Investors often grapple with the challenge of determining whether a stock like Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ, Financial) is trading at a fair value. With a notable daily gain of 4.52%, a modest 3-month gain of 2.03%, and an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.62, assessing Domino's Pizza's valuation is crucial. This article delves into whether DPZ is fairly valued, considering the latest market data and GuruFocus's proprietary valuation methods. Read on for a comprehensive analysis of Domino's Pizza's intrinsic value and market performance.

Company Introduction

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ, Financial) is a dominant force in the global pizza market, with nearly 20,000 stores worldwide. As the largest pizza chain, with system sales reaching approximately $17.7 billion in 2022, Domino's Pizza generates revenue through sales at company-owned stores, franchise contributions, and its extensive supply chain facilities. With a current stock price of $387.07 and a market cap of $13.50 billion, it's imperative to compare this against the GF Value to gauge if the stock is trading at a fair price.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance projections. When the stock price hovers significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, suggesting lower future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate undervaluation and the potential for higher returns. Currently, Domino's Pizza (DPZ, Financial) is deemed fairly valued with a GF Value at $422.02, suggesting that the stock's long-term return might align closely with the company's business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is vital to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insight into financial resilience. Unfortunately, Domino's Pizza's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02 ranks lower than 94.13% of its peers in the Restaurants industry, leading to a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, which is relatively weak.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent profitability, typically poses less risk. Domino's Pizza has a decade-long track record of profitability, with an operating margin of 18.16% that outperforms 93.02% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability rank is a solid 10 out of 10, reflecting its strong financial health. Additionally, Domino's Pizza's average annual revenue growth of 13.3% is impressive, placing it in a better position than 85.28% of the companies in the Restaurants industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 12.6% also supports a positive growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals its efficiency in generating cash flow relative to its capital investment. Domino's Pizza's ROIC of 52.91 is significantly higher than its WACC of 9.16, indicating that it is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Domino's Pizza (DPZ, Financial) seems to be fairly valued at the current market price. Despite its financial condition being less than ideal, the company's profitability remains robust, and its growth prospects appear promising relative to its industry peers. For a deeper dive into Domino's Pizza's financials, interested investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

Discover High-Quality Investments

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.