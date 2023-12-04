Francisco Garcia Parames' Cobas Funds: Portfolio Note October 2023

An update on the Spanish firm's holdings and performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The funds have performed reasonably well in 2023.
Article's Main Image

Dear Investor:

So far in 2023 our funds have performed reasonably well. At the end of September, the returns achieved were as follows: International Portfolio +9.7% (1), Iberian Portfolio +17.9%(2) and Large Companies Portfolio +7.0% (3). This is a continuation of the positive performance of the funds since the end of 2020, with almost three years of decorrelation with respect to the markets, with revaluations of more than 115% in the International Portfolio and 100% in the Iberian Portfolio. This is not the first time this has happened, as traditionally, in the face of sharp market falls, the subsequent revaluations of our portfolios are usually very intense.

This revaluation has led to consolidate the recovery of the net asset values of our funds to above their launch values. However, as we have commented on many occasions, the performance since our inception is still far from what we expect for our portfolios.

As a result of the work of the investment team, which is trying to ensure that the target price of our funds continues to grow day by day and, therefore, to generate the greatest possible long-term value for unit-holders, the potential value of the funds is close to their all-time highs.

During this quarter, and as has been the trend over the last three years, we are not very active in adding new names as the investment opportunities that have been emerging in the markets are not better in quality or price than the companies in our portfolios and therefore do not add value. However, we have added value by managing the weights of the companies in which we are invested. This is one of the fundamental characteristics of the portfolio management that the Cobas AM investment team has historically carried out. When the companies in which we invest behave differently from each other, we sell those whose prices are rising and are therefore closer to their target value and buy more shares of companies that are doing worse and are moving away from their target value. In this way we increase the potential of our portfolios by rotating the companies we already own.

The long-term performance of companies on the stock market, as you know, depends on their earnings performance. However, in the short and medium term, the market values companies for a multitude of reasons. This is fundamental to our investment process, as short term “irrational” or volatility related declines can be a moment of opportunity. These movements serve to improve our average purchase prices, as we were able to do with companies such as Exmar (XBRU:EXM, Financial) or International Seaways (INSW, Financial) throughout our investment in them. Through this management we seek to maximise the potential of the fund and the returns we eventually get from these companies as they reach our target values.

In 2023, we are beginning to see the fundamental shift that our funds need. Key portfolio companies are delivering the results we have long expected from them. Recent examples of positive news can be found in companies such as Maire Tecnimont (MIL:MAIRE, Financial), Babcock (LSE:BAB, Financial) or Danieli (MIL:DAN, Financial).

Events such as the above allow us to be optimistic for the coming quarters, where market situations may arise that resemble the year 2022, in which our investment strategy obtained double-digit returns while the rest of the assets behaved particularly negatively.

Finally, we believe it is interesting to recall the analysis and investment process that helps us to face periods of economic uncertainty with greater peace of mind:

  • We analyse and invest in companies that can survive and thrive in any economic scenario.
  • We are faithful to our investment process. Given the high volatility of the markets, it is important to know what you are investing in, why you are investing and how much it is worth.
  • We are patient. The crystallisation of value in a share price is a process that takes time.
  • We invest in companies that are undervalued, have competitive advantages, have good prospects and are run by good management teams, as this is the best way to outperform the market on a sustained basis over the years.
  • We try to increase the margin of safety as it is always a guarantee of long-term success.
  • We try to manage market timing correctly: trying to anticipate market behaviour is impossible. The best way to profit is to buy undervalued companies and wait for the market to recognise their value.

In short, the work we have done over the years, studying, knowing and sticking faithfully to our investment process, allows us to be optimistic about the future performance of our funds regardless of the general evolution of the markets.

Retail Investor Relations Team

Notes (1), (2), (3): The returns shown correspond to Class C (ES0119199000, ES0119184002 and ES0113728002, respectively) in each of the funds. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.