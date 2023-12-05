Unveiling Illumina (ILMN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Analyzing Illumina's Market Position Amid Recent Declines

Amid a challenging market environment, Illumina Inc (ILMN, Financial) has experienced a notable decline of -3.75% in its daily trading and a significant 3-month loss of -40.13%. With a reported Loss Per Share of 7.12, investors are questioning whether Illumina's current market valuation accurately reflects its intrinsic worth. This analysis seeks to determine if Illumina is indeed significantly undervalued and what this implies for potential investors.

Company Introduction

Illumina Inc (ILMN, Financial) stands as a pivotal entity in the life science and clinical lab application sectors, providing cutting-edge tools and services for genetic analysis. With a dominant market presence, Illumina accrues approximately 90% of its revenue from its sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. The company's advanced technology facilitates whole genome sequencing, which is vital in human and large organism studies. Additionally, Illumina offers microarrays, accounting for about 10% of sales, which are utilized for genetic screening in consumer and agricultural applications. The question at hand is whether the current stock price of $94.65, with a market cap of $15 billion, aligns with the GF Value of $232.43, which suggests a fair valuation of Illumina's shares.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a bespoke metric that encapsulates the intrinsic value of a stock, factoring in historical trading multiples, a unique GuruFocus adjustment based on past performance and growth, along with projected business performance. The GF Value Line suggests an ideal trading value for the stock. If a stock's price considerably surpasses the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially leading to lackluster future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate an undervalued stock, likely to offer superior future returns. Currently, Illumina (ILMN, Financial) is categorized as significantly undervalued, implying a promising outlook for its long-term stock performance.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial fortitude. Illumina's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.41, which is lower than 69.03% of its peers in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. This positions Illumina's financial strength at a fair level, with a score of 5 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with a track record of consistent profitability, is generally less risky. Illumina has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, demonstrating a solid financial performance. Despite a challenging past year resulting in a Loss Per Share of $7.12 and an operating margin of -4.03%, the company's overall profitability remains robust, with a rank of 8 out of 10. Growth is also a pivotal factor in valuing a company, as it is closely tied to long-term stock performance. Illumina's average annual revenue growth rate of 7.1% falls below the industry median, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth is at 0%, indicating room for improvement.

ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can also be assessed by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Illumina's ROIC over the past 12 months is -1.85, while its WACC is 11.55, indicating that the company is currently not generating sufficient returns on its investments compared to its capital costs. This disparity suggests a need for strategic improvements to create shareholder value.

Conclusion

In summary, despite recent market setbacks, Illumina (ILMN, Financial) presents as significantly undervalued, with fair financial health and strong profitability. However, its growth and the ROIC vs WACC comparison highlight areas that require attention. For a detailed financial overview of Illumina, interested parties can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

