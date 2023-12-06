The Home Depot Inc (HD, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $312.98, The Home Depot Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.56%, marked against a three-month change of -3.24%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that The Home Depot Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, and a solid momentum rank, GuruFocus assigned The Home Depot Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding The Home Depot Inc Business

The Home Depot Inc, with a market cap of $311.50 billion and sales of $153.71 billion, is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. Operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores, it offers a vast array of products and services across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's operating margin stands at a healthy 14.51%, reflecting its efficiency in managing expenses relative to its revenue. The Home Depot Inc's acquisition strategies, such as the purchase of Interline Brands and HD Supply, have expanded its reach into the maintenance, repair, and operations sector, while other acquisitions like the Company Store and Redi Carpet have diversified its product offerings.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of The Home Depot Inc is a testament to its superior ability to generate profits compared to its competitors. The company's Operating Margin has shown an upward trend over the past five years, with the latest figure standing at 15.27%. This consistent improvement in margins indicates The Home Depot Inc's operational efficiency and its success in maintaining profitability amidst varying market conditions.

The Home Depot Inc's Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence in the company's financial stability and future earnings potential.

Growth Rank Breakdown

The Home Depot Inc's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to expanding its business and increasing shareholder value. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 15.2% outperforms 76.26% of the companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Additionally, The Home Depot Inc's EBITDA has seen a significant increase, with a three-year growth rate of 16.7 and a five-year rate of 14.1, highlighting the company's ability to grow its earnings sustainably.

Next Steps

Considering The Home Depot Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic acquisitions, consistent operational efficiency, and robust growth trajectory make it a compelling choice for investors seeking long-term value. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, The Home Depot Inc's adaptability and financial acumen position it well to capitalize on future market opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.