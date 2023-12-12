Keeley Funds Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund's 3rd-Quarter Letter

To Our Shareholders,

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund's net asset value (“NAV”) per Class A share fell 4.1% compared to the 4.5% drop in the Russell Mid Cap Value Index. So far this year, the Fund is up 0.2%, slightly behind the 0.5% gain in the benchmark.

Commentary

After a strong start to the year and a very good second quarter, stocks retreated somewhat in the third quarter. e third quarter ended with a typically weak September. In the stock market, September is the only month that broadly has a negative average monthly return. Since 1978, the average return for the S&P 500 in September is -0.52%. Over that time period, the market rose in only 51% of Septembers. In most other months, it is up more than 60% of the time.

While there have been some famously bad Octobers, on average the market rises. e fourth quarter has historically been the best quarter of the year for stocks with an average quarterly return of 5.4% and a 73% hit rate since 1978.

As we look over the next year, we see both positives and negatives. How they develop will likely determine the course of the market.

Reasons for optimism

Economic growth looks strong. We could point to a lot of indicators here, but the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow currently stands at 4.9%. Nearly 5% growth is a pickup from the rst half and the acceleration comes despite a tougher comparison.

Estimates have stabilized. Earningsestimates for the S&P 500 began to fall when the Fed started to raise interest rates. From March 2022 to June 2023, the 2024 estimate fell about 11% and fell almost every month. Since then, it has risen slightly.

Valuations do not look stretched. At the end of the quarter, the forward P/E on the S&P 500 was 17.9x. is isup from a year ago and above the long-term average but is not in the "danger zone" where forward returns have been negative. Midcaps and small caps look especially appealing as they both trade below their long-term averages.

Seasonality is on our side. Since 1979, the average return in the fourth quarter of the year has been 5.4% for theS&P 500. It has appreciated in 73% of fourth quarters since then. In the quarters where the market was down in the third quarter, the S&P averaged a 6.7% gain and was up thirteen out of fteen times.

Causes for concern

The recent surge in oil prices could reignite in ation. While food and energy are typically excluded from manycalculations of in ation, energy is an important input into many elements that are included in in ation. If in ation increases, rates will likely go higher, or stay higher longer than investors currently anticipate and will increase the odds of an economic downturn.

The rise in longer-term interest rates could persist. Longer-term interest rates should re ect investorexpectations of what short-term rates should average over the longer time period. With the US government's accumulated de cit surpassing $33 trillion and the increase in rates over the last eighteen months, interest expense has become an important expenditure.

Earnings estimates for 2024 might be optimistic. According to FactSet, current consensus estimates project12% earnings growth for the S&P 500 and 34% growth in pro ts for the Russell 2000 in 2024.

Geopolitical events have cast a cloud on world peace. e war in Europe and the turmoil in Congress make thegeopolitical outlook a bit more unsettled than usual.

Overall, we think the outlook appears fairly balanced. Our process is built on the pillars of quality, timeliness, and value. At this juncture, we lean more heavily on quality. Our bottom up process seeks companies that can sustain their dividends in a higher rate environment.

Portfolio Results

The Fund outperformed its benchmark in the third quarter. e KEELEY Midcap Dividend Value Fund fell4.1% in the quarter, about 40bps better than its benchmark, the Russell Midcap Value index.

Two of the three factors driving relative performance worked in the Fund's favor. When we evaluateperformance, we look at three factors: Dividend vs. non-dividend, Sector Allocation, and Stock Selection. In the third quarter, Stock Selection and Dividends were a tailwind to relative performance while Sector Allocation had minimal impact.

We estimate dividend-payers within the Russell Midcap Value index outperformed the overall index by a bit less than one point, although this factor is interwoven into the other two factors.

Sector Allocation neither added nor detracted much from performance. Furthermore, no individual sector added or detracted much from relative performance because the Fund's over/underweights were fairly small.

Stock Selection contributed positively to relative performance. Two sectors contributed positively to relative performance, one detracted, and the rest were neutral. e Fund saw its biggest relative contributions in the Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors, while Financials was the biggest detractor.

The details for those who want to dig deeper.

During the quarter, the Fund bought one new position and completed the sale of two holdings.

Let's Talk Stocks

The top three contributors in the quarter were:

Jabil Inc. (JBL, Financial) (JBL - $126.89 – NYSE)

is one of the leading contract manufacturers in the world. In addition to servingthe electronics industry, it has signi cant business manufacturing medical, industrial, and automotive components. Jabil has been the Fund's biggest contributor in all three quarters so far in 2023. is was partly because it is one of the Fund's largest holdings, but shares have performed well. roughout the year, the company has delivered strong earnings gains and increased forward expectations. During the third quarter, the company also announced the sale of its Mobility business to BYD Electronics of China for $2.2 billion. ese operations generate about $4 billion in annual revenue but have less expansive growth opportunities and carry lower margins. e sale of the business also reduces Jabil's customer concentration. It plans to mostly return the proceeds to shareholders through buybacks. e combination of an improved growth and margin pro le and the prospect of large share repurchases was received well.

Diamondback Energy (FANG, Financial) (FANG - $154.88 - NASDAQ) is a large independent oil & gas exploration & productioncompany with its acreage position located in the Permian Basin in West Texas. During a quarter that saw a signi cant increase in domestic oil prices, Diamondback posted a modest production increase vs. investor expectations but also expects its capital expenditures to remain low going into next year based on improved operating e ciencies and declining service costs. Diamondback also elected to once again increase its base dividend and increased share repurchases.

Valero Energy (VLO, Financial) (VLO - $141.71 – NYSE) is a large re ner of crude oil to make gasoline and diesel fuel withoperations primarily along the US Gulf Coast. Valero reported strong earnings. ese bene ted from a widening spread between Valero's crude oil input costs and Brent crude pricing, a key determinant for gasoline prices, in the wake of OPEC supply reductions. Valero also completed one of its renewable diesel projects early and signi cantly increased its share repurchase authorization during the quarter.

The three largest detractors in the quarter were:

FMC Corporation (FMC, Financial) (FMC - $66.97 — NYSE)

, a leading provider of agricultural chemicals for insecticides,herbicides, and fungicides, faced another quarter of challenges. Unlike previous challenges, which were more focused on costs, FMC experienced unprecedented volume declines in three of its four main geographic regions. is appears to be mostly related to destocking activity at distributors. Inventories had been elevated and customers took action to reduce them, particularly in light of higher carrying costs as a result of the increase in interest rates. e shortfall stood in stark contrast to management's enthusiasm heading into the quarter, where it anticipated a signi cantly improved second half of 2023. As these expectations did not materialize, the company's outlook has become more cautious. While the recent results have been disappointing, FMC remains a signi cant global player in herbicides and fungicides and the intermediate-term outlook remains solid.

Discover Financial Services (DFS, Financial) (DFS - $86.63 — NYSE) is a bank holding company that issues the Discover Cardand operates the online Discover Bank. For the second time in as many years, the company paused its share repurchase program after disclosing issues in regulatory compliance and controls. During the quarter it announced that it expected to receive a consent order from the FDIC. e repeated missteps on this front led to the dismissal of the previously well-regarded CEO. In early October, the consent order was released. It does not appear to contain any negative surprises and the FDIC did not levy any nes. While some of the measures will cost some money to implement, most of that has probably been built onto expectations. It seems buybacks are likely to resume relatively soon.

WESCO International (WCC, Financial) (WCC - $143.82 — NYSE) distributes electrical components to a wide variety of utility,broadband, commercial construction, and industrial customers. While the company nally generated free cash ow and can more meaningfully reduce its balance sheet leverage, it lowered its earnings forecast for the year as it has seen pockets of customer inventory destocking. is may take another quarter or two to play out. We believe that there is plenty of end-market demand to support favorable pricing and volumes going forward once the dislocation between excess customer inventory and underlying customer demand is resolved.

Conclusion

In conclusion, thank you for your investment in the KEELEY Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund. We will continue to work hard to justify your confidence and trust.

This summary represents the views of the portfolio managers as of 9/30/2023. Those views may change, and the Fund disclaims any obligation to advise investors of such changes. For the purpose of determining the Fund's holdings, securities of the same issuer are aggregated to determine the weight in the Fund. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual securities.