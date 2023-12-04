HP (HPQ)'s Market Valuation: Is the Price Just Right?

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 2.83%, though it has experienced a 3-month loss of -6.78%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.32, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is fairly valued at its current price. This article delves into HP's valuation, providing a comprehensive analysis for investors interested in the intrinsic value of this leading PC and printing company.

Company Introduction

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) stands as a giant in the PC and printing industries, having honed its focus on these markets since its separation from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2015. The company's commercial market orientation also encompasses substantial consumer device and printer sales. With a diverse and global customer base, HP sources only one third of its sales from the U.S. The firm outsources its manufacturing entirely and depends largely on channel partners for sales and marketing. Currently, HP's stock price is $28.64, with a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, prompting an evaluation against the GF Value of $31.62 to determine its fair market value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value metric developed by GuruFocus, considering historical trading multiples, a proprietary adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. When a stock trades significantly above this value, it may be overvalued, suggesting a potential decline in future returns. Conversely, trading below the GF Value indicates potential for higher returns. HP (HPQ, Financial), with a share price of $28.64 and a GF Value of $31.62, appears to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of HP's stock should align closely with the company's business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength minimizes the risk of capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insight into a company's financial robustness. HP's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.18, which is lower than 89.08% of its peers in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of HP is rated as fair, with a score of 5 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of less risky investments. HP has maintained profitability for the past decade, with an annual revenue of $54.70 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.32. Its operating margin of 7.62% ranks well within the industry, contributing to a strong profitability rank of 8 out of 10. Growth is equally critical, with HP's average annual revenue growth at 15.9%, outpacing 79.74% of competitors in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 32.2% further solidifies HP's favorable position.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides another dimension of profitability assessment. Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient capital utilization. HP's ROIC is 12.14%, surpassing its WACC of 9.73%, signaling effective capital management.

Conclusion

In summary, HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) is currently trading at a price that reflects its fair value, considering the company's financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth outperforms a significant portion of the industry, indicating a promising outlook for investors. For a deeper dive into HP's financials, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

