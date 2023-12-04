Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $490.78, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.07%, marked against a three-month change of -7.43%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Financial strength rank: 6/10

Profitability rank: 9/10

Growth rank: 10/10

GF Value rank: 7/10

Momentum rank: 5/10

GuruFocus assigned Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc a GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential, with particular strength in profitability and growth, and a solid financial foundation.

Understanding Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, with a market cap of $189.62 billion and sales of $43.42 billion, is a leading player in the scientific instruments and laboratory equipment industry. The company boasts an operating margin of 16.81% and operates through four segments as of mid-2023: analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (24%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Financial Strength Breakdown

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's Financial Strength rating reflects a resilient balance sheet, with an Interest Coverage ratio of 5.82, indicating a strong ability to cover interest obligations. The company's strategic debt management is evidenced by a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.81, further solidifying its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is impressive, with an Operating Margin that has increased to 20.36% over the past five years. This consistent performance is recognized by a Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five, providing investors with confidence in the company's operational stability.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's high Growth Rank is a testament to its commitment to expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 21.6% outperforms 71.78% of competitors in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Its EBITDA has also seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 20.2 and a five-year rate of 21.3, highlighting its growth capabilities.

Conclusion: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's Position for Outperformance

Considering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking companies with strong GF Scores can explore more options using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus Premium membership. With its strategic initiatives and robust financials, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc stands as a compelling investment case for those looking to capitalize on market leadership and innovation-driven growth.

