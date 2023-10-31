Domo Inc (DOMO) Posts Marginal Revenue Growth in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Subscription Revenue Sees Slight Increase; Company Focuses on Long-Term Profitable Growth

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total revenue for Q3 FY24 increased by 1% year-over-year to $79.7 million.
  • Subscription revenue, representing 89% of total revenue, grew by 3% to $71.3 million.
  • GAAP net loss stood at $16.4 million, while non-GAAP net loss was minimal at $24.0 thousand.
  • Guidance for Q4 FY24 projects revenue between $79.0 million to $80.0 million and a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.05 to $0.09.
Article's Main Image

On November 30, 2023, Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a modest year-over-year revenue increase, with total revenue reaching $79.7 million, up 1% from the previous year. Subscription revenue, a key component of Domo's business model, rose to $71.3 million, marking a 3% increase and accounting for the majority of the total revenue.

Financial Performance Overview

Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial) demonstrated stability in its subscription gross margin, maintaining a GAAP subscription gross margin of 84% and a non-GAAP subscription gross margin of 85%, consistent with the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company's GAAP operating margin saw a significant improvement, increasing by 9 percentage points year-over-year, while the non-GAAP operating margin rose by 5 percentage points.

The company's net loss on a GAAP basis was $16.4 million, translating to a net loss per share of $0.45. However, on a non-GAAP basis, the net loss was substantially lower at $24.0 thousand, or $0.00 per share, reflecting a more favorable view of the company's profitability when excluding certain expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of October 31, 2023, Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial) reported cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $57.4 million. The net cash used in operating activities amounted to $4.3 million. The company's Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) stood at $367.2 million, a 4% increase from the previous year, with $230.8 million expected to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

Management Commentary and Business Outlook

Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo, expressed confidence in the company's strategic initiatives, stating,

In Q3, we exceeded guidance for key top-line metrics and delivered record operating margin. I am confident we are focused on the right initiatives--such as driving consumption and offering a true freemium model--to help accelerate our path to long-term, profitable growth."
He also highlighted the value customers derive from Domo's platform and commended the team's efforts.

Looking ahead, Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial) provided guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2024. The company anticipates Q4 revenue to be in the range of $79.0 million to $80.0 million, with a non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.05 and $0.09. For the full fiscal year, revenue is expected to grow by 2-4%, reaching between $317.8 million to $318.8 million, with a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.24 to $0.28.

Investor Considerations

Value investors may find Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial)'s focus on long-term profitability and the consistent performance in subscription revenue growth appealing. The company's efforts in product innovation and customer value were recognized with several industry awards, which could be indicative of its competitive positioning and potential for future growth.

While the net loss figures may raise concerns, the non-GAAP measures suggest that the company is managing its expenses and investments effectively. Potential investors should consider the company's strategic direction, market position, and financial health as outlined in the recent earnings report when evaluating Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial) for their portfolios.

For a more detailed analysis of Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial)'s financials and future outlook, interested readers can access the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call via the links provided in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Domo Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.