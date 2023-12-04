RTX Corp (RTX): An Assessment of Its Intrinsic Value

RTX Corp (RTX, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 2.14%, yet over the last three months, it has witnessed a decline of 5.77%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.15, investors are keen to understand whether RTX is modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of RTX, offering insights into whether now might be an opportune time to consider an investment in the company.

Company Introduction

RTX Corp (RTX, Financial) is a conglomerate formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon. The company is split into three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon, each playing a pivotal role in both commercial aerospace manufacturing and the defense market. With a current stock price of $79.98 and a market cap of $115 billion, a comparison to the GF Value of $102.47 suggests that RTX may be trading below its fair value. This preliminary analysis sets the stage for a deeper evaluation of RTX's financial health and market positioning.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock trades below the GF Value Line, it suggests a potential for higher future returns. Currently, RTX appears to be modestly undervalued, which could indicate promising long-term returns for its shareholders.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing. RTX's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15 is lower than 75.25% of its peers in the Aerospace & Defense industry. With a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, RTX's financial health is considered to be fair, though potential investors should be mindful of its debt levels relative to cash on hand.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in companies with strong and consistent profitability is generally less risky. RTX has been profitable for 9 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $67.10 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.15 over the last twelve months. The company's operating margin is 4.51%, which is below average compared to its industry peers. The overall profitability rank of 6 out of 10 reflects RTX's fair profitability.

Regarding growth, RTX's 3-year average revenue growth rate is below 71.43% of the companies in its industry. Additionally, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -8.1% is lower than 69.1% of its competitors, indicating challenges in the company's growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its value creation efficiency. RTX's ROIC of 2.11 is below its WACC of 7.5, suggesting that the company may not be generating sufficient returns on its investments.

Conclusion

Overall, RTX Corp (RTX, Financial) seems to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth and ability to create value for shareholders are in question when compared to industry standards. For a more detailed look at RTX's financials, interested parties can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.