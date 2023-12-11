Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Prospects of Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on 2023-12-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-04. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Do?

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is the owner and operator of Wal-Mart branded self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. As a subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated, based in the United States, it generates most of its revenue in Mexico, with a smaller proportion coming from Central America. The company's operations encompass a variety of formats including discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, wholesale stores, and pharmacies. Additionally, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV engages in the import and sale of goods, property development, and real estate management activities.

A Glimpse at Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's Dividend History

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2001, distributing dividends bi-annually. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's Dividend Yield and Growth

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.57% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.99%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. The company's dividend yield is near a 10-year high and outperforms 70.15% of global competitors in the Retail - Defensive industry, positioning it as an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's annual dividend growth rate was 12.10%, which decreased to 11.30% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 10.10%. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV stock is approximately 6.10%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's dividend can be gauged by its dividend payout ratio. With a ratio of 0.83 as of 2023-09-30, there may be concerns about the sustainability of the company's dividend. The profitability rank, however, offers a more optimistic perspective. With a rank of 9 out of 10, the company's profitability prospects look good. Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has also reported positive net income each year over the past decade, further reinforcing its strong profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's growth rank of 9 out of 10 indicates a positive growth trajectory relative to competitors. The company's robust revenue model is evidenced by an average annual increase of 8.20% in revenue per share over the past three years, outperforming 62.85% of global competitors. Additionally, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate of 8.90% per year and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.40% further underscore its ability to sustain dividends in the long term.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics paint a comprehensive picture for investors. While the payout ratio may raise questions about dividend sustainability, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics provide reassurance. Investors seeking high-dividend yield stocks can utilize tools like the GuruFocus High Dividend Yield Screener to explore similar investment opportunities.

