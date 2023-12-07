Amidst a daily loss of -4.63% and a three-month decline of -22.81%, Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) presents an intriguing case for value investors. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.61, the question arises: is Hormel Foods significantly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Hormel Foods, offering readers a detailed examination of its current market position and potential for future growth.

Company Introduction

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) has historically been a meat-focused company, but it has expanded its portfolio to include a variety of protein products, becoming a branded food powerhouse. The company, with a diverse range of major brands like Hormel, Spam, and Skippy, has established a strong presence in the U.S. retail, food service, and international markets. At a current stock price of $30.47, Hormel Foods has a market cap of $16 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $50.24, which suggests the stock's fair trading value, Hormel Foods appears to be significantly undervalued. This initial assessment sets the stage for a deeper valuation exploration.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor reflecting past returns and growth, and future business performance forecasts. According to this measure, Hormel Foods (HRL, Financial) is significantly undervalued. The GF Value Line suggests that the stock should ideally trade at its fair value, which is currently projected to be $50.24. Given its market cap of $16 billion and its current price of $30.47 per share, Hormel Foods presents a compelling case for investors looking for stocks with a high potential for future returns.

Because Hormel Foods is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of permanent capital loss. Hormel Foods' financial strength is fair, with a cash-to-debt ratio that lags behind 67.31% of its peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Despite this, the company's financial strength is deemed fair with a GuruFocus ranking of 7 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, particularly those with a history of consistent profitability, pose less risk to investors. Hormel Foods has demonstrated such profitability over the past decade. With a revenue of $12.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.61, the company's operating margin stands at 9.18%, outperforming 69.98% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability is strong, with a GuruFocus rank of 8 out of 10.

Regarding growth, Hormel Foods' average annual revenue growth is 9.2%, which is commendable within its industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is less impressive, ranking below more than half of its industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge profitability. Hormel Foods' ROIC of 7.66 surpasses its WACC of 6.25, indicating that it is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Hormel Foods (HRL, Financial) is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong, although its growth is somewhat lackluster compared to industry peers. For those interested in a more detailed financial analysis, Hormel Foods' 30-Year Financials can provide further insights.

