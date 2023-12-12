Goldman Sachs has highlighted that mutual funds' "shared favorites" in stock holdings tend to outperform the least owned stocks, according to its recent reports. Among the overweighed stocks by mutual funds are Fiserv (FISV, Financial), Visa (V, Financial), Progressive (PGR, Financial), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD, Financial), Kenvue (KVUE, Financial), Uber Technologies (UBER, Financial), Mastercard (MA, Financial), and United Health Group (UNH, Financial), with Amdocs Ltd (DOX, Financial), Air Products & Chemicals (APD, Financial), Marvell Tech (MRVL, Financial), and Workday (WDAY, Financial) also featuring prominently.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS, Financial) has reaffirmed its 2023 guidance and initiated 2024 guidance while introducing new products, CostVantage and TrueCost, to simplify drug pricing and pharmacy benefits management. The company expects to see a revenue of at least $366.0B and an adjusted EPS of at least $8.50 in 2024. CVS also announced a dividend increase and plans for a simpler, cost-based drug pricing model.

Weakness in the Magnificent 7 stocks signaled a lower opening for stock index futures on Tuesday. The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return index has seen a decline, with speculation about cash rotating from these stocks into crypto. Analysts are awaiting more data that could indicate a soft-landing for the economy.

Stock futures pulled back on Tuesday morning, with notable movements in shares of NIO (NIO, Financial), which surged on record quarterly deliveries, and GitLab (GTLB, Financial), which jumped after upbeat Q3 earnings and a strong forecast. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL, Financial) has requested an exemption from India's potential universal charging port requirement, citing production concerns.

Blackstone (BX, Financial) has completed the acquisition of Power Grid Components, a manufacturer of critical components for electrical substations. This acquisition aligns with Blackstone's investment focus on the U.S. electrical grid.

AMD (AMD, Financial) is set to host an event focusing on artificial intelligence and the launch of its MI300 data center GPU, which is expected to compete with Nvidia's (NVDA, Financial) offerings. Analysts anticipate AMD to highlight performance advantages and the impact on real-world performance.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) is reportedly pushing for settlements to avoid jury trials related to its talc-based baby powder lawsuits. The company has reached agreements to settle about 100 cases, with financial details remaining confidential.

Funding for foreign policy priorities, including aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the U.S.-Mexico border, remains stalled on Capitol Hill, with national security implications being a concern.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD, Financial) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) received a second request for information from the Federal Trade Commission regarding their planned $59.5 billion deal, extending the HSR waiting period.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) reported that its lead drug candidate, PrimeC, met primary safety and tolerability endpoints in a Phase 2b ALS trial, showing a slowing of disease progression.

AT&T (T, Financial) announced a $14B deal with Ericsson (ERIC, Financial) to deploy an open radio access network, aiming to cut costs and allow interoperability between telecom network equipment from different vendors.

Philip Morris International (PM, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year EPS forecast, expecting strong organic top-line growth and double-digit currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth for 2023.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO, Financial) shares slipped after the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, with concerns over the game's release timeline. AutoZone (AZO, Financial) stock fluctuated ahead of market opening.

Datadog (DDOG, Financial) received an Outperform Rating from Scotiabank, with the firm highlighting Datadog's leadership in the observability market and potential for re-acceleration in cloud consumption.

Meta Platforms (META, Financial) and IBM (IBM, Financial) formed a coalition advocating for an open source model for AI development, contrasting with the closed approach of rivals like Google (GOOG) and OpenAI, backed by Microsoft (MSFT).

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nike (NKE, Financial) with a Buy rating, expecting margin tailwinds and a strong position for the company as innovation improves.

Marathon Digital (MARA, Financial) reported a slight decrease in bitcoin production for November, while increasing its domestic energized hash rate.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP, Financial) priced a private offering of $750M of senior unsecured notes, with the proceeds expected to be used for repaying existing debts and for general partnership purposes.