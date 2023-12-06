Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund Bolsters Position in HDFC Bank Ltd by 2.1%

Firm reports 3rd-quarter portfolio

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Firm's new buys include Indian bank HDFC.
Article's Main Image

Insightful 13F Filing Analysis Reveals Strategic Portfolio Adjustments

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in Asia Ex Japan, has made significant moves in the third quarter of 2023, as revealed in its latest 13F report. The fund, which launched in September 1994, adheres to a bottom-up, fundamental investment philosophy, focusing on long-term performance. With a belief that widely used indices do not fully represent future success stories, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) invests in companies poised for recognition by the market. Their long-term focus on Asia, coupled with extensive research involving over 2,000 company meetings annually, allows them to identify companies with sustainable growth, strong business models, and reasonable valuations. The firm offers a range of Asia strategies to investors, adapting to new opportunities as they arise.

1729984594150748160.png

Summary of New Buys

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 4 new stocks:

  • The most significant addition was HDFC Bank Ltd (NSE:HDFCBANK, Financial), with 3,294,516 shares, accounting for 2.1% of the portfolio and a total value of ₹6,042.11 million.
  • The second largest addition was Kuaishou Technology (HKSE:01024, Financial), with 4,452,000 shares, representing approximately 1.23% of the portfolio, and a total value of HK$35.42 million.
  • The third largest addition was Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (SZSE:300760, Financial), with 670,520 shares, accounting for 0.87% of the portfolio and a total value of ¥24.94 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also increased stakes in 5 stocks, with notable increases in:

  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (SZSE:300750, Financial), with an additional 813,228 shares, bringing the total to 1,595,979 shares. This represents a 103.89% increase in share count, a 0.79% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of ¥44.62 million.
  • FPT Corp (STC:FPT, Financial), with an additional 2,291,642 shares, bringing the total to 4,074,142. This represents a 128.56% increase in share count and a total value of ₫15.53 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited 6 holdings in the third quarter of 2023, including:

  • Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (BOM:500010, Financial): The fund sold all 2,109,831 shares, resulting in a -1.94% impact on the portfolio.
  • JD.com Inc (HKSE:09618, Financial): The fund liquidated all 3,650,157 shares, causing a -1.72% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

The fund reduced positions in 32 stocks, with significant changes in:

  • HL Mando Corp (XKRX:204320, Financial) by 1,339,294 shares, resulting in a -77.31% decrease in shares and a -1.4% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of ₩44,890.8 during the quarter and has returned -12.05% over the past 3 months and -9.43% year-to-date.
  • ICICI Bank Ltd (NSE:ICICIBANK, Financial) by 3,776,348 shares, resulting in a -32.72% reduction in shares and a -1.25% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of ₹968.44 during the quarter and has returned -4.64% over the past 3 months and 4.74% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 49 stocks. The top holdings included 7.22% in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (XKRX:005930, Financial), 6.93% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TPE:2330, Financial), 4.84% in Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKSE:00700, Financial), 4.5% in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HKSE:09988, Financial), and 4.01% in Meituan (HKSE:03690, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 10 industries: Technology, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Real Estate, Industrials, Communication Services, Basic Materials, Healthcare, and Utilities.

1729984640288092160.png

1729984661330915328.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.