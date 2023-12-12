Morning Brew: CVS Health Unveils New Products Amid Guidance Confirmation

CVS Health Unveils New Products Amid Guidance Confirmation

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • CVS Health Unveils New Products Amid Guidance Confirmation
Article's Main Image

Goldman Sachs has highlighted that mutual funds' "shared favorites" in stock holdings tend to outperform the least owned stocks, according to its recent reports. Among the overweighed stocks by mutual funds are Fiserv (FISV, Financial), Visa (V, Financial), Progressive (PGR, Financial), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD, Financial), Kenvue (KVUE, Financial), Uber Technologies (UBER, Financial), Mastercard (MA, Financial), and United Health Group (UNH, Financial), with Amdocs Ltd (DOX, Financial), Air Products & Chemicals (APD, Financial), Marvell Tech (MRVL, Financial), and Workday (WDAY, Financial) also featuring prominently.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS, Financial) has reaffirmed its 2023 guidance and initiated 2024 guidance while introducing new products, CostVantage and TrueCost, to simplify drug pricing and pharmacy benefits management. The company expects to see a revenue of at least $366.0B and an adjusted EPS of at least $8.50 in 2024. CVS also announced a dividend increase and plans for a simpler, cost-based drug pricing model.

Weakness in the Magnificent 7 stocks signaled a lower opening for stock index futures on Tuesday. The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return index has seen a decline, with speculation about cash rotating from these stocks into crypto. Analysts are awaiting more data that could indicate a soft-landing for the economy.

Stock futures pulled back on Tuesday morning, with notable movements in shares of NIO (NIO, Financial), which surged on record quarterly deliveries, and GitLab (GTLB, Financial), which jumped after upbeat Q3 earnings and a strong forecast. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL, Financial) has requested an exemption from India's potential universal charging port requirement, citing production concerns.

Blackstone (BX, Financial) has completed the acquisition of Power Grid Components, a manufacturer of critical components for electrical substations. This acquisition aligns with Blackstone's investment focus on the U.S. electrical grid.

AMD (AMD, Financial) is set to host an event focusing on artificial intelligence and the launch of its MI300 data center GPU, which is expected to compete with Nvidia's (NVDA, Financial) offerings. Analysts anticipate AMD to highlight performance advantages and the impact on real-world performance.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) is reportedly pushing for settlements to avoid jury trials related to its talc-based baby powder lawsuits. The company has reached agreements to settle about 100 cases, with financial details remaining confidential.

Funding for foreign policy priorities, including aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the U.S.-Mexico border, remains stalled on Capitol Hill, with national security implications being a concern.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD, Financial) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) received a second request for information from the Federal Trade Commission regarding their planned $59.5 billion deal, extending the HSR waiting period.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) reported that its lead drug candidate, PrimeC, met primary safety and tolerability endpoints in a Phase 2b ALS trial, showing a slowing of disease progression.

AT&T (T, Financial) announced a $14B deal with Ericsson (ERIC, Financial) to deploy an open radio access network, aiming to cut costs and allow interoperability between telecom network equipment from different vendors.

Philip Morris International (PM, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year EPS forecast, expecting strong organic top-line growth and double-digit currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth for 2023.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO, Financial) shares slipped after the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, with concerns over the game's release timeline. AutoZone (AZO, Financial) stock fluctuated ahead of market opening.

Datadog (DDOG, Financial) received an Outperform Rating from Scotiabank, with the firm highlighting Datadog's leadership in the observability market and potential for re-acceleration in cloud consumption.

Meta Platforms (META, Financial) and IBM (IBM, Financial) formed a coalition advocating for an open source model for AI development, contrasting with the closed approach of rivals like Google (GOOG) and OpenAI, backed by Microsoft (MSFT).

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nike (NKE, Financial) with a Buy rating, expecting margin tailwinds and a strong position for the company as innovation improves.

Marathon Digital (MARA, Financial) reported a slight decrease in bitcoin production for November, while increasing its domestic energized hash rate.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP, Financial) priced a private offering of $750M of senior unsecured notes, with the proceeds expected to be used for repaying existing debts and for general partnership purposes.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.