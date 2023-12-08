Alphabet (GOOGL)'s Market Valuation: Just Right or Room for Growth?

Assessing the Intrinsic Value of Alphabet (GOOGL) Amidst Market Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) has experienced a daily change with a loss of -1.88%, alongside a 3-month decline of -2.73%. Despite these fluctuations, the company maintains an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.21. Investors and market spectators alike are keen to understand: is Alphabet (GOOGL) currently fairly valued? The following analysis delves into Alphabet's valuation, providing insights into whether the current stock price reflects the company's true worth.

Company Introduction

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), the parent company of the internet media giant Google, stands as a beacon in the tech industry. With Google accounting for 99% of Alphabet's revenue—predominantly from online ads—its financial performance is critical to Alphabet's overall success. Other revenue streams include Google Play and YouTube sales, cloud service fees, and hardware such as the Pixel smartphone. Alphabet also invests in innovative 'moonshot' projects through its other bets segment, focusing on advancements in health, internet access, autonomous vehicles, and more. Currently, Alphabet's stock price is $132.45, with a market cap of $1.60 trillion, and the GF Value estimates its fair value at $143.34, denoting a stock that is fairly valued.

1730381453323202560.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of intrinsic value, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. This GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value for a stock. When a stock's price significantly exceeds this line, it may be overvalued and poised for lower future returns. Conversely, if the price is well below the GF Value Line, it could indicate an undervalued stock with higher future returns. Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial), with its current price of $132.45, aligns closely with the GF Value, suggesting a fair valuation.

As Alphabet is fairly valued, its long-term stock return is likely to mirror the company's business growth rate.

1730381435782623232.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must weigh a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Alphabet's cash-to-debt ratio of 4.13, although not leading the industry, still reflects a solid financial standing. With a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10, Alphabet's balance sheet is robust, boding well for its investment potential.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment. Alphabet has shown profitability for the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 26.51%, outperforming 84.89% of its peers. This excellent profitability score, coupled with a revenue of $297.10 billion over the past twelve months, underscores Alphabet's strong financial health.

Moreover, growth is a crucial valuation metric. Alphabet's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 22.9% surpasses 72.5% of the companies in the Interactive Media industry, highlighting its value creation for shareholders. Its EBITDA growth rate also stands strong, further cementing Alphabet's growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability involves comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Alphabet's ROIC over the past 12 months is an impressive 28.57, significantly higher than its WACC of 11.07, indicating efficient value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial) presents itself as a fairly valued investment opportunity with strong financial health and impressive profitability. Its growth rate, better than two-thirds of its industry peers, further enhances its attractiveness. For a deeper understanding of Alphabet's financials, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.