Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Faces Revenue Dip Amid Strategic Growth Efforts

Third Quarter Earnings Reveal Mixed Results and Share Repurchase Initiative

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Third quarter revenue declined by 3.0% year-over-year to $466.9 million.
  • Net loss recorded at $5.2 million, with adjusted net income at $0.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5.2% from the same quarter last year.
  • Company executed a $100 million share repurchase and a sale leaseback transaction worth $86 million.
Article's Main Image

On December 5, 2023, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2023. The company, known for its entertainment and dining venues, experienced a 3.0% decrease in third-quarter revenue compared to the same period in 2022, totaling $466.9 million. The net loss for the quarter was $5.2 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, a downturn from the net income of $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $81.6 million, representing 17.5% of revenue, which is a 5.2% decrease from the third quarter of 2022. Despite the decline in quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA, year-to-date revenue increased by 14.7% to $1.61 billion, and adjusted EBITDA for the same period rose by 18.1% to $403.9 million.

PLAY's CEO, Chris Morris, commented on the company's strategic initiatives, stating:

During the quarter, we continued to make significant progress against our key growth initiatives... We also continued to open new stores at highly attractive returns on our investment and have continued to opportunistically return capital to shareholders in a highly accretive manner."

The company's liquidity position remained strong, ending the quarter with $554.2 million, including cash and availability under its revolving credit facility. Additionally, PLAY repurchased 2.8 million shares at a cost of $100 million during the quarter and executed a sale leaseback transaction for four properties, generating $85.8 million in proceeds.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

PLAY's income statement revealed that entertainment revenues decreased to $302.0 million, while food and beverage revenues slightly decreased to $164.9 million. The cost of products sold and operating expenses accounted for a significant portion of the revenue, with operating income reaching $18.6 million, or 3.9% of revenue.

The balance sheet showed a total asset value of $3.69 billion, with cash and cash equivalents at $64.0 million. Total liabilities stood at $419.3 million, and long-term debt, net, was reported at $1.28 billion. The company's stockholders' equity amounted to $211.6 million.

Outlook and Investor Relations

Despite the challenges faced in the third quarter, Dave & Buster's remains focused on achieving its $1 billion AEBITDA target in the coming years. The company's management team is set to discuss these results in a conference call and further elaborate on their strategies to navigate the current macroeconomic environment.

For detailed financial information and future updates, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and follow the investor conference call and webcast.

As Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY, Financial) navigates through a complex macroeconomic landscape, the company's strategic initiatives and share repurchase program reflect a commitment to driving growth and shareholder value. With a focus on long-term targets and operational efficiency, PLAY continues to adapt and evolve in the competitive entertainment and dining industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.