La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 11.01%, with a three-month gain of 14.62%, reflecting a positive market sentiment. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at $2.78, indicating its profitability. Investors and analysts alike may ponder whether these figures suggest that La-Z-Boy is fairly valued. To address this question, a valuation analysis is essential. Read on for an in-depth exploration of La-Z-Boy's financial health and market positioning.

Company Overview

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, Financial) is a prominent name in the furniture industry, specializing in upholstered products and known for its iconic reclining chairs. With a market cap of $1.60 billion, La-Z-Boy operates primarily within the United States, with additional footprints in Canada and other international markets. The company's business is segmented into Wholesale and Retail, with the former focusing on manufacturing and importing furniture, and the latter dedicated to selling to end consumers. Weighing its current stock price of $35.19 against the GF Value of $33.28, we set the stage for a detailed assessment of La-Z-Boy's intrinsic value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and projections of future business performance. La-Z-Boy (LZB, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to this proprietary method. The GF Value Line suggests a balanced trading value, with the stock's market cap of $1.60 billion aligning closely with the GF Value. This equilibrium indicates that the long-term return on La-Z-Boy's stock may parallel the company's business growth rate.

Financial Strength and Stability

When evaluating financial strength, investors must consider factors like the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. La-Z-Boy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74 may not lead the industry, yet the company's overall financial strength score is a robust 8 out of 10. This rating signifies La-Z-Boy's solid financial footing, an essential consideration for investors.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies like La-Z-Boy, which has sustained profitability over the last decade, typically presents less risk. La-Z-Boy's operating margin of 8.68% outperforms 65.64% of its industry peers. Moreover, the company's profitability is robust, with revenues of $2.10 billion and an EPS of $2.78 in the past year.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation, often correlating with long-term stock performance. La-Z-Boy's growth metrics are impressive, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate surpassing 77% of industry competitors. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 17.5% further underscores its strong market position.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insights into its value creation. La-Z-Boy's ROIC of 10.41 suggests that the company is generating cash flow effectively relative to its invested capital, outpacing its WACC of 8.26. This indicates that La-Z-Boy is creating shareholder value.

Conclusion

Overall, La-Z-Boy (LZB, Financial) presents as fairly valued. The company boasts a strong financial structure, impressive profitability, and favorable growth trends that rank it well within the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry. For a deeper dive into La-Z-Boy's financials, you can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

