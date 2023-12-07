Insider Sell: CEO William Pate Sells 150,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

In a notable insider transaction, CEO William Pate of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE:PARR) sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock on November 28, 2023. This sale has caught the attention of investors and analysts, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the confidence level of its top executives.

Who is William Pate?

William Pate is the Chief Executive Officer of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, a company that operates in the energy sector. Pate has been at the helm of the company, guiding it through the complex landscape of refining, marketing, and logistics within the energy industry. His leadership has been instrumental in steering the company's strategic direction and operational performance.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc's Business Description

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an energy company that specializes in the refining, distribution, and marketing of petroleum products. The company's operations are primarily focused in the United States, with a significant presence in Hawaii, Washington, and Wyoming. Par Pacific owns and operates refineries with a combined capacity of processing crude oil into a variety of products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel. Additionally, the company has a logistics network that includes pipelines, terminals, and trucking operations to distribute its products.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

The recent sale by CEO William Pate of 150,000 shares is part of a larger pattern of insider selling activity at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Over the past year, Pate has sold a total of 265,099 shares and has not made any purchases. This could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects or simply a personal financial decision by the insider. 1730226195154399232.png The insider transaction history shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 5 insider sells during the same period. This trend of insider selling may raise questions among investors about the long-term value of the stock.

Valuation and Market Reaction

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc were trading at $34.88, giving the company a market cap of $2.072 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 3.99 is lower than both the industry median of 9.19 and the company's historical median, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued based on earnings. However, with a price of $34.88 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.42, Par Pacific Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. 1730226213428981760.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts. The current price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the market has priced in some optimism about the company's future performance.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by CEO William Pate may prompt investors to scrutinize Par Pacific Holdings Inc's valuation and future growth prospects. While the low price-earnings ratio could be attractive, the price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock is not undervalued. Investors should consider the insider selling trend, the company's business fundamentals, and industry conditions when making investment decisions. As always, insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle, and a comprehensive analysis should be undertaken before drawing any conclusions about the stock's potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.