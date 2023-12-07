Bloom Energy (BE): A Smart Investment or a Value Trap? An In-Depth Exploration

Unveiling the True Worth of Bloom Energy Amidst Market Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the prowl for undervalued stocks with untapped potential. Bloom Energy Corp (BE, Financial) presents itself as a candidate with its current stock price at $14.31, reflecting a 5.61% gain in a single day and a 3-month decrease of 7.38%. According to the GF Value, the fair valuation of Bloom Energy (BE) stands at $25.14, suggesting a possible undervaluation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value estimation, calculated based on historical trading multiples like the PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future results. This value serves as a benchmark, indicating that a stock trading significantly below this line might offer higher future returns, whereas one trading above it could lead to poorer outcomes.

1730234073911193600.png

However, before taking the plunge, investors should be wary of the risks tied to Bloom Energy. The company's precarious financial indicators, such as an Altman Z-score of -0.47, and a Beneish M-Score of 0.17, signal potential financial distress and earnings manipulation. Furthermore, a five-year decline in revenues and Earnings Per Share (EPS) intensifies the debate: is Bloom Energy a hidden gem or a value trap?

Deciphering Financial Health Scores

The Piotroski F-score, Altman Z-score, and Beneish M-Score are pivotal tools for evaluating a company's financial health, risk of bankruptcy, and the integrity of its earnings. Bloom Energy's low Piotroski F-Score is a red flag for investors, while its Altman Z-score, combining five financial ratios, reveals a high likelihood of financial distress. The Beneish M-Score, meanwhile, scrutinizes eight financial variables to detect potential earnings manipulation.

Snapshot of Bloom Energy's Operations

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, and installs fuel cell systems known as Energy Servers, which provide on-site power generation. With a market cap of $3.20 billion and sales of $1.40 billion, the company has ventured into the electrolyzer market, banking on its solid-oxide fuel cell technology. Despite an operating margin of -18.23% and a negative return on invested capital (ROIC) of -17.38%, Bloom Energy's valuation remains a topic of interest for investors.

1730234096195530752.png

Bloom Energy's Financial Distress Indicators

An examination of Bloom Energy's EBIT to Total Assets ratio over the past three years reveals a downward trend (-0.08 in 2021, -0.13 in 2022, and -0.11 in 2023), indicating inefficiencies in asset utilization to generate profits. This trend is a contributing factor to the company's low Altman Z-score, hinting at potential financial troubles ahead.

The Gross Margin trajectory also paints a bleak picture, with a 4.48% contraction over the past three years (21.90 in 2021, 13.49 in 2022, and 12.28 in 2023). This decline in profitability could signal operational challenges and raise concerns over the company's financial stability.

The TATA ratio, which measures the quality of earnings, stands at a positive 0.073 for Bloom Energy. A high TATA ratio suggests that earnings may be inflated through accruals rather than actual cash flow, raising doubts about the sustainability of reported income.

Warning Signs: Dwindling Revenues and Earnings

Bloom Energy's revenue per share and 5-year revenue growth rate have been on a decline, with respective figures from the last five years showing a worrying trend (2019: 5.96; 2020: 6; 2021: 5.15; 2022: 6.01; 2023: 6.97; and a -6.3% growth rate). This could be indicative of reduced market demand or increased competition, posing significant risks to the company's future prospects.

The Red Flag: Stagnant Earnings Growth

Despite a seemingly attractive price-to-fair-value ratio, the declining trajectory of Bloom Energy's revenues and earnings casts doubt on its investment appeal. Declining financial metrics, absent a clear strategy for reversal, suggest that the current valuation may reflect a value trap rather than an opportunity.

Conclusion

Upon closer scrutiny, Bloom Energy's financial indicators, coupled with its declining revenues and earnings, suggest that it may indeed be a value trap. Investors are advised to conduct thorough due diligence and consider the company's financial health and market position before making investment decisions. For those seeking more secure investment avenues, GuruFocus provides various screeners to identify companies with robust financials and growth prospects.

GuruFocus Premium members can find high-quality stocks using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener and those with strong revenue and earnings growth through the Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.