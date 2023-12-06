Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $421.87, Ulta Beauty Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.93%, marked against a three-month change of 1.73%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Ulta Beauty Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a particularly high profitability and growth rank, and a slightly lower momentum rank, GuruFocus assigned Ulta Beauty Inc the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Ulta Beauty Inc's Business

Ulta Beauty Inc, with a market cap of $20.77 billion and sales of $10.73 billion, is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. The company, founded in 1990 and based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, operates 1,355 stores and has a partnership with Target. Ulta Beauty offers a diverse range of products including makeup, fragrances, skin care, and hair care, as well as private-label products from over 500 vendors. Additionally, it provides salon services in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are located in suburban strip centers. With an operating margin of 15.31%, Ulta Beauty Inc is a leading player in the beauty retail industry.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Ulta Beauty Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. With an Altman Z-Score of 7.4, Ulta Beauty Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.18, Ulta Beauty Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Ulta Beauty Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, with a current margin of 16.05%. Furthermore, Ulta Beauty Inc's Gross Margin has also seen a consistent rise, currently at 39.62%. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Ulta Beauty Inc's solid financial situation, and its strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Ulta Beauty Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 15.7%, which outperforms better than 77.03% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Moreover, Ulta Beauty Inc has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 20.8, highlighting the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Considering Ulta Beauty Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. With its solid financial foundation and impressive growth trajectory, Ulta Beauty Inc stands as a compelling choice for value investors seeking market outperformance.

