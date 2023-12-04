Aramark's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend Payout and Historical Performance

Aramark (ARMK, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2023-12-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-27. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Aramark's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Aramark Do?

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international, food and support services United States, and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

A Glimpse at Aramark's Dividend History

Aramark has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Aramark's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Aramark currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.57% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.35%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 0.70% per year. Based on Aramark's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Aramark stock as of today is approximately 1.63%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Aramark's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. Aramark's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggests fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Aramark's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Aramark's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Aramark's revenue has increased by approximately 12.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 71.68% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Aramark's Dividend Prospects

In conclusion, Aramark's consistent dividend payments, alongside a prudent payout ratio and fair profitability, paint a picture of a company committed to returning value to shareholders. With robust growth metrics and a strong revenue model, Aramark appears to be in a healthy position to maintain its dividend payments. As investors consider the future of their portfolios, Aramark's dividend history and growth prospects are certainly factors worth weighing. Will Aramark continue to serve up dividends as reliably as it serves its clients across its various segments? Only time will tell, but the current indicators suggest a positive trajectory. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.