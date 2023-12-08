What's Driving Cleanspark Inc's Surprising 27% Stock Rally?

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK, Financial) has recently experienced a notable surge in its stock price, with a 28.40% gain over the past week and a 26.57% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $1.02 billion, with a current stock price of $6.7. This performance is particularly significant when considering the company's valuation metrics. The GF Value, which is a measure of intrinsic value, is currently at $8.67, up from $8.23 three months ago. This suggests that Cleanspark Inc is currently modestly undervalued, a shift from its previous assessment as a possible value trap. Investors are likely responding to this positive reassessment and the company's recent performance.

Introduction to Cleanspark Inc

Cleanspark Inc operates within the capital markets industry, focusing on bitcoin mining and providing traditional data center services. The company's entry into the bitcoin mining sector came through the acquisition of ATL, which also offers cloud services such as virtual services, storage, and data backup. As the sole reportable segment, bitcoin mining is the primary driver of Cleanspark's business operations.

Assessing Cleanspark's Profitability

Despite the recent stock price gains, Cleanspark's Profitability Rank remains low at 3/10. The company's operating margin is deeply negative at -65.77%, although it is better than 14.86% of 646 companies in the industry. Similarly, the return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are at -22.76% and -20.52%, respectively, outperforming a small fraction of industry peers. The return on invested capital (ROIC) is also negative at -19.20%. These figures indicate that while Cleanspark is performing better than some companies, it still has significant room for improvement in profitability.

Growth Prospects of Cleanspark

Cleanspark's Growth Rank is a robust 7/10, reflecting strong revenue and earnings growth. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is an impressive 41.70%, surpassing 84.79% of its industry counterparts. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share is even more remarkable at 85.80%, better than 98.02% of the industry. Earnings growth follows a similar trend, with a 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate of 55.20% and a 5-year rate of 30.20%. These growth metrics suggest that Cleanspark is expanding its business at a rapid pace, which may be contributing to the positive sentiment among investors.

Notable Shareholders in Cleanspark

Among the significant shareholders in Cleanspark Inc are renowned investors Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). Simons holds 1,938,116 shares, accounting for 1.27% of the company, while Greenblatt's stake is comparatively smaller at 11,137 shares, representing 0.01%. The involvement of such high-profile investors can often be a vote of confidence in the company's potential and strategy.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive sphere of capital markets, Cleanspark Inc is positioned among other notable players. Athena Bitcoin Global (ABIT, Financial) has a market capitalization close to Cleanspark's at $981.442 million. UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR, Financial) and Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial) have market caps of $677.925 million and $730.875 million, respectively. These companies represent the competitive environment in which Cleanspark operates, and its recent stock performance suggests that it is holding its own in this dynamic industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Cleanspark Inc's recent stock performance and upward revision in GF Value indicate a positive market sentiment towards the company. While profitability remains a challenge, the company's impressive growth rates in revenue and earnings per share suggest strong future potential. The presence of significant shareholders like Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) may also lend credibility to the company's prospects. In the broader context of the capital markets industry, Cleanspark's competitive position appears solid, as it navigates the challenges and opportunities alongside its peers.

