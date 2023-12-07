The financial media is full of articles and reports about the challenges of investing in China. Many investors wonder if China is even investible given the current challenges its economy faces and the geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan, and potential western sanctions; the list goes on.

While we will share some observations about how we navigate this major market on behalf of our clients, it's important to understand that our research-focused, bottom-up investment approach is driven by company fundamental analysis as opposed to macroeconomic prognostications. Nevertheless, we are very aware of the significant macro issues and pay attention to them as we evaluate investment candidates in China. Therefore, while we do the work to look at investing in companies in China, this does not mean that we are necessarily bullish about China. As with all investments that we make, we do our fundamental work to determine if our estimation of the risk/reward trade-off (relative to opportunities elsewhere) is appropriate for deployment of client capital.

To provide a bit of historical perspective, when Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) founded the firm in 1974, his first client asked him if value investing principles could be applied outside of the United States. Recall that Graham & Dodd's seminal work, Security Analysis, confined itself almost entirely to U.S. securities. In 1974, it was unusual for U.S.-based institutional investors to look overseas. However, since his first client was a non-U.S. investor with investments in Canada and Europe, Charles started off the firm with a global perspective.

For almost 50 years, that global perspective has informed us that despite macro tensions and concerns, attractive investment opportunities can be uncovered if one is prepared to do the fundamental analysis. Over the years, we have noticed that some investors approach investing in countries outside of key developed markets as a simple binary, risk- on or risk-off decision without much consideration of individual company fundamentals. This is particularly true, in our observation, when it comes to companies based in “volatile” emerging markets. However, we don't subscribe to this binary decision framework and intentionally choose a more nuanced approach where the prudent investor may be able to uncover attractive investment opportunities despite macro concerns.