Coca-Cola Co's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Sustainability of Coca-Cola's Upcoming Dividend

Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on 2023-12-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-30. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Coca-Cola Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Coca-Cola Co Do?

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenues overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

1729803398879965184.png

A Glimpse at Coca-Cola Co's Dividend History

Coca-Cola Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1963, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has not only paid dividends but also increased them each year, earning the prestigious title of a dividend king—a testament to its commitment to shareholder returns for over six decades. Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1729803418496724992.png

Breaking Down Coca-Cola Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

Coca-Cola Co currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.09% and a forward dividend yield of 3.13%, indicating an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. The company's annual dividend growth rate over the past three years has been steady at 3.20%, with a consistent performance over the five-year span. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 5.40%. As a result, the 5-year yield on cost for Coca-Cola Co stock is approximately 3.62%.

1729803437899575296.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. Coca-Cola Co's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74, which may suggest that the company's dividend could be at risk if earnings decline. However, the company's profitability rank is a robust 8 out of 10, indicating good profitability prospects and a strong track record of positive net income over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Coca-Cola Co's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company has a good growth trajectory compared to its competitors. However, its 3-year revenue and earnings per share (EPS) growth rates are slightly underwhelming when compared to its global peers. Despite this, Coca-Cola Co's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 30.00% is strong, outperforming 88.24% of global competitors, an encouraging sign for future dividend sustainability.

Next Steps for Investors

Considering Coca-Cola Co's consistent dividend growth, reasonable payout ratio, and solid profitability, the company's dividend payments appear sustainable in the near term. However, investors should keep an eye on growth metrics, as these will be crucial for the long-term sustainability of dividend increases. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.