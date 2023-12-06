Long-established in the Software industry, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 1.08%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 2.66%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Fidelity National Information Services Inc a GF Score of 67 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Fidelity National Information Services Inc Business

Fidelity National Information Services Inc, with a market cap of $34.08 billion and sales of $17.08 billion, operates at the forefront of the software industry. The company boasts an operating margin of 11.76% and has expanded its reach through strategic acquisitions. The 2015 acquisition of Sungard diversified its services to include record-keeping for investment firms, while the 2019 acquisition of Worldpay positioned FIS as a leader in payment processing for merchants, particularly in the United States and United Kingdom. Approximately a quarter of its revenue is generated from international markets, indicating a global footprint.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Fidelity National Information Services Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 3.45 positions it worse than 84.61% of 1,598 companies in the Software industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The company's Altman Z-Score is just -1.19, which is below the distress zone of 1.81, suggesting that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.03 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Fidelity National Information Services Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency. This low predictability rank, combined with the company's other financial metrics, paints a picture of a firm that may struggle to maintain its historical performance levels in the future.

Next Steps

Considering Fidelity National Information Services Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can explore companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.