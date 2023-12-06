Charlie Munger quotes about life and markets

The quotes were originally posted on 25iq.

ACADEMIA:

“Warren once said to me, “I'm probably misjudging academia generally [in thinking so poorly of it] because the people that interact with me have bonkers theories.” … We're trying to buy businesses with sustainable competitive advantages at a low – or even a fair price. The reason the professors teach such nonsense is that if they didn't], what would they teach the rest of the semester? [Laughter] Teaching people formulas that don't really work in real life is a disaster for the world.”

“There's a lot wrong [with American universities]. I'd remove 3/4 of the faculty — everything but the hard sciences. But nobody's going to do that, so we'll have to live with the defects. It's amazing how wrongheaded [the teaching is]. There is fatal disconnectedness. You have these squirrelly people in each department who don't see the big picture.”

“…a different set of incentives from rising in an economic establishment where the rewards system, again, the reinforcement, comes from being a truffle hound. That's what Jacob Viner, the great economist called it: the truffle hound — an animal so bred and trained for one narrow purpose that he wasn't much good at anything else, and that is the reward system in a lot of academic departments.”

“I think liberal art faculties at major universities have views that are not very sound, at least on public policy issues — they may know a lot of French [however].”

ACCOUNTING:

“Proper accounting is like engineering. You need a margin of safety. Thank God we don't design bridges and airplanes the way we do accounting.”

“ ‘F.A.S.B' … ‘Financial Accounts Still Bogus.' ”

“I talked to one accountant, a very nice fellow who I would have been glad to have his family marry into mine. He said, “What these other accounting firms have done is very unethical. The [tax avoidance scheme] works best if it's not found out [by the IRS], so we only give it to our best clients, not the rest, so it's unlikely to be discovered. So my firm is better than the others.” [Laughter] I'm not kidding. And he was a perfectly nice man. People just follow the crowd…Their mind just drifts off in a ghastly way…”

“…accounting [is] the language of practical business life. It was a very useful thing to deliver to civilization. I've heard it came to civilization through Venice which of course was once the great commercial power in the Mediterranean. However, double-entry bookkeeping was a hell of an invention. And it's not that hard to understand. But you have to know enough about it to understand its limitations because although accounting is the starting place, it's only a crude approximation. And it's not very hard to understand its limitations. For example, everyone can see that you have to more or less just guess at the useful life of a jet airplane or anything like that. Just because you express the depreciation rate in neat numbers doesn't make it anything you really know.”

“You'll better understand the evil when top audit firms started selling fraudulent tax shelters when I tell you that one told me that they're better [than the others] because they only sold [the schemes] to their top-20 clients, so that no-one would notice.”

“Creative accounting is an absolute curse to a civilization. One could argue that double-entry bookkeeping was one of history's great advances. Using accounting for fraud and folly is a disgrace. In a democracy, it often takes a scandal to trigger reform. Enron was the most obvious example of a business culture gone wrong in a long, long time.”

“I also want to raise the possibility that there are, in the very long term, “virtue effects” in economics— for instance that widespread corrupt accounting will eventually create bad long term consequences as a sort of obverse effect from the virtue-based boost double-entry book-keeping gave to the heyday of Venice. I suggest that when the financial scene starts reminding you of Sodom and Gomorrah, you should fear practical consequences even if you like to participate in what is going on.”

ACQUISITIONS:

“Two thirds of acquisitions don't work. Ours work because we don't try to do acquisitions — we wait for no-brainers.”

“At most corporations if you make an acquisition and it turns out to be a disaster, all the paperwork and presentations that caused the dumb acquisition to be made are quickly forgotten. You've got denial, you've got everything in the world. You've got Pavlovian association tendency. Nobody even wants to even be associated with the damned thing or even mention it. At Johnson & Johnson, they make everybody revisit their old acquisitions and wade through the presentations. That is a very smart thing to do. And by the way, I do the same thing routinely.”

“We tend to buy things — a lot of things — where we don't know exactly what will happen, but the outcome will be decent.”

“We've bought business after business because we admire the founders and what they've done with their lives. In almost all cases, they've stayed on and our expectations have not been disappointed.”

ADVERTISING:

“If you were Proctor & Gamble, you could afford to use this new method of advertising. You could afford the very expensive cost of network television because you were selling so many cans and bottles. Some little guy couldn't. And there was no way of buying it in part. Therefore, he couldn't use it. In effect, if you didn't have a big volume, you couldn't use network TV advertising which was the most effective technique. So when TV came in, the branded companies that were already big got a huge tail wind. Indeed, they prospered and prospered and prospered until some of them got fat and foolish, which happens with prosperity at least to some people…”

“I'd say 3/4 of advertising works on pure Pavlov. Think how association, pure association, works. Take Coca-Cola company (we're the biggest share-holder). They want to be associated with every wonderful image: heroics in the Olympics, wonderful music, you name it. They don't want to be associated with presidents' funerals and so-forth.”

ADVICE:

“Just avoid things like racing trains to the crossing, doing cocaine, etc. Develop good mental habits.”

“A lot of success in life and business comes from knowing what you want to avoid: early death, a bad marriage, etc.”

“If you have only a little capital and are young today, there are fewer opportunities than when I was young. Back then, we had just come out of a depression. Capitalism was a bad word. There had been abuses in the 1920s. A joke going around then was the guy who said, ‘I bought stock for my old age and it worked — in six months, I feel like an old man!' It's tougher for you, but that doesn't mean you won't do well — it just may take more time. But what the heck, you may live longer.”

“Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. Discharge your duties faithfully and well. Step by step you get ahead, but not necessarily in fast spurts. But you build discipline by preparing for fast spurts… Slug it out one inch at a time, day by day, at the end of the day — if you live long enough — most people get what they deserve.”

ADVISERS:

“You can hire your adviser and then just apply a windage factor, like I used to do when I was a rifle shooter. I'd just adjust for so many miles an hour wind. Or you can learn the basic elements of your advisor's trade. You don't have to learn very much, by the way, because if you learn just a little then you can make him explain why he's right.”

AGE:

“Warren has gotten to be one hell of a lot better investor over the period I've known him, so have I. So the game is to keep learning. You gotta like the learning process…. there's an apocryphal story about Mozart. A 14-year-old came to him and said, ‘I want to learn to be a great composer.' And Mozart said, ‘You're too young.' The young man replied, ‘But I'm 14 years old and you were only eight or nine when you started composing.' To which Mozart replied, ‘Yes, but I wasn't running around asking other people how to do it.'

“We're not following the examples of any 40-year-old investors.”

“We get these questions a lot from the enterprising young. It's a very intelligent question: You look at some old guy who's rich and you ask, ‘How can I become like you, except faster?' ”

ALLOCATION OF CAPITAL:

“We're partial to putting out large amounts of money where we won't have to make another decision.”

“I don't think our successors will be as good as Warren at capital allocation.”

AMERICAN EXPRESS:

“It would be easier to screw up American Express than Coke or Gillette, but it's an immensely strong business.”

ANNUAL MEETINGS:

“A lot of [corporations' annual] meetings are set up to avoid groups like you – they're in inconvenient locations and at inconvenient times – and they hope people like you won't come.”

AUCTIONS:

“Well the open-outcry auction is just made to turn the brain into mush: you've got social proof, the other guy is bidding, you get reciprocation tendency, you get deprival super-reaction syndrome, the thing is going away… I mean it just absolutely is designed to manipulate people into idiotic behavior.”

“The problem with closed bid auctions is that they are frequently won by people making a technical mistake, as in the case with Shell paying double for Belridge Oil. You can't pay double the losing bid in an open outcry auction..”

BANKS:

“Banking has turned out to be better than we thought. We made a few billion [dollars] from Amex while we miss-appraised it. My only prediction is that we will continue to make mistakes like that.”

“Financial institutions make us nervous when they're trying to do well.”

“What's fascinating . . .is that you could now have a business that might have been selling for $10 billion where the business itself could probably not have borrowed even $100 million. But the owners of that business, because it's public, could borrow many billions of dollars on their little pieces of paper- because they had these market valuations. But as a private business, the company itself couldn't borrow even 1/20th of what the individuals could borrow.”

BANKRUPTCY:

“I think much of [how bankruptcy is handled] is pretty horrible. It's a situation where courts themselves have gone into the business of bidding to attract bankruptcy proceedings…”

“How you behave in one place, will help in surprising ways later.”

“If you rise in life, you have to behave in a certain way. You can go to a strip club if you're a beer-swilling sand shoveler, but if you're the Bishop of Boston, you shouldn't go.”

BEHAVIORAL ECONOMICS:

“How could economics not be behavioral? If it isn't behavioral, what the hell is it?”

“How should the best parts of psychology and economics interrelate in an enlightened economist's mind?… I think that these behavioral economics…or economists are probably the ones that are bending them in the correct direction. I don't think it's going to be that hard to bend economics a little to accommodate what's right in psychology.”

BEN FRANKLIN:

“There is the sheer amount of Franklin's wisdom… And the talent. Franklin played four instruments. He was the nation's leading scientist and inventor, plus a leading author, statesman, and philanthropist. There has never been anyone like him.”

BEN GRAHAM:

“The idea of a margin of safety, a Graham precept, will never be obsolete. The idea of making the market your servant will never be obsolete. The idea of being objective and dispassionate will never be obsolete. So, Graham had a lot of wonderful ideas.”

“Ben Graham could run his Geiger counter over this detritus from the collapse of the 1930s and find things selling below their working capital per share and so on…. But he was, by and large, operating when the world was in shell shock from the 1930s—which was the worst contraction in the English-speaking world in about 600 years. Wheat in Liverpool, I believe, got down to something like a 600-year low, adjusted for inflation. the classic Ben Graham concept is that gradually the world wised up and those real obvious bargains disappeared. You could run your Geiger counter over the rubble and it wouldn't click. … Ben Graham followers responded by changing the calibration on their Geiger counters. In effect, they started defining a bargain in a different way. And they kept changing the definition so that they could keep doing what they'd always done. And it still worked pretty well.”

BERKSHIRE:

“I'm a bull on Berkshire Hathaway. There may be some considerable waiting, but I think there are some good days ahead.”

“Personally, I think Berkshire will be a lot bigger and stronger than it is. Whether the stock will be a good investment from today's price is another question. The one thing we've always guaranteed is that the future will be a lot worse than the past.”

“We stumbled into this two-person format. It would not work if it was just one person. You could have the wittiest, wisest person on earth up there, and people would find it very tiresome. It takes a little interplay of personalities to handle the extreme length of the festival.”

“I don't think it would work well to have a half-and-half management. We don't need an operating guy; we have people running the businesses, and the main thing is not to destroy or damage the spirit they have.”

“Berkshire has the lowest turnover of any major company in the U.S. The Walton family owns more of Walmart than Buffett owns of Berkshire, so it isn't because of large holdings. It's because we have a really unusual shareholder body that thinks of itself as owners and not holders of little pieces of paper.”

“The future returns of Berkshire and Wesco won't be as good in the future as they have been in the past. The only difference is that we'll tell you. Today, it seems to be regarded as the duty of CEOs to make the stock go up. This leads to all sorts of foolish behavior. We want to tell it like it is. I'm happy having 90% of my net worth in Berkshire stock. We're going to try to compound it at a reasonable rate without taking unreasonable risk or using leverage. If we can't do this, then that's just too damn bad. The businesses that Berkshire has acquired will return 13% pre-tax on what we paid for them, maybe more. With a cost of capital of 3% — generated via other peoples' money in the form of float — that's a hell of a business. That's the reason Berkshire shareholders needn't totally despair. Berkshire is not as good as it was in terms of percentage compounding [going forward], but it's still a hell of a business.”

BETA:

“Beta and modern portfolio theory and the like – none of it makes any sense to me.”

BIOLOGY:

“Common stock investors can make money by predicting the outcomes of practice evolution. You can't derive this by fundamental analysis — you must think biologically.”

“I find it quite useful to think of a free market economy—or partly free market economy—as sort of the equivalent of an ecosystem… ”

BLACK-SCHOLES:

“Black-Scholes is a know-nothing system. If you know nothing about value — only price — then Black-Scholes is a pretty good guess at what a 90-day option might be worth. But the minute you get into longer periods of time, it's crazy to get into Black-Scholes. For example, at Costco we issued stock options with strike prices of $30 and $60, and Black-Scholes valued the $60 ones higher. This is insane.”

“Black-Scholes works for short-term options, but if it's a long-term option and you think you know something [about the underlying asset], it's insane to use Black-Scholes.”

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

“A board member should be perfectly willing to leave at any time and willing to make the tough calls.”

“The institution of the board of directors of the major American company. Well, the top guy is sitting there, he's an authority figure. He's doing asinine things, you look around the board, nobody else is objecting, social proof, it's okay? Reciprocation tendency, he's raising the directors fees every year, he's flying you around in the corporate airplane to look at interesting plants, or whatever in hell they do, and you go and you really get extreme dysfunction as a corrective decision-making body in the typical American board of directors. They only act, again the power of incentives, they only act when it gets so bad it starts making them look foolish, or threatening legal liability to them. That's Munger's rule. I mean there are occasional things that don't follow Munger's rule, but by and large the board of directors is a very ineffective corrector if the top guy is a little nuts, which, of course, frequently happens.”

BRAIN:

“I think it is undeniably true that the human brain must work in models. The trick is to have your brain work better than the other person's brain because it understands the most fundamental models: ones that will do most work per unit.”

“The basic neural network of the brain is there through broad genetic and cultural evolution. And it's not Fermat/Pascal. It uses a very crude, shortcut type of approximation. It's got elements of Fermat/Pascal in it. However, it's not good. So you have to learn in a very usable way this very elementary math and use it routinely in life just the way if you want to become a golfer, you can't use the natural swing that broad evolution gave you. You have to learn to have a certain grip and swing in a different way to realize your full potential as a golfer.”

“Man's imperfect, limited-capacity brain easily drifts into working with what's easily available to it. And the brain can't use what it can't remember or when it's blocked from recognizing because it is heavily influenced by one or more psychological tendencies bearing strongly on it…” “…the Deep structure of the human mind requires that the way to full scope competency of virtually any kind is learn it all to fluency – like it or not.”

BRANDS:

“It's hard to predict what will happen with two brands in a market. Sometimes they will behave in a gentlemanly way, and sometimes they'll pound each other. I know of no way to predict whether they'll compete moderately or to the death. If you could figure it out, you could make a lot of money.”

BRIDGE:

“The right way to think is the way Zeckhauser plays bridge. It's just that simple.”

“Your brain doesn't naturally know how to think the way Zeckhauser knows how to play bridge. ‘For example', people do not react symmetrically to loss and gain. Well maybe a great bridge player like Zeckhauser does, but that's a trained response. Ordinary people, subconsciously affected by their inborn tendencies…”

BUBBLES:

“[The Internet bubble circa 2000 is] the most extreme in modern capitalism. In the 1930s, we had the worst depression in 600 years. Today is almost as extreme in the opposite way.”

“One of the first big bubbles, of course, was the huge and horrible South Sea Bubble in England. And the aftermath was interesting. Many of you probably don't remember what happened after the South Sea Bubble, which caused an enormous financial contraction, and a lot of pain. They banned publicly traded stock in England for decades.”

BULL MARKETS:

“Bull markets go to people's heads. If you're a duck on a pond, and it's rising due to a downpour, you start going up in the world. But you think it's you, not the pond.”

BUREAUCRACY:

“The great defect of scale, of course, which makes the game interesting—so that the big people don't always win—is that as you get big, you get the bureaucracy. And with the bureaucracy comes the territoriality—which is again grounded in human nature. And the incentives are perverse. For example, if you worked for AT&T in my day, it was a great bureaucracy. Who in the hell was really thinking about the shareholder or anything else? And in a bureaucracy, you think the work is done when it goes out of your in-basket into somebody else's in-basket. But, of course, it isn't. It's not done until AT&T delivers what it's supposed to deliver. So you get big, fat, dumb, unmotivated bureaucracies…. The constant curse of scale is that it leads to big, dumb bureaucracy—which, of course, reaches its highest and worst form in government where the incentives are really awful. That doesn't mean we don't need governments—because we do. But it's a terrible problem to get big bureaucracies to behave.”

“Sears had layers and layers of people it didn't need. It was very bureaucratic. It was slow to think. And there was an established way of thinking. If you poked your head up with a new thought, the system kind of turned against you. It was everything in the way of a dysfunctional big bureaucracy that you would expect.”

BUSINESSES:

“We've really made the money out of high quality businesses. In some cases, we bought the whole business. And in some cases, we just bought a big block of stock. But when you analyze what happened, the big money's been made in the high quality businesses. And most of the other people who've made a lot of money have done so in high quality businesses.”

BUSINESS SCHOOL:

“I was recently speaking with Jack McDonald, who teaches a course on investing rooted in our principles at Stanford Business School. He said it's lonely — like he's the Maytag repairman.”

BUYING BACK SHARES:

“A lot of share-buying, not bargain-seeking, is designed to prop stock prices up. Thirty to 40 years ago, it was very profitable to look at companies that were aggressively buying their own shares. They were motivated simply to buy below what it was worth.”

CAPITAL ALLOCATION:

“There are two kinds of businesses: The first earns 12%, and you can take it out at the end of the year. The second earns 12%, but all the excess cash must be reinvested — there's never any cash. It reminds me of the guy who looks at all of his equipment and says, ‘There's all of my profit.' We hate that kind of business.”

CAPITALISM:

“When it gets into these spikes, with shortages and uproar and so forth, people go bananas, but that's capitalism.”

“I regard it as very unfair, but capitalism without failure is like religion without hell.”

“Capitalism is a pretty brutal place.”

CASH:

“Our cash is speaking for itself. If we had a lot of wonderful ideas, we wouldn't have so much cash.”

“There are worse situations than drowning in cash and sitting, sitting, sitting. I remember when I wasn't awash in cash —and I don't want to go back.”

CHANGE:

“Those who will not face improvements because they are changes, will face changes that are not improvements”

CHARACTER:

“It's hard to judge the combination of character and intelligence and other things. It's not at all simple, which explains why we have so many divorces. (Laughter) Think about how much people know about the person they marry, yet so many break up. It's not easy, it is in some cases. If people are splashing around with money like Dennis Kozlowski, with vodka at parties coming out of some body part, and if it looks like Sodom and Gomorrah, then maybe this isn't what you're looking for. (Laughter) But beyond that, it's hard. If you have some unfortunate experiences while getting that knowledge, well, welcome to the human race. (Laughter)”

“At Berkshire Hathaway we do not like to compete against Chinese manufacturers.”

CIALDINI:

“Cialdini does a magnificent job at this, and you're all going to be given a copy of Cialdini's book. And if you have half as much sense as I think you do, you will immediately order copies for all of your children and several of your friends. You will never make a better investment.”

CICERO:

“As I continued through Cicero's pages, I found much more material celebrating my way of life … ““Cicero's words also increased my personal satisfaction by supporting my long-standing rejection of a conventional point of view.”

CIRCLE OF COMPETENCE:

“There are a lot of things we pass on. We have three baskets: in, out, and too tough…We have to have a special insight, or we'll put it in the ‘too tough' basket. All of you have to look for a special area of competency and focus on that.”

“If you have competence, you pretty much know its boundaries already. To ask the question [of whether you are past the boundary ] is to answer it.” Poor Charlie's

“We know the edge of our competency better than most.” That's a very worthwhile thing.”

“Warren and I avoid doing anything that someone else at Berkshire can do better.

You don't really have a competency if you don't know the edge of it.”

“Warren and I don't feel like we have any great advantage in the high-tech sector. In fact, we feel like we're at a big disadvantage in trying to understand the nature of technical developments in software, computer chips or what have you. So we tend to avoid that stuff, based on our personal inadequacies. Again, that is a very, very powerful idea. Every person is going to have a circle of competence. And it's going to be very hard to advance that circle. If I had to make my living as a musician…. I can't even think of a level low enough to describe where I would be sorted out to if music were the measuring standard of the civilization. So you have to figure out what your own aptitudes are. If you play games where other people have the aptitudes and you don't, you're going to lose. And that's as close to certain as any prediction that you can make. You have to figure out where you've got an edge. And you've got to play within your own circle of competence. If you want to be the best tennis player in the world, you may start out trying and soon find out that it's hopeless—that other people blow right by you. However, if you want to become the best plumbing contractor in Bemidji, that is probably doable by two-thirds of you. It takes a will. It takes the intelligence. But after a while, you'd gradually know all about the plumbing business in Bemidji and master the art. That is an attainable objective, given enough discipline. And people who could never win a chess tournament or stand in center court in a respectable tennis tournament can rise quite high in life by slowly developing a circle of competence—which results partly from what they were born with and partly from what they slowly develop through work.”

“Just as a man working with his tools should know its limitations, a man working with his cognitive apparatus must know its limitations”

“When I run into a paradox I think either I'm a total horse's ass to have gotten to this point, or I'm fruitfully near the edge of my discipline. It adds excitement to life to wonder which it is.”

COLLEAGUES:

“You know the cliche that opposites attract? “Well, opposites don't attract. Everybody engaged in complicated work needs colleagues. Just the discipline of having to put your thoughts in order with somebody else is a very useful thing.”

COMMITTEES:

“Being controlling owners is key – it would be hard for a committee to make these kinds of decisions.”

COMMODITIES:

“ [Sarcastically]: I think we've demonstrated our expertise in commodities, if you look at our activities in silver. [Laughter] …We didn't get where we are by owning non-interest-bearing commodities.”

“… we've missed the biggest commodity boom in history – and we'll continue to miss things like this! ”

COMMON SENSE:

“Organized common (or uncommon) sense — very basic knowledge — is an enormously powerful tool. There are huge dangers with computers. People calculate too much and think too little.”

“Part of [having uncommon sense] is being able to tune out folly, as opposed to recognizing wisdom. If you bat away many things, you don't clutter yourself.”

“In the corporate world, if you have analysts, due diligence, and no horse sense you've just described hell.”

COMPENSATION:

“It isn't enough to buy the right business. You've also have to have compensation system that's satisfactory to the people running them. At Berkshire Hathaway, we have no [single] system; we have different systems. They're very simple and we don't tend to revisit them very often. It's amazing how well it's worked. We wrote a one-page deal with Chuck Huggins when we bought See's and it's never been touched. We have never hired a compensation consultant.”

“I'd rather throw a viper down my shirt front than hire a compensation consultant.

“Carnegie was always proud that he took very little salary. Rockefeller, Vanderbilt were the same. It was a common culture in a different era. All of these people thought of themselves as the founder. I was delighted to get rid of the pressure of getting fees based on performance. If you are highly conscientious and you hate to disappoint, you will feel the pressure to live up to your incentive fee. There was an enormous advantage [to switching away from taking a percentage of the profits to managing Berkshire, in which their interests as shareholders are exactly aligned with other shareholders].”

“CEOs have a duty…to dampen envy and resentment by behaving way more nobly than other people, and way more generously. People should take way less than they are worthy when they are favored by life. People are willing to pay tens of millions of dollars to be U.S. senators. Most of these people would pay to be CEOs….There is a lot to be said for backing off and taking less than their worth.”

“Everywhere there is a large commission, there is a high probability of a rip-off.”

It is easy to have fair compensation systems, but about half of companies have grossly unfair systems in which the top people get paid too much.

COMPETITION:

“We may well have a competitive advantage buying decent businesses at decent prices. But they won't be fabulous businesses and fabulous prices. There's too much competition and money out there, with many buyout specialists.”

“Many markets get down to two or three big competitors—or five or six. And in some of those markets, nobody makes any money to speak of. But in others, everybody does very well. Over the years, we've tried to figure out why the competition in some markets gets sort of rational from the investor's point of view so that the shareholders do well, and in other markets, there's destructive competition that destroys shareholder wealth. If it's a pure commodity like airline seats, you can understand why no one makes any money. As we sit here, just think of what airlines have given to the world—safe travel, greater experience, time with your loved ones, you name it. Yet, the net amount of money that's been made by the shareholders of airlines since Kitty Hawk, is now a negative figure—a substantial negative figure. Competition was so intense that, once it was unleashed by deregulation, it ravaged shareholder wealth in the airline business. Yet, in other fields—like cereals, for example—almost all the big boys make out. If you're some kind of a medium grade cereal maker, you might make 15% on your capital. And if you're really good, you might make 40%. But why are cereals so profitable—despite the fact that it looks to me like they're competing like crazy with promotions, coupons and everything else? I don't fully understand it. Obviously, there's a brand identity factor in cereals that doesn't exist in airlines. That must be the main factor that accounts for it.

And maybe the cereal makers by and large have learned to be less crazy about fighting for market share—because if you get even one person who's hell-bent on gaining market share…. For example, if I were Kellogg and I decided that I had to have 60% of the market, I think I could take most of the profit out of cereals. I'd ruin Kellogg in the process. But I think I could do it.

“Even bright people are going to have limited, really valuable insights in a very competitive world when they're fighting against other very bright, hardworking people. And it makes sense to load up on the very few good insights you have instead of pretending to know everything about everything at all times.”

COMPLEXITY:

“A rough rule in life is that an organization foolish in one way in dealing with a complex system is all too likely to be foolish in another.”

COMPOUNDING:

“Understanding both the power of compound return and the difficulty of getting it is the heart and soul of understanding a lot of things.”

“Never interrupt it unnecessarily”

“Understanding both the power of compound interest and the difficulty of getting it is the heart and soul of understanding a lot of things”

“We're not crying wolf at how hard it is to compound at the old rates—it can't be done. Look how tough it is to earn $100 million pretax doing anything; few ever accomplish it. Then $1 billion, the $5 billion, then $10 billion….”

CONFIDENCE:

“I have a black belt in chutzpah. I was born with it. Some people, like some of the women I know, have a black belt in spending. They were born with that. But what they gave me was a black belt in chutzpah.”

CONFIRMATION BIAS:

“Most people early achieve and later intensify a tendency to process new and disconfirming information so that any original conclusion remains intact. They become people of whom Philip Wylie observed: “You couldn't squeeze a dime between what they already know and what they will never learn.”

“The great example of Charles Darwin is he avoided confirmation bias. Darwin probably changed my life because I'm a biography nut, and when I found out the way he always paid extra attention to the disconfirming evidence and all these little psychological tricks. I also found out that he wasn't very smart by the ordinary standards of human acuity, yet there he is buried in Westminster Abbey. That's not where I'm going, I'll tell you.”

“The human mind is a lot like the human egg, and the human egg has a shut-off device. When one sperm gets in, it shuts down so the next one can't get in. … And of course, if you make a public disclosure of your conclusion, you're pounding it into your own head.

“This is why organizations solicit public pledges. Hell, it's the reason for the marriage ceremony.”

CONSULTANTS:

“I have never seen a management consultant's report in my long life that didn't end with the following paragraph: “What this situation really needs is more management consulting.” Never once. I always turn to the last page. Of course Berkshire doesn't hire them, so I only do this on sort of a voyeuristic basis. Sometimes I'm at a non-profit where some idiot hires one. [Laughter] ”

CONTRARIAN:

“We have a history when things are really horrible of wading in when no one else will.”

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

“The system has deteriorated, and the reputation of the system has deteriorated even more than the system,” he said, noting that “a lot of people are mad at corporate governance,” including the kind of white-bread Republicans who should be the system's biggest supporters. “When even they are mad at Corporate America, “Corporate America has a serious problem.”

COSTCO:

”I admired the place so much,” Munger says, “that I violated my rules (against sitting on outside boards). It's hard to think of people who've done more in my lifetime to change the world of retailing for good, for added human happiness to the customer.”

COSTS:

“We don't have an isolated group [of senior managers] surrounded by servants. Berkshire's headquarters is a tiny little suite. We just came back from Berkshire's board meeting; it had moved up to the board room of the Kiewit company and [it was so large and luxurious that] I felt uncomfortable.”

COST OF CAPITAL:

“Obviously, consideration of costs is key, including opportunity costs. Of course capital isn't free. It's easy to figure out your cost of borrowing, but theorists went bonkers on the cost of equity capital. They say that if you're generating a 100% return on capital, then you shouldn't invest in something that generates an 80% return on capital. It's crazy.”

CRIME:

“A few public hangings will really change behavior. One of our Presidents said if he could execute three people each year for no cause, it would make it a lot easier to govern. When someone said that's not enough, he said, “Oh yes it is, because I'd publish the list of people under consideration.” (Laughter)

CROWD FOLLY:

“'Crowd folly', the tendency of humans, under some circumstances, to resemble lemmings, explains much foolish thinking of brilliant men and much foolish behavior — like investment management practices of many foundations represented here today. It is sad that today each institutional investor apparently fears most of all that its investment practices will be different from practices of the rest of the crowd.”

CULTURE:

“For many of our shareholders, our stock is all they own, and we're acutely aware of that. Our culture [of conservatism] runs pretty

deep.”

“I think the foundation at Berkshire [Buffett's stake in Berkshire will pass to the Buffett Foundation upon his death] will be a plus because there will be a continuation of the culture. We'd still take in fine businesses run by people who love them.”

Our culture is very old-fashioned, like Ben Franklin or Andrew Carnegie. Can you imagine Andrew Carnegie hiring consultants?! It's amazing how well this approach still works. A lot of the businesses we buy are kind of cranky and old-fashioned like us.”

“If Warren has kept the faith until he's 75 years old, do you really think he'll blow the job of passing that culture along? What could be more important? You all have a lot more things to worry about than the candle at Berkshire going out because some people eventually die.”

DEBT:

“We have monetized houses in this country in a way that's never occurred before. Ask Joe how he bought a new Cadillac [and he'll say] from borrowing on his house. We are awash in capital. [Being] awash is leading to very terrible behavior by credit cards and subprime lenders -a very dirty business, luring people into a disadvantageous position. It's a new way of getting serfs, and it's a dirty business. We have financial institutions, including those with big names, extending high-cost credit to the least able people. I find a lot of it revolting. Just because it's a free market doesn't mean it's honorable.”

“Of course I'm troubled by huge consumer debt levels – we've pushed consumer credit very hard in the US. Eventually, if it keeps growing, it will stop growing. As Herb Stein said, “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” When it stops, it may be unpleasant. Other than Herb Stein's quote, I have no comment. But the things that trouble you are troubling me.

DECISIONS:

“If you took out our 15 best ideas, most of you wouldn't be here.”

DECLINING PRICES:

“Over many decades, our usual practice is that if [the stock of] something we like goes down, we buy more and more. Sometimes something happens, you realize you're wrong, and you get out. But if you develop correct confidence in your judgment, buy more and take advantage of stock prices.”

DENIAL:

“If people tell you what you really don't want to hear what's unpleasant—there's an almost automatic reaction of antipathy. You have to train yourself out of it.”

DISASTERS:

“We don't think because it's never happened that it won't. There's no actuarial science, it's rough judgment. We just try to be conservative.”

DEFICITS:

“Generally speaking, it can¹t be good to be running a big current account deficit and a big fiscal deficit and have them both growing. You would be thinking the end there would be a comeuppance.” “[But] it isn't as though all the other options look wonderful compared to the US. It gives me some feeling that what I regard as fiscal misbehavior on our part could go on some time without paying the price.”

“We started from such a strong position. It's not as if the alternatives are all so great. I can understand why people would rather invest in the U.S. Do you want to be in Europe, where 12-13% of people are unemployed and most 28-year-olds are living at home and being paid by state to do it? Or be in Brazil or Venezuela with the political instability that you fear? It's not totally irrational that people still like the U.S., despite its faults. Whatever misbehavior there is could go on quite a long time without a price being paid.”

DEFERRED GRATIFICATION:

“Almost all good businesses engage in ‘pain today, gain tomorrow' activities.”

DENIAL:

“If you turn on the television, you'll find the mothers of the most obvious criminals that man could ever diagnose, and they all think their sons are innocent. That's simple psychological denial. The reality is too painful to bear, so you just distort it until it's bearable. We all do that to some extent, and it's a common psychological misjudgment that causes terrible problems.”

DERIVITIVES:

“Everyone caved, adopted loose [accounting] standards, and created exotic derivatives linked to theoretical models. As a result, all kinds of earnings, blessed by accountants, are not really being earned. When you reach for the money, it melts away. It was never there. It [accounting for derivatives] is just disgusting. It is a sewer, and if I'm right, there will be hell to pay in due course. All of you will have to prepare to deal with a blow-up of derivative books.

“No CEO examining books today understands what the hell is going on.”

“The stupid and dishonest accountants allowed the genie of totally inappropriate accounting to descend on derivatives books. And once this has happened – people get status, etc. – it's impossible to get it back into the bottle.

“People don't think about the consequences of the consequences. People start by trying to hedge against interest rate changes, which is very difficult and complicated. Then, the hedges made the results [reported profits] lumpy. So then they use new derivatives to smooth this. Well, now you've morphed into lying. This turns into a Mad Hatter's Party. This happens to vast, sophisticated corporations. Somebody has to step in and say, “We're not going to do it — it's just too hard… Derivatives are full of clauses that say if one party's credit gets downgraded, then they have to put up collateral. It's like margin – you can go broke. In attempting to protect themselves, they've introduced instability. Nobody seems to have recognition of what a disaster of a system they've created. It's a demented system.

To say accounting for derivatives is America is a sewer is an insult to sewage.”

DIRECTORS:

“Generally speaking, if you're counting on outside directors to act [forcefully to protect your interests as a shareholder, then you're crazy]. As a general rule in America, boards act only if there's been a severe disgrace. My friend Joe was asked to be on the board of Northwestern Bell and he jokes that “it was the last thing they ever asked me.” [Laughter] I think you get better directors when you get directors who don't need the money. When it's half your income and all your retirement, you're not likely to be very independent. But when you have money and an existing reputation that you don't want to lose, then you'll act more independently.”

“If mutual fund directors are independent, then I'm the lead character in the Bolshoi Ballet.” [Laughter]

“A director who gets $150,000 per year from a company and needs the money is not independent.”

“I think it would be a great improvement if there were no D&O insurance. The counter-argument is that no-one with any money would serve on a board. But I think net net you'd be better off.”

DISASTERS:

“Years ago, portfolio insurance was popular. People were selling it as a highly sophisticated way for large institutions to manage money and mitigate risk, and they earned a lot selling it. Then on Oct. 19, 1987, a relatively small amount of money that had been invested in portfolio insurance led to a one-day 22% drop. Each of the individuals who invested in portfolio insurance was intelligent, but in aggregate, they created a doomsday machine. I think the odds of something like this are magnified today compared to the 1980s. I don't know who will yell “fire,” but when it happens, I'm sure the currency markets will play a role in the race for the door.”

DISCLIPLINE:

“We have this investment discipline of waiting for a fat pitch. If I was offered the chance to go into business where people would measure me against benchmarks, force me to be fully invested, crawl around looking over my shoulder, etc., I would hate it. I would regard it as putting me into shackles.”

DISCOUNTED CASH FLOW:

“Warren talks about these discounted cash flows. I've never seen him do one.” [“It's true,” replied Buffett. “If (the value of a company)doesn't just scream out at you, it's too close.”]

DIVERSIFICATION:

“The Berkshire-style investors tend to be less diversified than other people. The academics have done a terrible disservice to intelligent investors by glorifying the idea of diversification. Because I just think the whole concept is literally almost insane. It emphasizes feeling good about not having your investment results depart very much from average investment results. But why would you get on the bandwagon like that if somebody didn't make you with a whip and a gun?

“The idea of excessive diversification is madness.”

DIVIDENDS:

“The total amount paid out in dividends is roughly equal to the amount lost in trading and investment advice, so net dividends to shareholders are zero. This is a very peculiar way to run a republic.”

DOWNTURNS:

“If you, like me, lived through 1973-74 or even the early 1990s… There was a waiting list to get OUT of the country club — that's when you know things are tough. If you live long enough, you'll see it.”

“It is an unfortunate fact that great and foolish excess can come into prices of common stocks in the aggregate. They are valued partly like bonds, based on roughly rational projections of use value in producing future cash. But they are also valued partly like Rembrandt paintings, purchased mostly because their prices have gone up, so far.”

EARNINGS:

“We don't care about quarterly earnings (though obviously we care about how the business is doing over time) and are unwilling to manipulate in any way to make some quarter look better.”

“What we don't like in modern capitalism is the expectations game. It's not the kissing cousin of evil; it's the blood brother.”

“We don't give a damn about lumpy results. Everyone else is trying to please Wall Street. This is not a small advantage.”

EBITDA:

“I think that, every time you saw the word EBITDA [earnings], you should substitute the word “bullshit” earnings.”

ECONOMICS:

“Gigantic macroeconomic predictions are something I've never made any money on, and neither has Warren ”

“Economics is in many respects the queen of the soft sciences. It's expected to be better than the rest. It's my view that economics is better at the multi-disciplinary stuff than the rest of the soft science. And it's also my view that it's still lousy.”

“…Max Planck the great Nobel laureate who found Planck's Constant, tried once to do economics. He gave it up. Now why did Max Planck, one of the smartest people who ever lived, give up economics? The answer is, he said, “It's too hard. The best solution you can get is messy and uncertain. “

“economics should emulate physics' basic ethos, but its search for precision in physics–like formulas is almost always wrong in economics.”

“Economists get very uncomfortable when you talk about virtue and vice. It doesn't lend itself to a lot of columns with numbers. But I would argue that there are big virtue effects in economics. I would say that the spreading of double-entry bookkeeping by the Monk, Fra Luce de Pacioli, was a big virtue effect in economics. It made business more controllable, and it made it more honest.

“If you try and talk like this to an economics professor, and I've done this three times, they shrink in horror and offense because they don't like this kind of talk. It really gums up this nice discipline of theirs, which is so much simpler when you ignore second- and third-order consequences.”

ECONOMIES OF SCALE:

“On the subject of economies of scale, I find chain stores quite interesting. Just think about it. The concept of a chain store was a fascinating invention. You get this huge purchasing power — which means that you have lower merchandise costs. You get a whole bunch of little laboratories out there in which you can conduct experiments. And you get specialization. If one little guy is trying to buy across 27 different merchandise categories influenced by traveling salesmen, he's going to make a lot of dumb decisions. But if your buying is done in headquarters for a huge bunch of stores, you can get very bright people that know a lot about refrigerators and so forth to do the buying. The reverse is demonstrated by the little store where one guy is doing all the buying. It's like the old story about the little store with salt all over its walls. And a stranger comes in and says to the store owner, ‘You must sell a lot of salt.' And he replies, ‘No, I don't. But you should see the guy that sells me salt.' So there are huge purchasing advantages….” 1995 lecture at the University of Southern California entitled “A Lesson on Elementary, Worldly Wisdom as it Relates to Investment Management & Business.”

“in terms of which businesses succeed and which businesses fail, advantages of scale are ungodly important. … In some businesses, the very nature of things is to sort of cascade toward the overwhelming dominance of one firm. And these advantages of scale are so great, for example, that when Jack Welch came into General Electric, he just said, “To hell with it. We're either going to be # 1 or #2 in every field we're in or we're going to be out.”

ECONOMY:

“I think the main figure that matters to all of us, including people in the media, is: How does GDP per capita grow? And those figures have been very good. There is a huge flux both up and down, so it isn't like we're all static in status. What's important is that pie grows. ”

EDUCATION:

“I get flack for saying [when I visit a college and give a speech], “This is a nice college, but the really great educator is McDonald's.” They hate me for saying this and think I'm a slimy creature. But McDonald's hires people with bad work habits, trains them, and teaches them to come to work on time and have good work habits. I think a lot of what goes on there is better than at Harvard.”

“You could argue that [the decline of public schools] is one of the major disasters in our lifetimes. We took one of the greatest successes in the history of the earth and turned it into one of the greatest disasters in the history of the earth.”

“The theory of modern education is that you need a general education before you specialize. And I think to some extent, before you're going to be a great stock picker, you need some general education.”

“If you don't keep learning, other people will pass you by. Temperament alone won't do it – you need a lot of curiosity for a long, long time.”

“To finish first you have to first finish. Don't get in a position where you go back to go. What's interesting is that some guy whose grandfather was a lawyer and a judge—hurriedly going to Harvard Law with a wave of veterans—I was willing to go into so many different businesses. I was constantly going right into the other fellow's business and doing better than the other fellow did. The reason it was possible? Self-education— developing mental discipline, big ideas that really work.”

EFFICIENT MARKET THEORY:

“We don't believe that markets are totally efficient and we don't believe that widespread diversification will yield a good result. We believe almost all good investments will involve relatively low diversification. Maybe 2% of people will come into our corner of the tent and the rest of the 98% will believe what they've been told.”

“Berkshire's whole record has been achieved without paying one ounce of attention to the efficient market theory in its hard form. And not one ounce of attention to the descendants of that idea, which came out of academic economics and went into corporate finance and morphed into such obscenities as the capital asset pricing model, which we also paid no attention to. I think you'd have to believe in the tooth fairy to believe that you could easily outperform the market by seven-percentage points per annum just by investing in high volatility stocks.”

“I think it is roughly right that the market is efficient, which makes it very hard to beat merely by being an intelligent investor. But I don't think it's totally efficient at all. And the difference between being totally efficient and somewhat efficient leaves an enormous opportunity for people like us to get these unusual records. It's efficient enough, so it's hard to have a great investment record. But it's by no means impossible. Nor is it something that only a very few people can do. The top three or four percent of the investment management world will do fine.”

“I have a name for people who went to the extreme efficient market theory—which is “bonkers”. It was an intellectually consistent theory that enabled them to do pretty mathematics. So I understand its seductiveness to people with large mathematical gifts. It just had a difficulty in that the fundamental assumption did not tie properly to reality.”

“The possibility that stock value in aggregate can become irrationally high is contrary to the hard-form “efficient market” theory that many of you once learned as gospel from your mistaken professors of yore. Your mistaken professors were too much influenced by “rational man” models of human behavior from economics and too little by “foolish man” models from psychology and real-world experience.”

“Efficient market theory [is] a wonderful economic doctrine that had a long vogue in spite of the experience of Berkshire Hathaway. In fact one of the economists who won — he shared a Nobel Prize — and as he looked at Berkshire Hathaway year after year, which people would throw in his face as saying maybe the market isn't quite as efficient as you think, he said, “Well, it's a two-sigma event.” And then he said we were a three-sigma event. And then he said we were a four-sigma event. And he finally got up to six sigmas — better to add a sigma than change a theory, just because the evidence comes in differently. [Laughter] And, of course, when this share of a Nobel Prize went into money management himself, he sank like a stone.”

ENERGY:

“I know just enough about thermodynamics to understand that if it takes too much fossil-fuel energy to create ethanol, that's a very stupid way to solve an energy problem. [Laughter] ”

“The interesting thing is the field is so big — it's enormous. One thing a modern civilization needs is energy.”

ENVIRONMENT:

“People always underestimate the ability of earth to increase its carrying capacity.”

“The laws of thermodynamic s are such that if the water is getting warmer – and I believe it is – the energy of the weather is going to go up. ”

ENVY:

“…Missing out on some opportunity never bothers us. What's wrong with someone getting a little richer than you? It's crazy to worry about this….”

“Here's one truth that perhaps your typical investment counselor would disagree with: if you're comfortably rich and someone else is getting richer faster than you by, for example, investing in risky stocks, so what?! Someone will always be getting richer faster than you. This is not a tragedy.

“We have a higher percentage of the intelligentsia engaged in buying and selling pieces of paper and promoting trading activity than in any past era. A lot of what I see now reminds me of Sodom and Gomorrah. You get activity feeding on itself, envy and imitation. It has happened in the past that there came bad consequences.”

“Well envy/jealousy made, what, two out of the Ten Commandments? Those of you who have raised siblings you know about envy, or tried to run a law firm or investment bank or even a faculty? I've heard Warren say a half a dozen times, “It's not greed that drives the world, but envy.”

“Suppose, any one of you knew of a wonderful thing right now that you were overwhelmingly confident- and correctly so- would produce about 12% per annum compounded as far as you could see. Now, if you actually had that available, and by going into it you were forfeiting all opportunities to make money faster- there're a lot of you who wouldn't like that. But a lot of you would think,

“What the hell do I care if somebody else makes money faster?” There's always going to be somebody who is making money faster, running the mile faster or what have you. So in a human sense, once you get something that works fine in your life, the idea of caring terribly that somebody else is making money faster strikes me as insane.”

“The idea of caring that someone is making money faster [than you are] is one of the deadly sins. Envy is a really stupid sin because it's the only one you could never possibly have any fun at. There's a lot of pain and no fun. Why would you want to get on that trolley?”

ESTATE TAX:

“Personally, I'm against the estate tax at its current rate, with its rapid rise to 55%. It hits owners of auto dealers, plumbers, etc. I think the exemption should be raised. “I have no problem with this rate [for estates] in the hundreds of millions of dollars. I have no problem personally with the estate tax.”

ETHICS:

“I think you'll make more money in the end with good ethics than bad. Even though there are some people who do very well, like Marc Rich–who plainly has never had any decent ethics, or seldom anyway. But in the end, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has done better than Marc Rich–in money–not just in reputation.” http://www.law.harvard.edu/alumni/bulletin/2001/summer/feature_1-1.html

“I think the best single way to teach ethics is by example: take in people who demonstrate in all their daily conduct a good ethical framework. But if your ethics slip and people are rewarded [nevertheless, then] it cascades downward. Ethics are terribly important, but best taught indirectly by example. If you just learn a few rules [by having ethics taught in school] so they can pass the test, it doesn't do much. But if you see people you respect behaving in a certain way, especially under stress, [that has a real impact]. [ ] “The ethics of Wall Street will always average out to mediocre at best…. This doesn't mean there aren't some wonderful, intelligent people on Wall Street — there are, like those in this room — but everyone I know has to fight their own firm [to do the right thing].”

EVA:

“I think there's an awful lot of twaddle and bull$%#* on EVA. The whole game is to turn retained earnings into more earnings. EVA has ideas about cost of capital that make no sense. Of course, if a company generates high returns on capital and can maintain this over time, it will do well. But the mental system as a whole does not work.”

EVIL:

“Avoid evil, particularly if they're attractive members of the opposite sex.”

EXECUTIVES:

“Today, it seems to be regarded as the duty of CEOs to make the stock go up. This leads to all sorts of foolish behavior. We want to tell it like it is.”

EXPECTATIONS:

“…People need to ask, “How do I play the hand that has been dealt me?” The world is not going to give you extra return just because you want it. You have to be very shrewd and hard working to get a little extra. It's so much easier to reduce your wants. There are a lot of smart people and a lot of them cheat, so it's not easy to win. (Nervous laughter)…”

“One of the smartest things a person can do is dampen investment expectations, especially with Berkshire. That would be mature and responsible. I like our model and we should do nicely.”

“I've heard that one-half of the students at elite schools want to go into private equity or hedge funds. They want to keep up with their age cohorts at Goldman. This can't possibly end well in terms of meeting these expectations. ”

EXPERIENCE:

“If you're going to be an investor, you're going to make some investments where you don't have all the experience you need. But if you keep trying to get a little better over time, you'll start to make investments that are virtually certain to have a good outcome. The keys are discipline, hard work, and practice. It's like playing golf — you have to work on it.”

EXPERTS:

“… some important factor doesn't lose its “share of force” just because some “expert” can better measure other types of force.”

EXTRAORDINARY (ONE TIME) CHARGES:

“If it happens every year like clockwork, what's so extraordinary about it?”

FACTS:

“The first rule is that you can't really know anything if you just remember isolated facts and try and bang ‘em back. If the facts don't hang together on a latticework of theory, you don't have them in a usable form…. You may have noticed students who just try to remember and pound back what is remembered. Well, they fail in school and in life.”

“An idea or a fact is not worth more merely because it's more available to you.”

FAILURE:

It's a good habit to trumpet your failures and be quiet about your successes.

You don't want to be like the motion picture exec who had so many people at his funeral, but they were there just make sure he was dead. Or how about the guy who, at his funeral, the priest said, “Won't anyone stand up and say anything nice for the deceased?” and finally someone said, “Well, his brother was worse.”

FLOAT:

“Growing float at a sizeable rate at low cost is almost impossible — but we intend to do it anyway.”

“I've been amazed by the growth and cost of our float. It's wonderful to generate billion