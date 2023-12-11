SLB's Dividend Analysis

Understanding SLB's Upcoming Dividend and Its Historical Performance

SLB (SLB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on 2024-01-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into SLB's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does SLB Do?

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

A Glimpse at SLB's Dividend History

SLB has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down SLB's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, SLB currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.77% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.91%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, SLB's annual dividend growth rate was -31.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -26.10% per year. And over the past decade, SLB's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -7.10%.

Based on SLB's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of SLB stock as of today is approximately 0.39%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, SLB's dividend payout ratio is 0.32.

SLB's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks SLB's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. SLB's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and SLB's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. SLB's revenue has increased by approximately -6.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 80.51% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, SLB's earnings increased by approximately 11.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 60.98% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 22.10%, which underperforms than approximately 29.67% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In light of SLB's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors should consider the overall financial health and future prospects of the company when evaluating its dividend sustainability. While past performance indicates a steady commitment to dividends, the negative growth rates in dividends per share over the past decade call for cautious optimism. With a moderate profitability and growth rank, SLB appears to be maintaining a balance between returning value to shareholders and investing in future growth. However, the underperformance in revenue and earnings growth relative to peers may be a concern for long-term dividend reliability. Investors may want to monitor SLB's upcoming financial reports and industry trends to better understand the potential impact on future dividend payments.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.