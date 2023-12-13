Uncovering Investment Gems: Gurus' Top Picks for 3rd-Quarter 2023

GuruFocus portfolio data reveals what stocks investors like currently

2 hours ago
Summary
  • A comprehensive look at the most broadly held stocks, most bought and sold stocks and other trends.
Article's Main Image

With the latest round of 13F filings released over the past month, investors and market watchers alike are interested in seeing where the major hedge fund managers are finding value opportunities.

Background

Managers with more than $100 million in assets under management are required to disclose their holdings to the SEC each quarter via 13F filings. These filings are due 45 days after the quarter end date. For third-quarter 2023, that means managers must disclose all qualifying assets held on Sept. 30, 2023 by Nov. 16, 2023. Qualifying assets include long positions in U.S. equities and ADRs, call/put options and convertible debt securities. Shorts, cash positions, foreign investments and other assets are not included.

Investors can take advantage of these 13F filings to create portfolios from managers that have proven past success. Despite the 45-day delay in reporting, research has shown that investing alongside a single manager or group of managers can outperform the market. The key is to identify the best and most consistent funds to copy.

The statistics in this report are based on our Premium gurus. These gurus are our hand-picked, best-performing value investors that have proven long-term records.

The Aggregated Portfolio has proven winners

The GuruFocusAggregated Portfolio, a Premium feature based on these managers' quarterly filings, shows the 10 most broadly held stocks as of the end of the third quarter included some big names with long track records of success, such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial).

Ticker

Company

No. of Guru Owners

No. of Buys

No. of Sells

MSFT Microsoft Corp. 62 18 36
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 58 13 35
META Meta Platforms Inc. 51 22 26
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 47 17 31
BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 39 10 22
UNH United Health Group Inc. 37 16 17
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 36 8 24
BAC Bank of America Corp. 34 13 16
JNJ Johnson & Johnson 33 9 24
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 33 15 17

Big names among Guru Hot Picks

While these stocks are quite popular overall, they did not all necessarily see the heaviest guru buying activity during the three months ended Sept. 30. According to GuruFocusHot Picks, that honor only goes to a handful of these companies, including Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial) and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH, Financial). However, several of these 10 companies also recorded a lot of selling activity over the same period.

Ticker

Company

Buys

Sells

No. of Guru Owners

META Meta Platforms Inc. 22 26 51
CVS CVS Health Corp. 19 10 28
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 18 33 62
KVUE Kenvue Inc. 17 2 18
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 17 30 47
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 16 17 37
C Citigroup Inc. 15 7 25
ELV Elevance Health Inc. 14 12 27
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 14 17 33
LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. 14 1 22

Consensus Picks contain some newer stocks

Then there are those stocks that were bought by at least two gurus during the quarter, but did not record any sells. GuruFocusConsensus Picks shows these companies included names like Maplebear Inc. (CART, Financial) and ARM Holdings PLC (ARM, Financial), which recently had their initial public offerings.

Ticker

Company

No. of Buys

No. of Guru Owners

CRH CHR PLC 11 11
GTES Gates Industrial Corp. PLC 10 10
ARM ARM Holdings PLC 8 8
ADUS Addus HomeCare Corp. 7 7
PII Polaris Inc. 7 7
AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC 7 7
CART Maplebear Inc. 7 7
CPE Callon Petroleum Co. 7 10
IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 7 8
BTE Baytex Energy Corp. 7 8

A brief look at sells

On the sell side, GuruFocus Hot Picks found that investors were shedding shares of a number of companies as well. While World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE, Financial) and Black Knight Inc. (BKI, Financial), among several others, are listed, they were not necessarily sold. Rather, these companies were acquired or merged with other companies and, therefore, are recorded as a sale in our database. As such, Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG, Financial) actually recorded the largest number of sell transactions for the period.

Ticker

Company

Buys

Sells

No. of Guru Owners

JHG Janus Henderson PLC 0 10 7
VECO Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 9 5
LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. 0 8 5
PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. 0 8 7
LSXMA Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 7 7
TRTN Triton International Ltd. 0 7 1
BURL Burlington Stores Inc. 0 7 6
CERS Cerus Corp. 0 6 4
MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. 0 6 6
ESTE Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 6 3

A closer look at Industry Trends

As for gurus' investments within individual sectors, the GuruFocusIndustry Trends page shows the heaviest buying occurred in the software industry, driven by the recent craze for artificial intelligence technology. However, several other industries saw good numbers as well.

Industry

No. of Buys

No. of Sells

No. of Holdings

Software 272 345 1,025
Oil & Gas 226 186 727
Biotechnology 210 301 777
Banks 165 168 766
REITs 145 169 474
Retail- Cyclical 132 147 473
Medical Devices & Instruments 125 126 481
Hardware 117 126 468
Industrial Products 104 120 468
Semiconductors 103 119 397

International exposure

Beyond the U.S., GuruFocus'Geographic Trends shows other areas of the world where gurus found potential value opportunities.

Country

No. of Buys

No. of Sells

United States 126 126
United Kingdom 33 30
Canada 30 31
Ireland 25 21
Israel 20 12
Bermuda 20 16
China 19 20
Switzerland 13 13
Hong Kong 12 14
Japan 11 12

You can see their overall exposure to different countries in the map below.

1732119232096825344.png

During the quarter, a number of well-known gurus were making large bets ininternational companies by either entering new positions or expanding their existing holdings. For example, John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) established a stake in Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU, Financial) and boosted his investment in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP, Financial). Likewise, Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial), JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial) and Euronav NV (EURN, Financial).

Ticker

Company

Guru

Impact

No. of Shares

HZNP Horizon Therapeutics PLC John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) +16.59% 2.10 million
CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) +8.06% 4.09 million
AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) +5.42% 3.83 million
BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) +4.38% 50,000
TSE:7267 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) +4.06% 1.49 million
JD JD.com Inc. Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) +3.68% 125,000
CRH CRH PLC Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) +3.56% 3.34 million
TSE:8306 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) +3.33% 2.43 million
EURN Euronav NV Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) +3.27% 250,000
TSE:6201 Toyota Industries Corp. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) +3.09% 162,300

What about ETFs?

As for exchange-traded funds, gurus appeared to be loading up on exposure to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Ticker

ETF

No. of Guru Owners

No. of Guru Buys

No. of Guru Sells

SPY S&P 500 ETF Trust 16 8 6
IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 8 7 0
GLD SPDR Gold Shares ETF 10 5 4
IJR iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF 6 5 1
XLK Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF 9 5 1
XLE The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 8 5 3
FXI iShares China Large-Cap ETF 5 5 1
XLU Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF 5 4 2
RSP Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF 7 4 4
EFA iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 7 4 4

Value opportunities abound

Even as the market continues to contend with inflation and rising interest rates, not to mention geopolitical conflicts, gurus' trading activity proves there are plenty of investment opportunities available in the current environment.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
