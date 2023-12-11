Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Reports Strong Earnings Growth in Q3 FY2024

SAIC Sees Organic Revenue Growth and Increased Profitability Amid Strategic Business Pivots

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • SAIC reports 10.6% organic revenue growth adjusted for divestitures.
  • Net income rises to $93 million with a 16% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improves by 50 basis points to 9.4%.
  • Company raises revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance for FY2024.
Article's Main Image

On December 4, 2023, Science Applications International Corp (SAIC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading technology integrator in the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets, has shown a robust performance with significant year-over-year growth in key financial metrics.

Financial Highlights and Performance

SAIC's revenues for the quarter stood at $1.90 billion, with an organic growth rate of 10.6% when adjusted for the impact of divestitures. The company's net income saw a notable increase to $93 million, up 16% from the same quarter in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were reported at $1.76, a 21% increase, while adjusted diluted EPS rose to $2.27, up 19% compared to the prior year's quarter.

The company's profitability also improved, with operating income growing by 8% to $143 million and operating income as a percentage of revenues increasing by 50 basis points to 7.5%. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 5% to $178 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4%, a 50 basis points improvement from the previous year.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash flows from operating activities were reported at $101 million, a decrease from the previous year, primarily due to the timing of payroll and tax payments. However, transaction-adjusted free cash flow showed a positive trend, increasing by 21% to $148 million, reflecting improved earnings and working capital efficiency. SAIC continued its capital deployment strategy, repurchasing $101 million in shares, paying out $19 million in dividends, and investing $4 million in capital expenditures.

Backlog and Contract Awards

SAIC's backlog of contracts remained strong at approximately $23.1 billion, with $4.0 billion funded. The company secured several notable new and recompete awards during the quarter, including a $575 million contract with the U.S. Space Force and a $375 million contract with the Naval Information Warfare Center.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

SAIC has raised its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024 to a range of $7.325 billion to $7.350 billion, up from the prior guidance of $7.20 billion to $7.25 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS guidance has also been increased to $7.70 to $7.90, from the previous range of $7.20 to $7.40. The company's transaction-adjusted free cash flow guidance remains unchanged at $460 million to $480 million.

Conclusion

SAIC's third-quarter results reflect a company that is successfully navigating its strategic business pivots, focusing on innovation, solutions, and market positioning. With increased profitability, strong cash flow generation, and a solid backlog of contracts, SAIC is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the coming quarters.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full earnings conference call and supplemental presentation through the Investor Relations section of the SAIC website, where an on-demand audio replay of the webcast will also be available.

For detailed financial tables and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the schedules included in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Science Applications International Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.