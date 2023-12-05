Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $95.37, Church & Dwight Co Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.13%, marked against a three-month change of 2.4%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Church & Dwight Co Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and a moderate GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Church & Dwight Co Inc the GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Church & Dwight Co Inc's Business

Church & Dwight Co Inc, with a market cap of $23.50 billion and annual sales of $5.78 billion, is a leading global producer of baking soda. The company's operating margin stands at 11.13%. Beyond baking soda, its portfolio includes a wide range of products such as laundry items, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, primarily sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. These products, along with others like Xtra, Trojan, OxiClean, First Response, Nair, L'il Critters/Vitafusion, Orajel, and WaterPik, contribute to more than 80% of its annual sales and profits. Church & Dwight's strategic acquisitions, such as Flawless in early 2019 and Zicam at the end of 2020, have further strengthened its position in the market. The company generates over 80% of its sales from the U.S., indicating a strong domestic market presence.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Church & Dwight Co Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Church & Dwight Co Inc stands impressively at 5.64, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.42, Church & Dwight Co Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Church & Dwight Co Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Church & Dwight Co Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 8.1%, which outperforms better than 54.79% of 1,721 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

Next Steps

Considering Church & Dwight Co Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen. As Church & Dwight Co Inc continues to navigate the competitive landscape with its strategic initiatives and robust financial metrics, it remains a compelling case for value investors seeking growth and stability.

