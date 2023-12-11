Long-established in the Banks industry, Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 2.26%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 0.59%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Comerica Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Comerica Inc a GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Comerica Inc's Business

Comerica Inc is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. With a market cap of $6.5 billion and sales of $3.83 billion, Comerica Inc operates across various regions, including Texas, California, and Michigan, with additional locations in Arizona, Florida, and select businesses in other states and Canada. Despite its broad geographic footprint and significant market presence, the company's operating margin is currently not applicable, indicating a potential area for improvement.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Comerica Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.75 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the debt-to-equity ratio is 2.18, which is worse than 86.14% of companies in the Banks industry. This high debt-to-equity ratio suggests over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations. Additionally, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is not applicable, which could be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Profitability Breakdown

Comerica Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Net Margin has declined over the past five years, with figures showing a decrease from 35.96% in 2019 to 31.48% in 2023. This downward trend in profitability is a concern for investors looking for stable or improving margins.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Comerica Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency. This low predictability could deter investors seeking reliable growth trajectories.

Next Steps

Considering Comerica Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and may want to look for companies with stronger financial health, better profitability, and more robust growth prospects.

