portfolio, as was the case with Bayer a few months ago. This is exactly what happened on 14 August, when Exor announced that it had bought a 15% holding in Philips. This is a long-term acquisition which results from the holding company's objective of increasing its presence in the health care sector and which will give the Agnelli family a seat on the board, making it the de facto main shareholder of the Dutch company.

John Elkan, grandson of Giovanni Agnelli and current CEO of Exor, is one of the best capital allocators we have known in recent times.

The return he has achieved for its shareholders can only be described as spectacular: since 2009, he has grown the value of the company's assets at a compound rate of 20%. We believe that Exor has seen the same as us in Philips. On the one hand, a technological and industrial capacity that is difficult to replicate in a very attractive sector in the long term. On the other, a very complicated economic situation that enabled it to buy a holding at a very steep discount to the true value of its business.

This document has been drawn up by Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC for informative purposes only and may not be considered under any circumstances as an offer to invest in its investment funds. The information has been compiled by Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC from sources deemed to be reliable. However, although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the information is correct, Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC does not warrant that it is accurate, complete or up to date. All opinions and estimates included in this document constitute the judgement of Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC at the date to which they refer and are subject to change without notice. All the opinions contained herein have been expressed on a general basis, without regard to specific investment objectives, the financial situation or individual needs. In no event shall Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC, its directors, employees and authorised personnel be liable for any type of damage that might arise, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained in this document. Under no circumstances is the announcement of past returns a promise or guarantee of future returns. All Bestinver returns are expressed in euro, net of fees and expenses. Potential: The fund's revaluation potential at a given time in the opinion of Bestinver's managers, calculated as the difference between the current and target PER. It is not the gain that the fund will achieve in a given period because, even if the fund achieves a specific performance, the managers' objective is to increase or at least maintain that potential. PER: Free cash-flow price at which the fund is listed, based on the PER estimated by Bestinver's managers for each company (including adjustments such as: debt, time of cycle, share price, foreign currencies, etc.). Target Price: Net Asset Value that could be reached by the fund's units based on the intrinsic value of all the securities making up the portfolio estimated by Bestinver's managers.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.