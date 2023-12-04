What's Driving Hims & Hers Health Inc's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at a robust $1.74 billion, with the current stock price at $8.22. Over the past week, HIMS has experienced a 4.93% gain, and looking at the past three months, the stock has surged by an impressive 20.03%. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $11.52, indicating potential room for growth as the market recognizes its intrinsic value.

Introduction to Hims & Hers Health Inc

Hims & Hers Health Inc operates within the Consumer Packaged Goods industry as a telehealth platform that revolutionizes the way consumers access healthcare services. The company's innovative approach connects individuals with licensed healthcare professionals, offering treatments for a variety of medical conditions, including mental health and sexual health. This modern healthcare model has positioned HIMS as a forward-thinking player in the telehealth space.

1729141616297439232.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite the positive stock performance, Hims & Hers Health Inc's Profitability Rank is low at 1/10. The company's operating margin is currently at -5.13%, which is better than 17.89% of 1,850 companies in the same sector. The ROE stands at -11.27%, ROA at -9.25%, and ROIC at -26.00%, indicating that the company is currently not generating positive returns on its investments. However, these figures are better than a portion of their industry peers, suggesting that while HIMS is not leading in profitability, it is not at the bottom of the pack either.

Growth Trajectory

When it comes to growth, Hims & Hers Health Inc shows a mixed picture. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 2.70%, outperforming 35.13% of 1,722 companies in the industry. More impressively, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at a substantial 46.50%, which is better than 82.62% of 1,421 companies. This suggests that while revenue growth is modest, the company has been effective in increasing its earnings per share over the past three years.

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have taken positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc, signaling confidence in the company's prospects. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,334,600 shares, representing a 0.63% share percentage. Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 1,053,214 shares, accounting for 0.5% of the shares, and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) owns 200,000 shares, which equates to a 0.09% share percentage. The involvement of these seasoned investors may be seen as a positive sign for potential investors.

Competitive Landscape

Comparing Hims & Hers Health Inc to its competitors, we see that the company holds a significant market capitalization advantage. EOS Inc (EOSS, Financial) has a market cap of $716.735 million, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS, Financial) is valued at $853.298 million, and European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) stands at $699.889 million. HIMS's larger market cap suggests a stronger market position relative to these competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, Hims & Hers Health Inc's stock performance has been strong in recent months, with a 20.03% gain over the past three months and a current valuation that is modestly undervalued according to GF Value. While the company's profitability metrics are not leading the industry, its growth in EPS is notable. The investment by prominent shareholders like Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) adds a layer of credibility to the company's potential. Finally, when compared to its competitors, HIMS holds a larger market cap, indicating a solid competitive stance within the industry. Investors may find Hims & Hers Health Inc an intriguing option as it continues to navigate the expanding telehealth market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

