Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT): A Closer Look at Its Market Valuation

Is the Stock Really Worth Its Current Price? An Analytical Perspective

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT, Financial) recently showcased a notable daily gain of 14.82%, and over the past three months, it has seen a gain of 2.02%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.52, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is modestly overvalued, as suggested by its current market price. This article delves into a valuation analysis of Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, providing investors with insights into its true market value. Read on for a detailed exploration of the factors that contribute to the company's valuation.

Company Introduction

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP is a distinguished player in the North American market for specialty hydrocarbon products. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Products and Solutions, Performance Brands, and Montana/Renewables, offering a diverse range of products from solvents to high-performance lubricants. With a current stock price of $16.98 and a GF Value of $14.91, it's crucial to assess whether the stock is trading at a fair valuation. This comparison between the stock price and the GF Value will serve as the foundation for our in-depth analysis of Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP's intrinsic value.

1729147931895853056.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, potentially leading to subpar future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line may indicate undervaluation and the prospect of higher future returns. Currently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP's stock price of $16.98 suggests that it is modestly overvalued.

Given this valuation, it seems likely that the long-term return on Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP stock may not keep pace with the company's business growth, which is an important consideration for investors.

1729147913898094592.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01 places it in a precarious position in comparison to its industry peers. This metric ranks lower than 95.96% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. With a financial strength score of 4 out of 10, Calumet's balance sheet is considered weak.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent profitability, tends to be less risky. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP has shown profitability over the past decade. In the last year, the company reported $4.20 billion in revenue and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.52. However, with an operating margin of 6.03%, it ranks below 56.65% of its industry counterparts. Calumet's profitability is rated 4 out of 10, indicating room for improvement.

When it comes to growth, the company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 10.2% is middling, while its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -19.7% is concerning, ranking lower than 85.99% of industry competitors.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to gauge a company's profitability. Calumet's ROIC over the past year was 8.48%, which unfortunately falls short of its WACC of 10.37%, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments.

Conclusion

After thorough analysis, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition raises concerns, and its profitability scores are not impressive. Furthermore, its growth prospects are weaker than a significant portion of its industry peers. For those interested in a deeper understanding of Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP's financials, a review of its 30-Year Financials is available here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.