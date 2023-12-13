Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on 2024-05-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Itau Unibanco Holding SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Itau Unibanco Holding SA Do?

Itaú Unibanco is the largest privately held bank in Brazil, the result of the 2008 merger between Banco Itaú and Unibanco. In addition to Brazil, the bank has significant operations in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Itaú's commercial and consumer loans account for 33% and 44% of the bank's total loans, respectively, while foreign loans account for 23% of its portfolio. The bank also operates the fifth-largest insurer in Brazil and is the second-largest asset manager in the country, giving it broad reach over the Brazilian financial system.

A Glimpse at Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Dividend History

Itau Unibanco Holding SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2001. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Itau Unibanco Holding SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.52% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.88%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's annual dividend growth rate was 8.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -2.20% per year. And over the past decade, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 32.30%.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Itau Unibanco Holding SA stock as of today is approximately 3.15%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.36.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Itau Unibanco Holding SA's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Itau Unibanco Holding SA's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Itau Unibanco Holding SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Itau Unibanco Holding SA's revenue has increased by approximately 8.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 62.79% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's earnings increased by approximately 0.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 25.17% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 1.40%, which outperforms approximately 26.62% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's consistent dividend payments, coupled with a strong dividend growth rate, paint a picture of a company committed to returning value to shareholders. The moderate payout ratio and fair profitability rank indicate that the dividends are sustainable in the short to medium term. However, investors should continue to monitor growth metrics and profitability to ensure the long-term viability of these dividends. With a fair growth outlook and solid historical revenue increases, Itau Unibanco Holding SA appears to be in a good position to maintain its dividend payments in the foreseeable future.

