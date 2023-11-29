Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Reports Fiscal 2023 Earnings with Strong Cash Flow and Dividend Growth

Net Sales Exceed $12 Billion for Second Consecutive Year Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Summary
  • Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) achieves $12.1 billion in net sales for fiscal 2023.
  • Operating income reported at $1.1 billion with an adjusted figure of $1.2 billion.
  • Diluted net earnings per share at $1.45, adjusted to $1.61, reflecting robust cash flow from operations of $1.0 billion.
  • Dividends increased for the 58th consecutive year, with a 3% hike for fiscal 2024 to $1.13 per share.
Article's Main Image

On November 29, 2023, Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 results. The company reported a solid financial performance despite challenging market conditions, with net sales reaching $12.1 billion and operating income of $1.1 billion. Adjusted operating income stood at $1.2 billion, reflecting an operating margin of 8.9% and an adjusted operating margin of 9.8%. The effective tax rate was reported at 21.8%.

Fiscal 2023 Performance Highlights

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) reported a diluted net earnings per share of $1.45, with an adjusted figure of $1.61. The company generated a strong cash flow from operations amounting to $1.0 billion. In the fourth quarter alone, net sales were $3.2 billion with an operating income of $270 million and an adjusted operating income of $313 million. The diluted net earnings per share for the quarter were $0.36, adjusted to $0.42.

Strategic Investments and Dividend Growth

Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer, highlighted the company's strategic investments and commitment to shareholder returns.

In fiscal 2023, we achieved our second consecutive year of net sales in excess of $12 billion, continued to reinvest in the growth of our leading brands, drove strong operating cash flows of $1 billion and returned a record amount of cash to our shareholders in the form of dividends,"
Snee commented. The company announced a 3% increase in dividends for fiscal 2024, marking the 58th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Segment Performance and Outlook

The Retail segment saw a volume decrease of 3% and a net sales decline of 4%, with segment profit down by 40% and adjusted segment profit down by 26%. The Foodservice segment, however, experienced a volume increase of 5%, net sales growth of 2%, and a segment profit increase of 13%. The International segment faced challenges with a volume increase of 5% but a net sales decrease of 12% and a significant 67% drop in segment profit.

Looking forward, Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) anticipates net sales growth of 1% to 3% for fiscal 2024, with diluted net earnings per share projected to be between $1.43 and $1.57 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share expected to be $1.51 to $1.65. The company expects earnings to decline in the first half of the year due to various market pressures but anticipates profit growth from all segments in the latter half of the year.

Financial Stability and Future Investments

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) remains in a strong financial position, with cash on hand decreasing to $737 million from $982 million at the beginning of the year and total long-term debt holding steady at $3.3 billion. The company is focused on its strategic priorities, including transforming its turkey business, investing in global expansion, and modernizing the company to drive long-term growth and shareholder returns.

For more detailed information on Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial)'s financial performance and strategic outlook, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hormel Foods Corp for further details.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.