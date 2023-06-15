Tweedy Browne's Semi-Annual 2023 Letter: An Overview

"Through chances various, through all vicissitudes, we make our way…" -The Aeneid by Virgil, circa 19 B.C.E.

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:

As Virgil observed in his epic poem, we are all at the mercy of the unexpected, as we make our way. As investors, it is how we deal with the anxiety associated with the unanticipated that often determines our success. Investors who began the last twelve months thinking that the most aggressive interest rate increases of the last 15 years would continue to take a toll on public equity valuations, particularly longer duration technology shares, were in for quite a surprise.

The performance of a small group of US-based mega-cap technology stocks took off on a tear in the fall of last year on the heels of improving inflation data helping to lead market capitalization weighted indexes to one of their better performances over the last two decades. The S&P 500, MSCI World Index (in USD), and MSCI EAFE Index (in USD) finished the year ending September 30, up 21.6%, 22.0%, and 25.6%, respectively. The six-month period was not nearly as robust with rising oil prices and an increase in bond yields around fiscal year-end sparking fears among investors that eagerly anticipated interest rate cuts might have to be put off further into the future. The S&P 500, MSCI World Index (in USD), and MSCI EAFE Index (in USD) finished the semi-annual measurement period ended September 30, 2023 with more muted returns of 5.2%, 3.1%, and -1.3%, respectively.

Even though the Tweedy Funds had very little, if any, exposure to these market-leading tech companies, they continued to make significant financial progress over the one-year reporting period producing cumulative returns of between 17.1% and 22.5% for the full year; however, the returns for the six month period were mixed, ranging from -2.3% and 2.2%.

Leading the global equity markets' aggressive advance over the full year, and the more muted advance over the half year measurement period were a group of dominant US-based technology companies — Alphabet (GOOG, Financial), Amazon (AMZN, Financial), Apple (AAPL, Financial), Meta (META, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) and Tesla (TSLA, Financial) — sometimes referred to by market observers as the “Magnificent 7” or “Super 7.” As a group, they accounted for roughly 41% of the S&P 500's 21.6% return and 26% of the MSCI World Index's (in USD) 22.0% return for the year ending September 30. While returns for the second half of the year paled in comparison to the first half of the year, these seven companies as a group continued to dominate index returns accounting for 87% of the S&P 500's 5.2% return and 86% of the MSCI World Index's (in USD) 3.1% return. As a group, these companies produced a weighted average total return for the year, and half year measurement periods, of 38% and 18%, respectively. Nvidia, the highly popular US-based developer of three-dimensional graphics processors and related software finished the year ending September 30 up 258.6%. Returns for the rest of the global equity market, as measured by the MSCI World Index (USD), were not as good. Likely factors playing a role in this rather surprising, but narrowly led advance, included declines in the headline consumer price index, the resilience of our banking sector post the March crisis, evidence of continued economic strength particularly in the labor market and service sector, and enthusiasm about the prospects for AI (artificial intelligence)-related technologies. All of these factors and others appeared to fuel investor hopes for a soft economic landing and the avoidance of the long-expected inflation and interest rate-driven recession. So far so good, but with equity valuations, particularly in more speculative parts of the market soaring, and financial conditions continuing to tighten in many, if not most parts of the world, the sustainability of this advance may very well hinge on those hopes being fulfilled.

Equity valuations for the “Magnificent 7,” at least in our humble view, despite a pull back in the third quarter, remain perilously high, and geared for perfection. While we realize Apple is one of our greatest and most innovative American companies, and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s single largest public equity position at Berkshire Hathaway, we were astonished to learn that as of September 30, it was trading at a valuation that is greater than the entire Russell 2000 universe of smaller capitalization companies. Nvidia has more than tripled in terms of its market capitalization over the last year growing in value by over $770 billion, an amount greater than the combined market capitalization of our country's two largest banks. And this was all achieved in a single year with interest rates across the yield curve at levels that were many multiples of where they were just 24 months ago. (Reference: The Seven Companies Driving the U.S. Stock Market Rally, The Financial Times , Katie Martin and Nicholas Megaw, June 15, 2023).

Despite this year's rebound of the Magnificent 7 and their impact on capitalization-weighted indices, we continue to believe that we are in the midst of a tectonic shift in markets, catalyzed in part by the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related supply shocks, but driven primarily by a stubbornly persistent level of core inflation and interest rates that over time are likely to normalize higher than the zero bound levels of the last decade. Evidence of this shift sparked a pullback of both technology shares and market indices in the third quarter as Fed officials reaffirmed that interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer. By quarter end, the yields on six-month to two year treasuries had risen to between 5.0% and 5.6% while the 10-year was at 4.6%. With low-risk treasuries now presenting a meaningful alternative to previously yield-starved investors, incentives to take equity risk, particularly in high technology shares where valuations appear to be stretched, may begin to lessen. As we have said in past letters, in such an environment, price matters again, which we believe over time should augur well for active equity investment.

Our Fund portfolios continue to be refreshed by investment in a significant number of new, smaller, and medium-capitalization companies, with new idea flow over the last six months and one-year periods remaining quite robust. Our investment focus during this volatile and uncertain period has continued to be on companies, we view, as financially strong, that appear to have pricing power, and demonstrable competitive advantages, and companies where knowledgeable insiders, i.e., the companies' C-suite level officers and directors, have been actively purchasing their companies' shares at or around the prices our Funds are paying for those shares. Our approach has generally led to our Fund portfolios reflecting our investment focus rather than replication of benchmark constituents and weightings.

We are also pleased to report that the relative performance of non-US equities has improved vis-à-vis their US counterparts over the last two years plus. A review of index results since the beginning of what we have referred to in previous letters as the “Great Rotation” (beginning September 30, 2020) reveals that the MSCI EAFE Index in local currency, a proxy for the performance of international developed markets, has outperformed the S&P 500 (cumulative returns of 36.0% vs 33.6%, respectively) through September 30, 2023. There will be more on that later in this letter. As you can see in the table below, if you were to strip out the performance of the Magnificent 7 from the S&P 500 return, the MSCI EAFE Index (in local currencies) actually outperformed the S&P 500 over the last twelve months. And the good news is that if you are prudent, you do not have to pay up for more attractively valued non-US companies that may offer the prospect of more promising future returns. In our view, as reflected in the graph below, non-US equities as a group remain significantly undervalued, near 20 year lows relative to US equities, and are cheap on an absolute basis as well.

INSIDER INTELLIGENCE

CONTINUING TO LIGHT THE WAY

A strong, if not predominant factor driving new idea generation in our Funds over the last year continued to be material insider buying in companies that at purchase were trading at significant discounts to our estimates of their underlying intrinsic value. We have always felt strongly that purchases of shares by knowledgeable insiders at times when their company stock is trading at low prices in relation to metrics such as book value, earnings and/or cash flow can be a powerful clue to possible future outperformance of their companies' shares. Empirical evidence supports this view. As a reminder, the term “insider buying” refers to legal purchases of shares in their own company by corporate “C suite executives,” corporate directors, and large shareholders. We also take an interest in studying companies that are buying back their shares, particularly when they appear to be undervalued.

Thanks to the increasing power of search engines and computers, various data services can now deliver this information to us on companies from all over the globe on a daily basis and in a variety of formats that enhance the data's efficacy. For example, these services allow us to now track longer-term purchase patterns by insiders together with valuation metrics for the company's shares at times of purchase, and the price performance of the shares after purchase. Companies can also be ranked based on the strength of recent insider trading patterns in their shares. Some of these services also track share buyback activity by companies including number of shares bought back, prices paid, associated valuation metrics at the time of purchase, and the history of the company's buyback behavior. This kind of information, which we sometimes refer to as “insight information,” serves as an important complement to our more in-depth quantitative and qualitative fundamental analysis.

Over the last six to twelve months ending September 30, 2023, we established several new positions in our Funds and added to a number of positions where insider buying played a meaningful role in our decision-making. A few of those positions, including our rationale for purchase, are highlighted below. Unless otherwise indicated, all data contained in these descriptions reflects research conducted at or around the time of our initial purchases, and/or our additions thereto. (Of course a favorable fact pattern does not guarantee a successful investment outcome. The positions highlighted below are just a few of many stocks held in the Funds. They may or may not turn out to be successful investments.)

U-HAUL

(US, purchased for Value Fund in June 2023)

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the largest do-it-yourself (DIY) moving equipment rental business and the fourth largest self-storage operator in North America.

U-Haul (UHAL, Financial) is dominant in the DIY moving equipment rental market (with estimated ~40-50% market share). With 23,000 stores, U-Haul is significantly larger than its national competitors Budget and Penske. The business has high barriers to entry and strong network effects. For customers, U-Haul often presents the best combination of proximity to origin and destination, equipment availability, and pricing. Moreover, the ubiquity of the U-Haul brand, ever present on North American highways, reduces the need to spend advertising dollars to generate new business.

U-Haul also operates 1,920 self-storage locations in the US and Canada, comprising approximately 81 million square feet combined owned and managed (of which 58 million is owned). It has a roughly 4% market share in a still-fragmented market (largest player has 13% share).Since 2013, U-Haul has grown total owned self-storage square footage at a 13% compound annual growth rate (‘CAGR'). Importantly, we believe the rapid expansion of this business segment masks underlying, latent earnings power. New self-storage units typically take three to four years to become cash flow positive. Today, ~57% of U-Haul's owned self-storage square footage is considered “non same store”, which means they are less than three years old and/or have had less than 80% occupancy for the last two years. As the newer self-storage facilities mature, we believe significant latent earnings power embedded in the real estate portfolio will be unlocked.

When estimating the intrinsic value of U-Haul, it's important to recognize that both the moving and self-storage businesses benefitted from a material post-Covid boost, which started to inflect in the latter part of 2022. Thus, we used lower “normalized” earnings estimates in order to avoid capitalizing

peak earnings, and to arrive at our estimate of intrinsic value for U-Haul we applied an 11x multiple to our view of “normalized” EBIT for the moving business and a conservative replacement build cost per square foot method for the self-storage business. With these assumed inputs, we conlcuded that U-Haul's business had the potential to be worth up to approximately $70/share as of the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Notwithstanding, there remains the risk that the degree of inflection in U-Haul's earnings post its Covid boost could have a more detrimental impact to near term earnings comparisons, and the risk inherent in all value investing that the market will not recognize a security's intrinsic value for a long time, or that a security thought to be undervalued may actually be appropriately priced when purchased.

There has been significant recent insider buying at U-Haul. The Chairman and CEO, Edward (Joe) Shoen, and his brother Mark Shoen spent a total of $78 million purchasing the voting shares at an average price of about $58 per share between November 2022 and March 2023. The Shoen family collectively owns 61% of the voting shares and 43% of the non-voting shares. While there has been some family in-fighting in the Shoen family in the past, the company under Joe Shoen's leadership has actually had management stability for the last 30-plus years, and has quietly and progressively grown the franchise and shareholder value. Because of the higher liquidity and lower price, the Value Fund's initial purchases were of the non-voting shares at prices of $50.50 per share.

Brenntag

(Germany, purchased for International Value Fund, International Value Fund II, and Value Fund in March 2023)

Established in 1874, Brenntag (XTER:BNR, Financial) is the world's largest independent chemical distributor. The company is highly diversified across customers (~180,000), products (>10,000), suppliers (several thousands) and end-markets. Brenntag is the largest operator in each of two distinct segments: commodity chemical distribution and specialty chemical distribution. The chemical distribution industry is highly fragmented, with Brenntag having only 5% share (and the top six only 12% combined), offering a long potential runway for roll-up acquisitions. The industry historically has grown in excess of Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”). Moreover, businesses such as Brenntag have exhibited margin stability and consistent free cash flow. For these reasons, the industry has long attracted the interest of private equity buyers.

Chemical producers rely on scaled distributors like Brenntag to purchase, repackage and deliver less-than-truckload shipments(on average EUR4,000 per order) to numerous small and mid-sized customers. In commodity chemicals distribution, Brenntag's competitive advantage is its economies of scale (higher purchasing power and network density), global reach, and high safety standards. In specialty chemicals distribution, the ability to provide technical support and capabilities in new product formulation are more important. Brenntag has 81 research & development labs globally. Having the largest product portfolio in the industry gives it a unique toolbox to help formulate new products.

We believe Brenntag's specialty chemical distribution segment (Brenntag Specialties, ~40% of EBITA) is inherently a more valuable business than Brenntag's commodity chemical distribution segment (Brenntag Essentials, ~60% of EBITA). Specialty chemical distribution has typically produced higher value add, higher margin, higher return on capital and higher growth. Publicly traded pure play specialty chemical distributors have traded at higher valuations. Pure play specialty distributors have commanded higher multiples in observed M&A deals. Thus, we believe that value would be maximized by separating specialty chemical distribution from commodity chemical distribution.

Historically, Brenntag managed commodity & specialty chemical distribution under one roof. However, in part due to a changing market landscape and in part due to activist pressure, this structure is changing. Management is in process of further differentiating the two segments and enabling them to operate more autonomously. Profitability between the two segments is now being disclosed separately. While management to date is non-committal, a full separation remains a distinct possibility. While our rationale for purchase and our valuation methodology are not contingent on the occurrence of such a separation, we believe the failure to separate these business segments could pose a risk for full value recognition in the market over time.

Around quarter end, Brenntag was trading at approximately EUR71, or approximately 9.5x consensus estimates of 2023 adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortization (‘EBITA'), which we believe is likely a good proxy for “normalized” earnings. To arrive at our estimate of intrinsic value for Brenntag, we applied different multiples for its specialty chemical distribution segment (higher multiple) and its commodity chemical distribution segment (lower multiple) and arrived at a 12x blended multiple for the entire business. This input led us to conclude that Brenntag has the potential to be worth up to approximately EUR93 per share as of September 30, 2023. Notwithstanding, there remains the risk inherent in all value investing that the market will not recognize a security's intrinsic value for a long time, or that a security thought to be undervalued may actually be appropriately priced when purchased.

There had been insider buying activity by more than ten senior executives or board members (including the CEO) from March 2022 until August 2023, at an average price of ~EUR70/share. On August 30 it was disclosed that Kuehne Holding (controlled by Klaus-Michael Kuehne of Kuehne +Nagel) had doubled its stake in Brenntag from 5.2% to 10%, becoming the company's largest shareholder, in the process spending several hundred million euros. Kuehne + Nagel is a successful freight forwarding business headquartered in Switzerland. While not officially considered an “insider,” Mr. Kuehne clearly has significant experience in logistics-related businesses, and Kuehne Holding has ties to Brenntag. The former Chair of Brenntag's Supervisory Board (who just left in June) recently joined Kuehne Holding, and Brenntag's current Deputy Chair is also on the board of Kuehne Holding.

Our first purchases for the International Value Fund and International Value Fund II were relatively small positions established back in mid-March of this year at a price of approximately 66.1 EUR per share. Since then we have continued to take a deeper dive into the company both qualitatively and quantitatively, and added to the Funds' positions shortly after quarter end.

Teleperformance

(France, purchased across all four Funds in July-August 2023)

Based in France, Teleperformance (XPAR:TEP, Financial) is the global leader in the customer experience (‘CX') industry with a 7.5% market share according to the Everest Group. In its most basic form, the company operates call centers. Investors previously considered Teleperformance to be a reliable secular growth company, but many now believe that artificial intelligence (‘AI')/ChatGPT will materially disrupt its business. Given this, the company, in our view, sells for a discounted valuation of 8.7x its Enterprise Value (‘EV')/Last-12-Months (‘LTM') EBITA (as of October 11, 2023).

Historically, larger industry players like Teleperformance had scale advantages that allowed them to invest in technology, provide a global offering to customers and more efficiently manage the labor intensity of the business among other things than their smaller peers. In addition, CX companies directly interact with their clients' customers and are extensions of their brands. As a result, many companies that outsource these functions will pay some premium for quality and consistent service. These dynamics have allowed Teleperformance to earn a high-teens Return on Equity (“ROE”) and a mid-teens EBITA margin on average since 2018.

The CX industry has benefited from increased outsourcing as companies increasingly rely on third parties to perform these functions. In fact, outsourcing penetration has increased from 22% in 2010 to 31% in 2022 according to the Everest Group. The growth in outsourcing as well as market share gains have allowed Teleperformance to generate 10% average annual organic revenue growth since 2012.

Despite all of this, investors are now concerned that AI will automate many customer service activities and, therefore, negatively impact Teleperformance's business. We disagree with this. The CX industry has always experienced automation, yet has continued to grow as customers outsourced more of their activities. We believe that trend should continue. In addition, Teleperformance, in our view, is well suited to manage these AI functions for companies given how it currently supports them. Finally, we believe AI will also benefit Teleperformance as it has the potential to improve customer service agents' productivity.

As of October 11, 2023, Teleperformance had an annual dividend yield of 3.2% and is in the process of executing a 500 million euro share repurchase program. Insiders have been buying shares in the company as well.Teleperformance's Deputy CEO purchased $386,835 of the company's shares in August and $360,530 in May. Several directors have also purchased shares. The stock has been quite volatile over the last many months, and we made multiple purchases of the company's shares across all four of our Funds at prices that varied between $114.9 and $157.5 per share.

PERFORMANCE

Despite having relatively modest exposure to the “Magnificent 7,” the Tweedy, Browne Funds made substantial financial progress over the last year. While their returns paled in comparison to those market-leading tech companies, and trailed their respective benchmark indices, they were quite strong on an absolute basis, and we would submit, very attractive on a risk-adjusted basis: For the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, the Funds were up respectively as follows: International Value Fund 17.11%; International Value II 22.51%;Value Fund 21.81%; and the Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund 19.01%. As previously mentioned, the six month returns were not nearly as robust, as rising oil prices and uncertainty around the near-term direction of interest rates put a damper on equity returns in the latter part of the third quarter.The Tweedy Funds, with the exception of the Value Fund, produced modestly negative returns during this period (International Value Fund -0.22%, International Value Fund II -1.83%, Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund -2.28%). The Value Fund finished the six month period modestly in the black (2.25%).

After declining against most major currencies from the start of the fiscal year through mid-summer, the US dollar strengthened considerably during the last three months ending September 30. It finished the last six month measurement period modestly in the black, and the last twelve months, materially in the red against major currencies such as the Euro, the British Pound, and the Swiss Franc. The currency hedging policies of our flagship International Value Fund and our Value Fund offered shareholders meaningful protection against return dilution from declining foreign currencies during the latter part of the year, and conversely, were marginally dilutive during the period of U.S. dollar weakness.

As a reader of our letters, by now you are quite familiar with our long held thesis that a rotation back into more value-oriented equities began in the fourth quarter of 2020. A review of the data since that quarter clearly supports the notion that value investing may indeed be back, or at a minimum, on its way back. Furthermore, as we suspected, non-US equity markets have been a beneficiary of this move back to value. As you can see from the following chart, the value component of the S&P 500, the MSCI EAFE Index, and the MSCI World Index, in each instance, significantly outperformed its growth counterpart. Also, it's worth noting that the MSCI EAFE Value Index in local currency outperformed the S&P 500 growth and value indexes cumulatively during this rotation period by over 3,600 and 1,200 basis points, respectively (MSCI EAFE Value Index 57.9% vs. S&P 500 Growth 21.8% and S&P 500 Value 45.8%). For those that feel that value and international investing are dead, we would encourage them to think again.

PORTFOLIO ATTRIBUTION & ACTIVITY

Please note that the individual companies discussed herein were held in one or more of the Funds during the six months ended September 30, 2023, but were not necessarily held in all four of the Funds. Please refer to footnote 7 at the end of this letter for each Fund's respective holdings in each of these companies as of September 30, 2023.

Leading returns for the Tweedy Funds over the last six months were a number of the Funds' insurance, aerospace and defense, interactive media, oil & gas, and healthcare holdings. This included strong returns from companies such as SCOR, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, and National Western Life; jet engine manufacturer, Safran; defense contractors and service companies BAE, and Babcock International; interactive media companies such as Alphabet (Google); energy giant, TotalEnergies; and biotech holdings such as Vertex and Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Berkshire Hathaway, German healthcare conglomerate-Fresenius, the Swiss pharmaceutical company-Novartis, and automobile dealer, Lookers, which received and accepted an acquisition offer, also produced strong returns during the last half of the year.

The Japanese component of our Fund portfolios was also a significant contributor to return during the period. Japanese chemical company, Kuraray, and Sumitomo Heavy, the industrial equipment manufacturer produced strong returns as did Niterra, a long time holding of our International Value Fund. Change would appear to be afoot in Japan. The largest Japanese stock exchange, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has been pushing its listed companies to pay more attention to share valuation and shareholder returns, specifically targeting companies whose shares have traded below book value. Japanese companies seem to have gotten the message, and many are now promising better growth, profitability, and governance. The Nikkei Index is up 25.4% over the last year (September 30, 2022 – September 30, 2023) after hitting its highest levels in decades back in early July. The country's markets have also gotten a vote of confidence from Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) who some time ago took positions in a handful of Japanese trading companies, and more recently increased his stakes. He even flew to Japan back in April, to demonstrate support for the trading companies and to meet with corporate executives. Could the Japanese market be awakening from its long economic slumber? If the past is prologue, it will likely take time, but there is no question that change seems to be afoot in the world's second largest equity market.1 While we have increased the Funds' positions in Japan over the last couple of years, our international funds remain significantly underweighted in Japanese equities relative to the MSCI EAFE Index, while our two global funds, Value and Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value now have weightings that are closer, if not marginally greater, than the weight of their respective benchmark indexes, the MSCI World Index (Hedged to USD) and the MSCI World Index (USD). The underweight in our two international Funds has been a factor in those Funds' underperformance vs. the benchmark in recent years. Olivier Berlage, our long time Japanese-speaking analyst, continues to unearth what we believe to be bargains in Japan, particularly in smaller and mid-sized Japanese industrial companies.

In contrast, the returns of the Funds' industrial segment, including a number of their machinery, beverage, and chemical holdings, produced disappointing results during the reporting period. This included declines in machinery companies such as CNH Industrial, Haitian International, Krones, SKF, and Trelleborg; long-term beverage holdings such as Diageo and Heineken; and chemical companies such as FMC Corp and Kemira. FMC, the global crop protection company, suffered declines in its stock price during the quarter as it faced inventory destocking issues, which impacted near-term earnings power, and it also became the target of a short seller's report with whose conclusions we disagree. In addition, Chinese internet stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent, held by several of the Funds, continued to disappoint despite continuing to trade at what we believe to be compelling valuations.

As we mentioned earlier, we remained quite active in terms of portfolio activity in our Funds over the last six months.

Including the previously mentioned stocks in this report, we established seven new positions in the International Value Fund and International Value Fund II, 12 new positions in our Value Fund, and six new positions in our Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund. Among others, this included a Dutch industrial conglomerate that sells mission critical products across a variety of end markets; a UK-based global provider of IT infrastructure services; a Japanese global provider of advertising services; a French-based global provider of business optimization, back office, and call center services; a French-based leader in the video gaming industry; a US-based provider of packaging solutions; a US-based truck and trailer rental and self-storage company; and a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of micromotors used in a variety of consumer and business product applications. All new additions, in our view, were purchased at prices that represented significant discounts from our estimates of their underlying intrinsic values, were financially strong, and had attractive runways for potential future growth. Additions were also made to a number of the Funds' pre-existing positions. On the sell side, several Fund holdings were sold or pared back. The stock prices of these businesses had either reached our estimates of their underlying intrinsic values or had been compromised in some way by virtue of declines in our estimates of their underlying intrinsic values and future growth prospects. Or, they may have been sold or trimmed to make room for new additions or to generate tax losses, which could be used to offset capital gains.

TWEEDY, BROWNE INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY

On June 15th, our flagship fund, the Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund, celebrated its 30th anniversary. We established this Fund in the summer of 1993 with the aim of providing investors access to value-oriented equities outside of the United States. At the time, it was one of the very few US-based funds providing a value-oriented approach in international markets. It also had the distinguishing characteristic of hedging its perceived foreign currency exposure back into the US dollar where practicable. We did not venture abroad looking for currency diversification, but rather were attracted by what appeared, at the time, to be really attractive non-US equity valuations. Empirical studies had shown that you could successfully hedge foreign currency exposure in developed markets at very little cost to the investor in terms of foregone return. History has largely confirmed the findings of those studies, as the Fund's hedged benchmark has actually outperformed its unhedged counterpart since the Fund's inception in June of 1993.

The International Value Fund received a boost from the then-ubiquitous Money Magazine in the fall of 1993 when Bill Sheeline, one of its lead writers, included the Fund in its Forecast Issue as one of the funds that investors should consider for investment in 1994. Carla Fried, another Money Magazine journalist, followed up in May of 1994, including us in her article entitled, “The Next Great Funds.” Our firm's phones, and those at our call center, began to ring and as they say, the rest is history.

We had the incredible good fortune along the way to be covered by Morningstar, who nominated the International Value Fund's portfolio management team for their coveted International Manager of the Year Award four different times. The portfolio management team of the Fund actually won the award on two different occasions in two different decades (2000 and 2011)2, one of the very few investment teams to be awarded more than once.

If we may be so immodest, we are also proud of the International Value Fund's index-besting record since its inception in 1993. Over the last 30-plus years through September 30, 2023, the Fund has produced cumulative returns net of fees that are nearly double those produced by its hedged benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index (Hedged to USD) (1,013.50% v. 571.27%), almost triple those produced by the more commonly used MSCI EAFE Index (in USD) (1,013.50% v. 340.29%), and more than double the returns produced by the Foreign Stock Fund Average (1,013.50% v. 441.39%) (please refer to footnote (6) on page I-13 for a description of the Foreign Stock Fund Average calculated by Tweedy, Browne). The Fund has also been highly tax efficient since its inception, besting its benchmark index, the MSCI EAFE Index (Hedged to USD), as well as the unhedged MSCI EAFE Index, net of fees, and net of taxes on distributions and sale of Fund shares (7.03% v. 6.48% and 5.01%). It's tough enough to beat indexes net of fees, but to beat them net of fees and taxes on distributions and sale of Fund shares is in our view a more compelling measure of investment skill.

With the exception of Chris Browne, who passed away in 2009, Will Browne, who became a senior advisor to the Fund's Investment Committee in 2021, and the departures of David Browne (2015) and Sean McDonald (2022) along the way, the rest of the team involved in managing the Fund over the years remains largely in place. Long time Investment Committee members, John Spears (since 1993), Tom Shrager (since 2003), and Bob Wyckoff (since 2007) continue to work alongside other Investment Committee members, Jay Hill (2013), Roger de Bree (2013), Frank Hawrylak (2014), and Andrew Ewert (2022).

FINAL THOUGHTS

Imagine that in some private business you own a small share that cost you $1,000. One of your partners, named Mr. Market, is very obliging indeed. Every day he tells you what he thinks your interest is worth and furthermore offers either to buy you out or to sell you an additional interest on that basis. Sometimes his idea of value appears plausible and justified by business developments and prospects as you know them. Often, on the other hand, Mr. Market lets enthusiasm or his fears run away with him, and the value he proposes seems to you a little short of silly. If you are a prudent investor or sensible businessman, will you let Mr. Market's daily communication determine your view of the value of a $1,000 interest in the enterprise? Only in the case you agree with him, or in case you want to trade with him. You may be happy to sell out to him when he quotes you a ridiculously high price, and equally happy to buy from him when his price is low. But the rest of the time you will be wiser to form your own ideas of the value of your holdings, based on full reports from the company about its operations and financial condition. Benjamin Graham The Intelligent Investor Chapter 8 (the parable of “Mr. Market”)

The adjustment to a new world of structurally higher interest rates will likely not be easy for investors, and may very well be accompanied by a lot of “sturm und drang” in our capital markets. We have certainly seen evidence of this over the last two years. During times like these, Graham's instructive parable about Mr. Market becomes, in our view, critically important. As Graham has counseled, the market is there to serve you, not to guide you. It offers the disciplined and intelligent investor the opportunity to take advantage when markets become unmoored. It requires independent thought, rigorous analysis, and in our humble view, business-like thinking. Simply put, it is an admonition that serves the interests of investors as opposed to speculators. Post the financial crisis of 2008, through 2021, we would contend that relatively free money primarily served the interests of speculators, not investors. If we are indeed on the flipside of that era, sound investment should once again serve the interests of intelligent investors. As you can imagine, we welcome the prospects afforded by this new era and will do our very best to exploit the pricing opportunities that are presented to us.

Thank you for your confidence and continued trust.

Sincerely,

Roger R. de Bree, Andrew Ewert, Frank H. Hawrylak, Jay Hill, Thomas H. Shrager, John D. Spears, Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr.

INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

Tweedy, Browne Company LLC

October 2023

Indexes are unmanaged, and the figures for the indexes shown include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions and do not reflect any fees or expenses. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. The Funds are actively managed, unlike the indexes, and consist of securities that vary widely from those included in the indexes in terms of portfolio composition, country and sector allocations, and other metrics. Hedged indexes are included to illustrate how the stocks that are components of the hedged indexes would have performed in their local currencies for a US dollar investor. The hedged indexes are fully nominally hedged on a monthly basis, whereas the International Value Fund and the Value Fund only hedge their perceived currency exposure where practicable. Tweedy, Browne applies a different hedging methodology than the hedged indexes. Index results are shown for illustrative purposes only. The MSCI EAFE Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. The MSCI EAFE Index (in US$) reflects the return of the MSCI EAFE Index for a US dollar investor. The MSCI EAFE Index (Hedged to US$) consists of the results of the MSCI EAFE Index hedged 100% back into US dollars and accounts for interest rate differentials in forward currency exchange rates. Results for each index are inclusive of dividends and net of foreign withholding taxes. Inception dates for the International Value Fund, International Value Fund II, Value Fund and Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund are June 15, 1993, October 26, 2009, December 8, 1993, and September 5, 2007, respectively. Prior to 2004, information with respect to the MSCI EAFE and MSCI World Indexes used was available at month end only; therefore, the since-inception performance of the MSCI EAFE Indexes quoted for the International Value Fund reflects performance from May 31, 1993, the closest month end to the International Value Fund's inception date, and the since inception performance of the MSCI World Index quoted for the Value Fund reflects performance from November 30, 1993, the closest month end to the Value Fund's inception date. The S&P 500/MSCI World Index (Hedged to US$) is a combination of the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI World Index (Hedged to US$), linked together by Tweedy, Browne, and represents the performance of the S&P 500 Index for the periods 12/8/93 – 12/31/06 and the performance of the MSCI World Index (Hedged to US$) beginning 1/1/07 and thereafter (beginning December 2006, the Fund was permitted to invest more significantly in non-US securities). The S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization weighted index composed of 500 widely held common stocks that assumes the reinvestment of dividends. The index is generally considered representative of US large capitalization stocks. The MSCI World Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed markets. The MSCI World Index (in US$) reflects the return of this index for a US dollar investor. The MSCI World Index (Hedged to US$) consists of the results of the MSCI World Index with its foreign currency exposure hedged 100% back into US dollars. The index accounts for interest rate differentials in forward currency exchange rates. The MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index reflects the performance of equities in the MSCI World Index (excluding REITs) with higher dividend income and quality characteristics than average dividend yields that are both sustainable and persistent. The index also applies quality screens and reviews 12-month past performance to omit stocks with potentially deteriorating fundamentals that could force them to cut or reduce dividends. The MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index (in US$) reflects the return of the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index for a US dollar investor. Results for each index are inclusive of dividends and net of foreign withholding taxes. Since September 30, 2003, the Foreign Stock Fund Average is calculated by Tweedy, Browne based on data provided by Morningstar and reflects average returns or portfolio turnover rates of all mutual funds in the Morningstar Foreign Large-Value, Foreign Large-Blend, Foreign Large-Growth, Foreign Small/Mid-Value, Foreign Small/Mid-Blend, and Foreign Small/Mid-Growth categories. Funds in these categories typically invest in international stocks and have less than 20% of their assets invested in US stocks. These funds may or may not be hedged to the US dollar, which will affect reported returns. References to “Foreign Stock Funds” or the “Foreign Stock Fund Average” that predate September 30, 2003 are references to Morningstar's Foreign Stock Funds and Foreign Stock Fund Average, respectively, while references to Foreign Stock Funds and the Foreign Stock Fund Average for the period beginning September 30, 2003 refer to Foreign Stock Funds and the Foreign Stock Fund Average as calculated by Tweedy, Browne. As of September 30, 2023, International Value Fund, International Value Fund II, Value Fund and Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund had each invested the following percentages of its net assets, respectively, in the following portfolio holdings...

Mention of a specific security should not be considered a recommendation to buy or a solicitation to sell that security. Portfolio holdings are subject to change at any time without notice and may not be representative of a Fund's current or future investments.