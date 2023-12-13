What's Driving Block Inc's Surprising 10% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Block Inc (SQ, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $41.8 billion. The current price of the stock is $68.08, reflecting a 2.45% gain over the past week and a more significant 10.47% gain over the past three months. When compared to the GF Value of $96.22, Block Inc is currently considered modestly undervalued, a shift from its previous status of being significantly undervalued when the GF Value was at $115.84. This change in valuation suggests that investors are recognizing the company's potential, despite the stock still trading below its intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com.

Introduction to Block Inc

Block Inc, operating in the competitive software industry, is a company that has made a significant impact on payment and personal finance services. Founded in 2009, Block has been at the forefront of providing merchant payment services and has successfully launched Cash App, a widely-used person-to-person payment network. In 2022, Square, a subsidiary of Block, reported a payment volume of just over $200 million, highlighting the scale of its operations within the financial technology sector. 1732419722462425088.png

Assessing Block Inc's Profitability

Block Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability relative to other companies. The company's operating margin is currently at -1.32%, which is better than 41.43% of companies in the industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is -1.63%, surpassing 41.77% of its peers, while the Return on Assets (ROA) at -0.91% is higher than 45.23% of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.93%, which is also better than 41.73% of similar companies. Over the past decade, Block has managed to be profitable for three years, outperforming 28.1% of companies in its industry.

Growth Trajectory of Block Inc

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 7/10, reflecting its strong performance in revenue and earnings growth. Block Inc has achieved a 44.10% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, better than 91.18% of companies, and an even more remarkable 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 46.20%, surpassing 95.76% of its peers. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 7.70%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at 31.60%, both of which are commendable figures that demonstrate the company's upward trajectory in earnings.

Key Shareholders in Block Inc

Block Inc's shareholder base includes some notable names. Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading holder with 14,042,649 shares, representing 2.29% of the company. Following him is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 12,324,808 shares, which equates to 2.01% of Block Inc. Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant stake with 10,887,114 shares, or 1.77% of the company. These major shareholders' continued investment in Block Inc reflects their confidence in the company's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Block Inc stands out with its $41.8 billion market cap. MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) has a market cap of $29.18 billion, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) is valued at $29.57 billion, and Splunk Inc (SPLK, Financial) has a market cap of $25.5 billion. These companies, while operating within the same industry, have different market capitalizations, indicating the varying scales of their operations and market presence.

Conclusion

In summary, Block Inc's recent stock performance and valuation suggest a growing investor confidence in the company's future. The stock is currently modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, with a positive trend in its price over the past few months. The company's profitability metrics, while not outstanding, are competitive within the industry, and its growth rates in revenue and earnings per share are particularly strong. The significant stakes held by top shareholders further reinforce the positive outlook for Block Inc. When juxtaposed with its competitors, Block Inc's market cap demonstrates its substantial presence in the software industry. As the company continues to innovate and expand its services, it remains an intriguing option for value investors looking for growth potential in the tech sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.