Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Takes the Lead in Matthews Japan Fund's Portfolio with a 3.33% Stake

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest N-PORT Filing Highlights Key Investment Moves

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in Japanese equities, has revealed its N-PORT filing for the third quarter of 2023. The Fund, which launched on December 31, 1998, is dedicated to achieving long-term capital appreciation. It primarily invests in the stocks of companies based in Japan, leveraging a bottom-up, fundamental investment philosophy. Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is distinguished by its active management, long-term focus on Asia, rigorous bottom-up research, and a commitment to defining Asia investment strategies that capture the region's growth potential.

1730047285636689920.png

Summary of New Buys

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 9 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (TSE:8306, Financial), with 2,433,000 shares, making up 3.33% of the portfolio and valued at ¥20,617.62 million.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp (TSE:4188, Financial), comprising 1,898,700 shares, which is about 1.93% of the portfolio, with a total value of ¥11,961.94 million.
  • Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp (TSE:7532, Financial), with 513,800 shares, accounting for 1.74% of the portfolio and a total value of ¥10,783.1 million.

Key Position Increases

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered its holdings in 21 stocks, with significant increases in:

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (TSE:8316, Financial), adding 184,000 shares for a total of 422,300. This represents a 77.21% increase in shares, impacting the portfolio by 1.46%, and valued at ¥20,745.93 million.
  • Kajima Corp (TSE:1812, Financial), with an additional 416,800 shares, bringing the total to 601,200. This marks a 226.03% increase in shares, with a total value of ¥9,786.34 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited 9 holdings in the third quarter of 2023, including:

  • Fast Retailing Co Ltd (TSE:9983, Financial), selling all 54,900 shares, impacting the portfolio by -2.13%.
  • Olympus Corp (TSE:7733, Financial), liquidating all 809,200 shares, with a -1.93% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in 25 stocks. The most significant reductions were:

  • Sony Group Corp (TSE:6758, Financial) by 109,600 shares, a -36.04% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.5%. The stock traded at an average price of ¥12,646.4 during the quarter and has returned 7.22% over the past 3 months and 28.66% year-to-date.
  • Denso Corp (TSE:6902, Financial) by 575,900 shares, a -48.01% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -1.47%. The stock traded at an average price of ¥2,448.11 during the quarter and has returned -5.62% over the past 3 months and 42.59% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 56 stocks. The top holdings included 3.62% in Ajinomoto Co Inc (TSE:2802, Financial), 3.36% in ORIX Corp (TSE:8591, Financial), 3.35% in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (TSE:8316, Financial), 3.33% in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (TSE:8306, Financial), and 3.32% in ITOCHU Corp (TSE:8001, Financial). The Fund's investments are mainly concentrated across 9 industries, including Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Communication Services, Basic Materials, Healthcare, and Real Estate.

1730047331966971904.png

1730047351868944384.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.