Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $388.21, Domino's Pizza Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.29%, marked against a three-month change of 1.98%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Domino's Pizza Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, and a moderate financial strength and GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Domino's Pizza Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Domino's Pizza Inc Business

Domino's Pizza Inc, with a market cap of $13.54 billion and sales of $4.47 billion, operates as a dominant player in the global pizza market. The company boasts an operating margin of 18.16% and has nearly 20,000 global stores across more than 90 international markets as of the end of 2022. Domino's Pizza Inc generates revenue through sales at company-owned stores, franchise-operated stores, and its network of dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities. With approximately $17.7 billion in 2022 system sales, Domino's Pizza Inc leads the global pizza market, surpassing competitors like Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Papa John's.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank showcases Domino's Pizza Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has seen a slight increase over the past five years, with figures such as 16.65% in 2018 and 16.93% in 2022. The Piotroski F-Score further confirms Domino's Pizza Inc's solid financial situation, while the Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Domino's Pizza Inc is ranked highly in Growth, demonstrating a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 13.3%, outperforming 85.28% of companies in the Restaurants industry. Additionally, Domino's Pizza Inc has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 12.6 and a five-year rate of 15.6, highlighting the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Domino's Pizza Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and market leadership may find Domino's Pizza Inc an attractive option. The company's consistent operational performance and strategic market positioning suggest a promising trajectory for those looking to invest in a resilient and growing player in the restaurant industry.

