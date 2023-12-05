With a notable daily gain of 3.61%, and a modest 3-month gain of 1.82%, International Paper Co (IP, Financial) has caught the eye of investors, especially when considering its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.74. The critical question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This analysis will delve into the company's valuation to provide a clearer picture for potential investors.

Company Introduction

International Paper Co is a leading manufacturer of packaging products and cellulose fibers, particularly dominant in the North American corrugated packaging market. Despite its global presence, with operations spanning Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three-fourths of its revenue is sourced from North America. The company caters to diverse end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing sectors. At the heart of this valuation lies the comparison between International Paper Co's stock price of $34.12 and the GF Value, which suggests an intrinsic fair value of $50.89.

The GF Value is a unique metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, integrating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance forecasts. A stock's future returns are likely to be inversely related to its deviation from the GF Value Line: overvaluation suggests potential poor returns, whereas undervaluation indicates the possibility of higher returns. Currently, International Paper Co's market cap stands at $11.80 billion, and with a price of $34.12 per share, it is deemed to be significantly undervalued, implying a promising outlook for long-term returns.

Financial Strength

Investing in a company with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of permanent loss. International Paper Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, although lower than 66.84% of its peers in the Packaging & Containers industry, still reflects a fair financial position with a score of 6 out of 10. This assessment is vital for investors considering the company's stock.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability reduces investment risk and is often characterized by higher profit margins. International Paper Co has maintained profitability for the last decade, with a recent annual revenue of $19.40 billion and an operating margin of 6.9%, ranking well within its industry. The company's profitability rank is a solid 7 out of 10, indicating a stable financial performance.

Growth is a crucial determinant of a company's valuation and its stock's long-term performance. International Paper Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is competitive within the industry, although its EBITDA growth rate of 3.1% suggests there is room for improvement.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability relative to the capital invested. Ideally, the ROIC should exceed the WACC to indicate efficient capital usage. International Paper Co's ROIC of 4.87 is currently below its WACC of 8.84, suggesting that the company must improve its capital efficiency.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Paper Co's stock appears to be significantly undervalued, which may signal a strong investment opportunity. The company's financial health is stable, and its profitability remains fair, despite growth challenges. To gain a deeper understanding of International Paper Co's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

