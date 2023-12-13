Charlie Munger Quotes on Rationality, Wealth and Wisdom

The quotes were originally posted on 25iq. This article covers R-W.

RATIONALITY:

“Rationality is not just something you do so that you can make more money, it is a binding principle. Rationality is a really good idea. You must avoid the nonsense that is conventional in one's own time. It requires developing systems of thought that improve your batting average over time.”

“We have a high moral responsibility to be rational.”

“The manipulation still works even though you know you're doing it. And I've seen that done by one person to another. I drew this beautiful woman as my dinner partner a few years ago, and I'd never seen her before. Well, she's married to prominent Angelino, and she sat down next to me and she turned her beautiful face up and she said, “Charlie,” she said, “What one word accounts for your remarkable success in life?” And I knew I was being manipulated and that she'd done this before, and I just loved it. I mean I never see this woman without a little lift in my spirits. And by the way I told her I was rational.”

READING:

“We read a lot. I don't know anyone who's wise who doesn't read a lot. But that's not enough: You have to have a temperament to grab ideas and do sensible things. Most people don't grab the right ideas or don't know what to do with them.”

“In my whole life, I have known no wise people (over a broad subject matter area) who didn't read all the time – none, zero. You'd be amazed at how much Warren reads – at how much I read. My children laugh at me. They think I'm a book with a couple of legs sticking out.”

“…by regularly reading business newspaper and magazines I am exposed to an enormous amount of material at the micro level.. I find that what I see going on there pretty much informs me about what's happening at the macro level.”

REAL ESTATE:

“We don't have big advantages — no special competence — so we spend almost no time on it.”

“REITs are way more suitable for individual shareholders than for corporate shareholders. And Warren has enough residue from his old cigar-butt personality that when people became disenchanted with the REITs and the market price went down to maybe a 20% discount from what the companies could be liquidated for, he bought a few shares with his personal money. So it's nice that Warren has a few private assets with which to pick up cigar butts in memory of old times – if that's what keeps him amused.”

REGULATION:

“In our early days, we tended to overestimate the difficulties of regulation. We refrained by buying the stocks of television stations because we thought it was peculiar that someone could ask to have the government pull your license any year – and the government could do it.”

“How often does it happen that someone who was an intimate member of an industry is really the right person to clean it up?” “Will anybody be as tough as I'd like to see? The answer is no.”

REGRET:

“I don't spend much time regretting the past, once I've taken my lesson from it. I don't dwell on it.”

REINSURANCE:

“Reinsurance is not as much of a commodity business as it might appear. There's such a huge time lag between when the policy is written and when it is paid that the customer has to evaluate the insurer's future willingness and ability to pay. We have a reputational advantage, though it's not as big as it should be.”

“Our record in the past if you average it out has been quite respectable. Why shouldn¹t we use our capital strength?” “We'd be out of our minds if we wrote weather insurance on the opinion global warming would have no effect at all.”

RESPONSIBILITY:

“But if you rise high in a corporation or elsewhere in life, you have a duty to be an exemplar – you have a duty to take less than you deserve, to set an example. This goes all the way back to Athens. ”

RETURNS:

“If I'm wrong (about future stock market returns being in the mid-single digits), it could be for a bad reason. Stocks partly sell like bonds, based on expectations of future cash streams, and partly like Rembrandts, based on the fact that they've gone up in the past and are fashionable,” Munger said. “If they trade more like Rembrandts in the future, then stocks will rise (at double digits), but they will have no anchors. In this case, it's hard to predict how far, how high and how long it will last.”

“Well, the questioner came from Singapore which has perhaps the best economic record in the history of developing an economy and therefore he referred to 15% per annum as modest. It's not modest–it's arrogant. Only someone from Singapore would call it modest. ”

“Warren said [at the Berkshire annual meeting] that he hoped to do modestly better than the market. 15% would be a hell of a number, so the target is the 6-15% range. You're in the same boat we are.”

“The normal expectancy of the average investor — for example, the pension funds of AT&T or IBM — is 6% for a long time.”

“The average result has to be the average result. By definition, everybody can't beat the market. As I always say, the iron rule of life is that only 20% of the people can be in the top fifth. That's just the way it is.”

REVENGE:

“I don't think vengeance is much good.”

RISK:

“Using [a stock's] volatility as a measure of risk is nuts. Risk to us is 1) the risk of permanent loss of capital, or 2) the risk of inadequate return. Some great businesses have very volatile returns – for example, See's [a candy company owned by Berkshire] usually loses money in two quarters of each year – and some terrible businesses can have steady results” “I know a man named John Arriaga. After he graduated from Stanford, he started to develop properties around Stanford. There was no better time to do it then when he did. Rents have gone up and up. Normal developers would borrow and borrow. What John did was gradually pay off his debt, so when the crash came and 3 million of his 15 million square feet of buildings went vacant, he didn't bat an eyebrow. The man deliberately took risk out of his life, and he was glad not to have leverage. There is a lot to be said that when the world is going crazy, to put yourself in a position where you take risk off the table. We might all consider imitating John.”

“This is an amazingly sound place. We are more disaster-resistant than most other places. We haven't pushed it as hard as other people would have pushed it. I don't want to go back to Go. I've been to Go. A lot of our shareholders have a majority of their net worth in Berkshire, and they don't want to go back to Go either.”

ROLE MODEL:

“Early Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) is a horrible career model for the young because not enough was delivered to civilization in return for what was wrested from capitalism. And other similar career models are even worse.”

“I feel that by getting rich in the way I did, I think my own example has hurt my own country.”

“Ben Franklin and Samuel Johnson, he credits their wisdom for his success. “They were both utterly brilliant men. And powerful communicators. Both have helped me all the way through life. Their lessons are easy to assimilate.”

“Whoever makes you smarter a little earlier in life makes you better.”

SALES:

“…If you take sales presentations and brokers of commercial real estate and businesses… I'm 70 years old, I've never seen one I thought was even within hailing distance of objective truth…. ‘incentive-caused bias,' causes this terrible abuse. And many of the people who are doing it you would be glad to have married into your family compared to what you're otherwise going to get….”

SEC:

“The SEC does way more good than harm – the last thing I would do is get rid of the SEC…if accounting were thoroughly fixed, a lot of other sins would go away. We're paying a huge price for deterioration of accounting.”

SEE'S CANDY:

“See's candy company was the first high-quality business we ever bought,”

“If See's Candy had asked $100,000 more [in the purchase price; Buffett chimed in, “$10,000 more”], Warren and I would have walked — that's how dumb we were. Ira Marshall said you guys are crazy — there are some things you should pay up for, like quality businesses and people. You are underestimating quality. We listened to the criticism and changed our mind. This is a good lesson for anyone: the ability to take criticism constructively and learn from it. If you take the indirect lessons we learned from See's, you could say Berkshire was built on constructive criticism. Now we don't want any more today.”

“It takes almost no capital to open a new See's candy store. We're drowning in capital of our own that has almost no cost. It would be crazy to franchise stores like some capital-starved pancake house. We like owning our own stores as a matter of quality control.”

SCIENCE:

“It's very useful to have a good grasp of all the big ideas in hard and soft science. A, it gives perspective. B, it gives a way for you to organize and file away experience in your head, so to speak.”

SHAREHOLDERS:

“We like our current shareholders and don't want to entice anyone to become one. It would help current shareholders to hear our CEOs [of the Berkshire operating subsidiaries], but we promised them they could spend 100% of their time on their business. We place no impediments on them running their businesses. Many have expressed to me how happy they are that they don't have to spend 25% of time on activities they didn't like.”

SHORT SALE:

“It's dangerous to short stocks.”

“Being short and seeing a promoter take the stock up is very irritating. It's not worth it to have that much irritation in your life.”

“It would be one of the most irritating experiences in the world to do a lot of work to uncover a fraud and then at have it go from X to 3X and at h the crooks happily partying with your money while you're meeting margin calls. Why would you want to go within hailing distance of that? [Laughter]“

SIZE:

“Size will hurt returns. Look at Berkshire Hathaway – the last five things Warren has done have generated returns that are splendid by historical standards, but now give him $100 billion in assets and measure outcomes across all of it, it doesn't look so good. We can only buy big positions, and the only time we can get big positions is during a horrible period of decline or stasis. That really doesn't happen very often.”

“All large aggregations of capital eventually find it hell on earth to grow and thus find a lower rate of return.” ”

It took us months of buying all the Coke stock we could to accumulate $1 billion worth — equal to 7% of the company. It's very hard to accumulate major positions.”

SOCIAL MOBILITY:

“If the same family were always on the bottom, then you'd have big resentments. But if DuPonts go down and Pampered Chef up, [that's good]. That much churn makes people think the system is fairer. Buffett: We don't like churn now, but we liked it more 30-40 years ago.”

SOCIAL SECURITY:

“…Social Security is amazing how we've run it. It's inflation protected. It's easy to sneer at it, but it's one of the most successful government programs ever. It's low cost and encourages work. People say if you never change the revenue base, it'll run out of money. But if 10 years from now, the country is 30-40% richer, why not use a higher percentage of GDP to pay people? Young people benefit too – the money is paid to people who might be moving in with them. (Laughter) Everybody's going to get older, but also richer, so why wouldn't you spend a higher percentage of GDP on them? Why is that so unthinkable? I'll tell you what's unthinkable: that so many people are that stupid! (Laughter)…”

“Regarding the demographic trend called Baby Boomers, it's peanuts compared to the trend of economic growth. Over the last century, [our] GNP is up seven times. This was not caused by Baby Boomers, but by the general success of capitalism and the march of technology. Those trends were so favorable that little blips in the birth rate were not that significant. We can keep social peace as long as GNP rises 3% annually – this can pay for spending by politicians. If we ever got to stasis [no growth], then with all the promises, you'd get real tensions between the generations. The Baby Boomers would exacerbate it, but the real cause would be lack of growth.”

I think the Republicans are out of their cotton-pickin' minds to be taking on this issue at this time. The thought that more of our GDP will be going to the elderly over time is not anathema to me. Social Security is very successful. Apart from disability – a small part – there's almost no fraud; it's hard to fake being dead. (Laughter) It rewards work, it's low cost. It's one of the most successful government programs ever. For the current administration, which needs to face down North Korea and Iran, deal with Iraq, etc., to waste political capital on this twaddle…

“Of course if we don't change anything, Social Security will run low on funds. But if we grow, then it's child's play to [deal with this problem]. And it's crazy to think we'd freeze the amount we'd pay to the elderly. Social Security is a low -overhead, efficient program.”

STATISTICS:

[What was] … worked out in the course of about one year between Pascal and Fermat… is not that hard to learn. What is hard is to get so you use it routinely almost everyday of your life. The Fermat/Pascal system is dramatically consonant with the way that the world works. And it's fundamental truth. So you simply have to have the technique….At Harvard Business School, the great quantitative thing that bonds the first year class together is what they call decision tree theory. All they do is take high school algebra and apply it to real life problems. And the students love it. They're amazed to find that high school algebra works in life….By and large, as it works out, people can't naturally and automatically do this. If you understand elementary psychology, the reason they can't is really quite simple: The basic neural network of the brain is there through broad genetic and cultural evolution. And it's not Fermat/Pascal. It uses a very crude, shortcut type of approximation. It's got elements of Fermat/Pascal in it. However, it's not good. So you have to learn in a very usable way this very elementary math and use it routinely in life just the way if you want to become a golfer, you can't use the natural swing that broad evolution gave you. You have to learn to have a certain grip and swing in a different way to realize your full potential as a golfer. If you don't get this elementary, but mildly unnatural, mathematics of elementary probability into your repertoire, then you go through a long life like a o¬ne legged man in an ass kicking contest. You're giving a huge advantage to everybody else.”

“I'm not sure that I can even pronounce the Poisson distribution. But I know what a Gaussian or normal distribution looks like and I know that events and huge aspects of reality end up distributed that way. So I can do a rough calculation. But if you ask me to work out something involving a Gaussian distribution to ten decimal points, I can't sit down and do the math. I'm like a poker player who's learned to play pretty well without mastering Pascal. And by the way, that works well enough. But you have to understand that bell shaped curve at least roughly as well as I do.”

“Practically everybody (1) overweighs the stuff that can be numbered, because it yields to the statistical techniques they're taught in academia, and (2) doesn't mix in the hard-to-measure stuff that may be more important. That is a mistake I've tried all my life to avoid, and I have no regrets for having done that.”

STOCKS:

“You must value the business in order to value the stock.”

“[In picking stocks] You really have to know a lot about business. You have to know a lot about competitive advantage. You have to know a lot about the maintainability of competitive advantage. You have to have a mind that quantifies things in terms of value. And you have to be able to compare those values with other values available in the stock market.”

“The number one idea, is to view a stock as an ownership of the business [and] to judge the staying quality of the business in terms of its competitive advantage. Look for more value in terms of discounted future cash flow than you're paying for. Move only when you have an advantage. It's very basic. You have to understand the odds and have the discipline to bet only when the odds are in your favor.”

“It would be nice if this [finding really cheap stocks] happened all the time. Unfortunately, it doesn't.”

“To some extent, stocks are like Rembrandts. They sell based on what they've sold in the past. Bonds are much more rational. No-one thinks a bond's value will soar to the moon.” “Imagine if every pension fund in America bought Rembrandts. Their value would go up and they would create their own constituency.”

STOCK EXCHANGES:

“I think we have lost our way when people like the [board of] governors and the CEO of the NYSE fail to realize they have a duty to the rest of us to act as exemplars. You do not want your first-grade school teacher to be fornicating on the floor or drinking alcohol in the closet and, similarly, you do not want your stock exchange to be setting the wrong moral example.”

STOCK MARKETS:

“The model I like—to sort of simplify the notion of what goes on in a market for common stocks—is the pari-mutuel system at the racetrack. If you stop to think about it, a pari-mutuel system is a market. Everybody goes there and bets and the odds change based on what's bet. That's what happens in the stock market. “

STOCK PICKING:

“It's not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it—who look and sift the world for a mispriced be—that they can occasionally find one. And the wise ones bet heavily when the world offers them that opportunity. They bet big when they have the odds. And the rest of the time, they don't. It's just that simple.”

“Stock-picking is like gambling: those who win well, seldom bet, but when they do, they bet heavily.”

STOCK OPTIONS:

“Quoting Demosthenes, ‘For what each man wishes that he also believes to be true.' I would rather make money playing a piano in a whorehouse than arguing that no cost is incurred when employees are paid in stock options instead of cash. I am not kidding.”

SUNK COSTS:

“Failure to handle psychological denial is a common way for people to go broke. You've made an enormous commitment to something. You've poured effort and money in. And the more you put in, the more that the whole consistency principle makes you think,” Now it has to work. If I put in just a little more, then it 'all work…. People go broke that way —because they can 't stop, rethink,and say,” I can afford to write this one off and live to fight again. I don't have to pursue this thing as an obsession —in a way that will break me.”

SYNERGIES:

“The reason we avoid the word ‘synergy' is because people generally claim more synergistic benefits than will come. Yes, it exists, but there are so many false promises. Berkshire is full of synergies — we don't avoid synergies, just claims of synergies.”

TALENT:

“I think we have some special talents. That being said, I think it's dangerous to rely on special talents — it's better to own lots of monopolistic businesses with unregulated prices. But that's not the world today. We have made money exercising our talents and will continue to do so.”

TAXES:

“The tax code gives you an enormous advantage if you can find some things you can just sit with.”

“We don't have any miraculous way of avoiding taxes at Wesco and Berkshire.”

“My attitude toward taxes is that if I were running the world, we'd have a very substantial consumption tax, and the tax on earned income would be 40% at the top and taxes on long-term capital gains would be 20%. And by the accident of history, we're not that far away from where we ought to be. I love consumption taxes – they're so effective. That that's why conservatives hate them – they work and the government gets a lot of money to spend. In New Zealand, there's a national 10% consumption tax. Is it so bad to have to pay 10% extra if you go out for a nice meal or charter a plane? I don't worry about the miser who accumulates money and dies with it. What harm is he doing? A 50% corporate tax rate would be too high. …I'm not in favor of doing away with the 50% estate tax on people like me, but there should be a big exemption. Someone who builds a small business shouldn't be whacked, but there's nothing wrong with saying give 50% to society when you die if you've done really well.”

“Even if you assume that the whole economy would work better had we never had double taxation, having the envy and resentment of the richest paying low or no taxes screams of injustice. You have to have a fair system.”

“If you're going to buy something which compounds for 30 years at 15% per annum and you pay one 35% tax at the very end, the way that works out is that after taxes, you keep 13.3% per annum. In contrast, if you bought the same investment, but had to pay taxes every year of 35% out of the 15% that you earned, then your return would be 15% minus 35% of 15%—or only 9.75% per year compounded. So the difference there is over 3.5%. And what 3.5% does to the numbers over long holding periods like 30 years is truly eye-opening….”

“…in terms of business mistakes that I've seen over a long lifetime, I would say that trying to minimize taxes too much is one of the great standard causes of really dumb mistakes. I see terrible mistakes from people being overly motivated by tax considerations. Warren and I personally don't drill oil wells. We pay our taxes. And we've done pretty well, so far. Anytime somebody offers you a tax shelter from here on in life, my advice would be don't buy it.”

TEACHING:

“To atone, I teach and try to set an example…I love spreading this stuff around. Just because it's trite doesn't mean it isn't right. In fact, I like to say, ‘If it's trite, it's right.'”

“I don't have too much interest in teaching other people how to get rich. And that isn't because I fear the competition or anything like that — Warren has always been very open about what he's learned, and I share that ethos. My personal behavior model is Lord Keynes: I wanted to get rich so I could be independent, and so I could do other things like give talks on the intersection of psychology and economics. I didn't want to turn it into a total obsession.”

“We only want what success we can get despite encouraging others to share our general views about reality.”

TECHNOLOGY:

“For society, the Internet is wonderful, but for capitalists, it will be a net negative. It will increase efficiency, but lots of things increase efficiency without increasing profits. It is way more likely to make American businesses less profitable than more profitable. This is perfectly obvious, but very little understood.”

“Soros couldn't bear to see others make money in the technology sector without him, and he got killed. It doesn't bother us at all.”

“In Gillette's case, they keep surfing along new technology which is fairly simple by the standards of microchips. But it's hard for competitors to do. So they've been able to stay constantly near the edge of improvements in shaving.”

“If the technology hadn't changed, [newspapers would] still be great businesses. Network TV [in its heyday,] anyone could run and do well. If Tom Murphy as running it, you'd do very well, but even your idiot nephew could do well. Fortunately, carbide cutting tools [such as those made by Iscar] don't have these types of substitutes.”

The great lesson in microeconomics is to discriminate between when technology is going to help you and when it's going to kill you. And most people do not get this straight in their heads. But a fellow like Buffett does. For example, when we were in the textile business, which is a terrible commodity business, we were making low-end textiles—which are a real commodity product. And one day, the people came to Warren and said, “They've invented a new loom that we think will do twice as much work as our old ones.” And Warren said, “Gee, I hope this doesn't work because if it does, I'm going to close the mill.” And he meant it. What was he thinking? He was thinking, “It's a lousy business. We're earning substandard returns and keeping it open just to be nice to the elderly workers. But we're not going to put huge amounts of new capital into a lousy business.”

And he knew that the huge productivity increases that would come from a better machine introduced into the production of a commodity product would all go to the benefit of the buyers of the textiles. Nothing was going to stick to our ribs as owners. That's such an obvious concept—that there are all kinds of wonderful new inventions that give you nothing as owners except the opportunity to spend a lot more money in a business that's still going to be lousy. The money still won't come to you. All of the advantages from great improvements are going to flow through to the customers. Conversely, if you own the only newspaper in Oshkosh and they were to invent more efficient ways of composing the whole newspaper, then when you got rid of the old technology and got new fancy computers and so forth, all of the savings would come right through to the bottom line. In all cases, the people who sell the machinery—and, by and large, even the internal bureaucrats urging you to buy the equipment—show you projections with the amount you'll save at current prices with the new technology. However, they don't do the second step of the analysis which is to determine how much is going stay home and how much is just going to flow through to the customer. I've never seen a single projection incorporating that second step in my life. And I see them all the time. Rather, they always read: “This capital outlay will save you so much money that it will pay for itself in three years.” So you keep buying things that will pay for themselves in three years. And after 20 years of doing it, somehow you've earned a return of only about 4% per annum. That's the textile business. And it isn't that the machines weren't better. It's just that the savings didn't go to you. The cost reductions came through all right. But the benefit of the cost reductions didn't go to the guy who bought the equipment. It's such a simple idea. It's so basic. And yet it's so often forgotten. Then there's another model from microeconomics which I find very interesting. When technology moves as fast as it does in a civilization like ours, you get a phenomenon which I call competitive destruction. You know, you have the finest buggy whip factory and all of a sudden in comes this little horseless carriage. And before too many years go by, your buggy whip business is dead. You either get into a different business or you're dead—you're destroyed. It happens again and again and again. And when these new businesses come in, there are huge advantages for the early birds. And when you're an early bird, there's a model that I call “surfing”—when a surfer gets up and catches the wave and just stays there, he can go a long, long time. But if he gets off the wave, he becomes mired in shallows….

“There are all kinds of wonderful new inventions that give you nothing as owners except the opportunity to spend a lot more money in a business that's still going to be lousy. The money still won't come to you. All of the advantages from great improvements are going to flow through to the customers.”

THINKING:

“Any year that passes in which you don't destroy one of your best loved ideas is a wasted year.”

“The ethos of not fooling yourself is one of the best you could possibly have. It's powerful because it's so rare.”

“We both insist on a lot of time being available almost every day to just sit and think. That is very uncommon in American business. We read and think. So Warren and I do more reading and thinking and less doing than most people in business. We do that because we like that kind of a life. But we've turned that quirk into a positive outcome for ourselves.

“It is, of course, irritating that extra care in thinking is not all good but actually introduces extra error. But most good things have undesired “side effects,” and thinking is no exception. The best defense is that of the best physicists, who systematically criticize themselves to an extreme degree, using a mindset described by Nobel laureate Richard Feynman as follows: “The first principle is that you must not fool yourself and you're the easiest person to fool.”

“Warren spends 70 hours a week thinking about investing

“Invert, always invert.”

“People calculate too much and think too little.”

“The ethical rule is from Samuel Johnson who believed that maintenance of easily removable ignorance by a responsible office holder was treacherous malfeasance in meeting moral obligation. The prudential rule is that underlying the old Warner & Swasey advertisement for machine tools: “The man who needs a new machine tool, and hasn't bought it, is already paying for it”. The Warner & Swasey rule also applies, I believe, to thinking tools. If you don't have the right thinking tools, you, and the people you seek to help, are already suffering from your easily removable ignorance.”

THRIFT:

“This room contains many people pretty well stricken by expired years — in my generation or the one following. We tend to believe in thrift and avoiding waste as good things, a process that has worked well for us. It is paradoxical and disturbing to us that economists have long praised foolish spending as a necessary ingredient of a successful economy.

TRUST:

“…Everybody likes being appreciated and treated fairly, and dominant personalities who are capable of running a business like being trusted. A kid trusted with the key to the computer room said, “It's wonderful to be trusted.” That's how we operate Berkshire – a seamless web of deserved trust. We get rid of the craziness, of people checking to make sure it's done right. When you get a seamless web of deserved trust, you get enormous efficiencies. … Every once in a while, it doesn't work, not because someone's evil but because somebody drifts to inappropriate behavior and then rationalizes it….”

UNITED STATES:

“…Over the long term, the eclipse rate of great civilizations being overtaken is 100%. So you know how it's going to end. (Laughter) I'm more optimistic about the staying power of what's good in this country. But just because you have a wonderful spouse doesn't mean you should treat her badly. You have the feeling that some of the old virtues [that made this country great] are lessening. But there's so much good and so much strength left…”

“I still prefer this country, and so does Warren. But we're both troubled deeply by the twin deficits [trade and budget]. [Bad] Things can go on for a long time, starting from our [wealthy] base and especially if other counties have things wrong with them, so it's a very complex subject.”

“I believe that we are at or near the apex of a great civilization….In 50-100 years, if we're a poor third to some countries in Asia, I wouldn't be surprised. If I had to bet, the part of the world that will do best will be Asia.”

“It's crazy to assume that what's happening in Argentina and Japan is inconceivable here. It's not.”

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) on U.S.-China Tensions: Both Sides Are Equally 'Guilty of Being Stupid'

VALUES:

“While no real money came down, my family gave me a good education and a marvelous example of how people should behave, and in the end that was more valuable than money. Being surrounded by the right values from the beginning is an immense treasure. Warren had that. It even has a financial advantage.”

VALUE INVESTING:

“The whole concept of dividing it up into ‘value' and ‘growth' strikes me as twaddle. It's convenient for a bunch of pension fund consultants to get fees prattling about and a way for one advisor to distinguish himself from another. But, to me, all intelligent investing is value investing.”

“All intelligent investing is value investing.”

VENTURE CAPITAL

“Harvard and Yale concentrated with venture capitalists that got the best calls and brainpower. Very few firms made most of the money, and they made it in just a few periods. Everyone else returned between mediocre and lousy. When returns happened, envy rippled through institutional money management. The amount invested in venture capital went up 10 times post-1999. That later money was lost very quickly. It will happen again. I don't know anyone who successfully resists this stuff. It becomes a new orthodoxy.”

VICTIMIZATION:

“Whenever you think something or some person is ruining your life, it's you. A victimization mentality is so debilitating.”

WARREN BUFFETT:

“It is true that Warren had a touch of brain block from working under Ben Graham and making a ton of money – it's hard to switch from something that's worked so well. But if Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) had never lived, the Buffett record would still be pretty much what it is.”

“I think the top guy won't be as smart as Warren. But it's silly to complain: ‘What kind of world is this that gives me Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) for 40 years and then some bastard comes along who's worse?' [Laughter] ”

“Speaking for the Munger heirs, I hope they continue to ring the last drop of good out of Warren.”

“I call myself the assistant cult leader…”

“I've been associated with Warren so long, I thought I'd be just a footnote.”

“I think there's some mythology in this idea that I've been this great enlightener of Warren. He hasn't needed much enlightenment. But we know more now than five years ago.”

“It's hard to believe that he's getting better with each passing year. It won't go on forever, but Warren is actually improving. It's remarkable: Most almost-72-year-old men are not improving, but Warren is.”

“The most common concern investors seem to have about Berkshire is, “What happens when Buffett dies?” Munger acknowledged that “if he were gone, we couldn't invest the money as well as Warren,” but noted that “the place is drowning in money — we have great business pounding out money. If the stock went down, Berkshire could buy it back. There's no reason to think it will go to hell in a bucket, and I think there's reason to believe it could go on quite well. I'd be horrified if it isn't bigger and better over time, even after Warren dies.”

WEALTH:

“We've had the most massive creation of wealth for people a lot younger than those who formerly got wealth in the history of the world. The world is full of young people who really want to get rich, and [when I left school] nobody thought it was a reasonable possibility.”

“I have concluded that most PhD economists under appraise the power of the common-stock-based “wealth effect”, under current extreme conditions “wealth effects” involve mathematical puzzles that are not nearly so well worked out as physics theories and never can be. …what has happened in Japan … has shaken up academic economics, as it obviously should, creating strong worries about recession from “wealth effects” in reverse.”

WESCO:

“Wesco had a market capitalization of $40 million when we bought it [in the early 1970s]. It's $2 billion now. It's been a long slog to a perfectly respectable outcome — not as good as Berkshire Hathaway or Microsoft, but there's always someone in life who's done better.”

“Our approach has worked for us. Look at the fun we, our managers, and our shareholders are having. More people should copy us. It's not difficult, but it looks difficult because it's unconventional — it isn't the way things are normally done. We have low overhead, don't have quarterly goals and budgets or a standard personnel system, and our investing is much more concentrated than average. It's simple and common sense.”

“You shouldn't buy Wesco stock instead of Berkshire's.”

WISDOM:

“You don't have to have perfect wisdom to get very rich – just a bit better than average over a long period of time.”

“If you get into the mental habit of relating what you're reading to the basic structure of the underlying ideas being demonstrated, you gradually accumulate some wisdom.”

“What is elementary, worldly wisdom? Well, the first rule is that you can't really know anything if you just remember isolated facts and try and bang ‘em back. If the facts don't hang together o-n a latticework of theory, you don't have them in a usable form. You've got to have models in your head. And you've got to array your experience both vicarious and direct o¬n this latticework of models. You may have noticed students who just try to remember and pound back what is remembered. Well, they fail in school and in life. You've got to hang experience o¬n a latticework of models in your head. What are the models? Well, the first rule is that you've got to have multiple models because if you just have o¬ne or two that you're using, the nature of human psychology is such that you'll torture reality so that it fits your models, or at least you'll think it does. You become the equivalent of a chiropractor who, of course, is the great boob in medicine. It's like the old saying, “To the man with o¬nly a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.” And of course, that's the way the chiropractor goes about practicing medicine. But that's a perfectly disastrous way to think and a perfectly disastrous way to operate in the world. So you've got to have multiple models. And the models have to come from multiple disciplines because all the wisdom of the world is not to be found in o¬ne little academic department. That's why poetry professors, by and large, are so unwise in a worldly sense. They don't have enough models in their heads. So you've got to have models across a fair array of disciplines. You may say, ‘My God, this is already getting way too tough.' But, fortunately, it isn't that tough because 80 or 90 important models will carry about 90% of the freight in making you a worldly wise person. And, of those, o¬nly a mere handful really carry very heavy freight.”

“Acquire worldly wisdom and adjust your behavior accordingly. If your new behavior gives you a little temporary unpopularity with your peer group … then to hell with them.”

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) on Transferring Their Investing Wisdom to Their Grandchildren:

WORK:

“The way to win is to work, work, work, work and hope to have a few insights…. And you're probably not going to be smart enough to find thousands in a lifetime. And when you get a few, you really load up. It's just that simple.”

“Why should it be easy to do something that, if done well, two or three times, will make your family rich for life?”

WORRY:

“I think there's something to be said for developing the disposition to own stocks without fretting.”

“We fret way earlier than other people. We left a lot of money on the table through early fretting. It's the way we are — you'll just have to live with it.”

P.S.

Munger: You say there is some vaguely established view in economics as to what is an optimal dividend policy or an optimal investment?

Professor William Bratton of the Rutgers-Newark School of Law: I think we all know what an optimal investment is.

Munger: No, I do not. At least not as these people use the term.

Bratton: I don't know it when I see it but in theory, if I knew it when I saw it this conference would be about me and not about Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

Munger: What is the break point where a business becomes sub-optimal or when an investment becomes sub-optimal?

Bratton: When the return on the investment is lower than the cost of capital.

Munger: And what is the cost of capital?

Bratton: Well, that's a nice one and I would…

Munger: Well, it's only fair, if you're going to use the cost of capital, to say what it is.

Bratton: I would be interested in knowing, we're talking theoretically.

Munger: No, I want to know what the cost of capital is in the model. Bratton: In the model? It will just be stated.

Munger: Where? Out of the forehead of Job or something?

Bratton: That is correct.

Munger: Well, some of us don't find this too satisfactory.

Bratton: I said, you'd be a fool to use it as a template for real world investment decision making. We're only trying to use a particular perspective on human behavior to try to explain things.

Munger: But if you explain things in terms of unexplainable sub-concepts, what kind of an explanation is that?

Bratton: It's a social science explanation. You take for what it's worth.

Munger: Do you consider it understandable for some people to regard this as gibberish?

Bratton: Perfectly understandable, although I do my best to teach it.

Munger: Why? Why do you do this?

Bratton: It's in my job description.

Munger: Because other people are teaching it, is what you're telling me.