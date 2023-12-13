With the latest round of 13F filings released over the past month, investors and market watchers alike are interested in seeing where the major hedge fund managers are finding value opportunities.

Managers with more than $100 million in assets under management are required to disclose their holdings to the SEC each quarter via 13F filings. These filings are due 45 days after the quarter end date. For third-quarter 2023, that means managers must disclose all qualifying assets held on Sept. 30, 2023 by Nov. 16, 2023. Qualifying assets include long positions in U.S. equities and ADRs, call/put options and convertible debt securities. Shorts, cash positions, foreign investments and other assets are not included.

Investors can take advantage of these 13F filings to create portfolios from managers that have proven past success. Despite the 45-day delay in reporting, research has shown that investing alongside a single manager or group of managers can outperform the market. The key is to identify the best and most consistent funds to copy.

The statistics in this report are based on our Premium gurus. These gurus are our hand-picked, best-performing value investors that have proven long-term records.

The Aggregated Portfolio has proven winners

The GuruFocusAggregated Portfolio, a Premium feature based on these managers' quarterly filings, shows the 10 most broadly held stocks as of the end of the third quarter included some big names with long track records of success, such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial).

Ticker Company No. of Guru Owners No. of Buys No. of Sells MSFT Microsoft Corp. 62 18 36 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 58 13 35 META Meta Platforms Inc. 51 22 26 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 47 17 31 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 39 10 22 UNH United Health Group Inc. 37 16 17 CMCSA Comcast Corp. 36 8 24 BAC Bank of America Corp. 34 13 16 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 33 9 24 DIS The Walt Disney Co. 33 15 17

Big names among Guru Hot Picks

While these stocks are quite popular overall, they did not all necessarily see the heaviest guru buying activity during the three months ended Sept. 30. According to GuruFocusHot Picks, that honor only goes to a handful of these companies, including Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial) and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH, Financial). However, several of these 10 companies also recorded a lot of selling activity over the same period.

Ticker Company Buys Sells No. of Guru Owners META Meta Platforms Inc. 22 26 51 CVS CVS Health Corp. 19 10 28 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 18 33 62 KVUE Kenvue Inc. 17 2 18 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 17 30 47 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 16 17 37 C Citigroup Inc. 15 7 25 ELV Elevance Health Inc. 14 12 27 DIS The Walt Disney Co. 14 17 33 LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. 14 1 22

Consensus Picks contain some newer stocks

Then there are those stocks that were bought by at least two gurus during the quarter, but did not record any sells. GuruFocusConsensus Picks shows these companies included names like Maplebear Inc. (CART, Financial) and ARM Holdings PLC (ARM, Financial), which recently had their initial public offerings.

Ticker Company No. of Buys No. of Guru Owners CRH CHR PLC 11 11 GTES Gates Industrial Corp. PLC 10 10 ARM ARM Holdings PLC 8 8 ADUS Addus HomeCare Corp. 7 7 PII Polaris Inc. 7 7 AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC 7 7 CART Maplebear Inc. 7 7 CPE Callon Petroleum Co. 7 10 IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 7 8 BTE Baytex Energy Corp. 7 8

A brief look at sells

On the sell side, GuruFocus Hot Picks found that investors were shedding shares of a number of companies as well. While World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE, Financial) and Black Knight Inc. (BKI, Financial), among several others, are listed, they were not necessarily sold. Rather, these companies were acquired or merged with other companies and, therefore, are recorded as a sale in our database. As such, Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG, Financial) actually recorded the largest number of sell transactions for the period.

Ticker Company Buys Sells No. of Guru Owners JHG Janus Henderson PLC 0 10 7 VECO Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 9 5 LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. 0 8 5 PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. 0 8 7 LSXMA Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 7 7 TRTN Triton International Ltd. 0 7 1 BURL Burlington Stores Inc. 0 7 6 CERS Cerus Corp. 0 6 4 MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. 0 6 6 ESTE Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 6 3

A closer look at Industry Trends

As for gurus' investments within individual sectors, the GuruFocusIndustry Trends page shows the heaviest buying occurred in the software industry, driven by the recent craze for artificial intelligence technology. However, several other industries saw good numbers as well.

Industry No. of Buys No. of Sells No. of Holdings Software 272 345 1,025 Oil & Gas 226 186 727 Biotechnology 210 301 777 Banks 165 168 766 REITs 145 169 474 Retail- Cyclical 132 147 473 Medical Devices & Instruments 125 126 481 Hardware 117 126 468 Industrial Products 104 120 468 Semiconductors 103 119 397

International exposure

Beyond the U.S., GuruFocus'Geographic Trends shows other areas of the world where gurus found potential value opportunities.

Country No. of Buys No. of Sells United States 126 126 United Kingdom 33 30 Canada 30 31 Ireland 25 21 Israel 20 12 Bermuda 20 16 China 19 20 Switzerland 13 13 Hong Kong 12 14 Japan 11 12

You can see their overall exposure to different countries in the map below.

During the quarter, a number of well-known gurus were making large bets ininternational companies by either entering new positions or expanding their existing holdings. For example, John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) established a stake in Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU, Financial) and boosted his investment in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP, Financial). Likewise, Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial), JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial) and Euronav NV (EURN, Financial).

What about ETFs?

As for exchange-traded funds, gurus appeared to be loading up on exposure to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Ticker ETF No. of Guru Owners No. of Guru Buys No. of Guru Sells SPY S&P 500 ETF Trust 16 8 6 IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 8 7 0 GLD SPDR Gold Shares ETF 10 5 4 IJR iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF 6 5 1 XLK Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF 9 5 1 XLE The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 8 5 3 FXI iShares China Large-Cap ETF 5 5 1 XLU Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF 5 4 2 RSP Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF 7 4 4 EFA iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 7 4 4

Value opportunities abound

Even as the market continues to contend with inflation and rising interest rates, not to mention geopolitical conflicts, gurus' trading activity proves there are plenty of investment opportunities available in the current environment.

