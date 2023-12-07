Dominion Energy Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of Dominion Energy Inc

Dominion Energy Inc (D, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.67 per share, payable on 2023-12-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-30. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Dominion Energy Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Dominion Energy Inc Do?

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

A Glimpse at Dominion Energy Inc's Dividend History

Dominion Energy Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Dominion Energy Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Dominion Energy Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.76% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.76%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Dominion Energy Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -10.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -4.30% per year. And over the past decade, Dominion Energy Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.30%.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Dominion Energy Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.62%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Dominion Energy Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. And this may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Dominion Energy Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Dominion Energy Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Dominion Energy Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Dominion Energy Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Dominion Energy Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 5.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 61.6% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Dominion Energy Inc's earnings increased by approximately 24.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 19.55% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 1.40%, which underperforms approximately 61.52% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Dominion Energy Inc's consistent dividend history, current yield, and growth rates, investors should weigh the potential risks associated with the payout ratio and the company's profitability. While the dividend appears attractive, the sustainability may be in question given the payout ratio. Investors should also consider the growth metrics, which are mixed in performance when compared to global competitors. These factors combined provide a nuanced view of Dominion Energy Inc's dividend prospects and underscore the importance of comprehensive analysis in making informed investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.