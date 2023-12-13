What's Driving Owens & Minor Inc's Surprising 24% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Owens & Minor Inc (OMI, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $1.74 billion. The current price of OMI stock is $22.77, reflecting a 12.75% gain over the past week and a significant 24.08% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $31.05, down slightly from the past GF Value of $31.38. Previously, the stock was considered significantly undervalued, indicating a positive shift in market sentiment towards OMI.

Understanding Owens & Minor Inc

Owens & Minor Inc operates within the medical distribution industry, focusing on the distribution of consumable medical supplies, logistics, value-added services, and the manufacturing of medical surgical products. The company's business is divided into two segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The former includes the U.S. distribution business, outsourced logistics, and value-added services, as well as the Global Products business, which manufactures and sources medical surgical products. The Patient Direct segment comprises home healthcare businesses such as Byram and Apria. 1732419701549625344.png

Profitability Analysis

Owens & Minor's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, which is a moderate score indicating a fair level of profitability within the industry. The company's Operating Margin is currently at 0.88%, which is better than 23.4% of its peers. However, the ROE is at -12.67%, and the ROA is at -2.20%, both of which are lower than the industry average. The ROIC of 1.57% is better than 28.42% of the companies in the industry. Owens & Minor has maintained profitability for 8 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 53.33% of its competitors.

Growth Prospects

The Growth Rank for Owens & Minor is currently at 1/10, indicating that the company's growth is lower than the majority of its industry counterparts. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is at -4.90%, and the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is at -4.40%. Despite these negative growth rates in revenue, the company has seen a substantial 202.70% 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate, which is better than 98.68% of the industry. The 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at 13.90%, outperforming 68.97% of the industry.

Shareholder Insights

Among the notable shareholders of Owens & Minor are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,138,500 shares (1.49% share percentage), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 193,377 shares (0.25% share percentage), and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), owning 172,938 shares (0.23% share percentage). These investors' involvement provides a level of confidence in the company's management and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Owens & Minor has a larger market capitalization than Zynex Inc (ZYXI, Financial) with $282.387 million, Edap TMS SA (EDAP, Financial) with $197.206 million, and Akso Health Group (AHG, Financial) with $20.237 million. This indicates that OMI holds a stronger market position within the medical distribution industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Owens & Minor Inc has shown a robust stock performance with a recent 24.08% gain over the past three months, and the valuation suggests it is modestly undervalued. The company's market position is solid, with a diverse range of operations in medical distribution and manufacturing. While profitability metrics show mixed results, the impressive EPS growth rates highlight the company's potential for future earnings expansion. The presence of significant shareholders like Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) adds to the company's credibility. Compared to its competitors, Owens & Minor's larger market cap suggests a dominant presence in the industry. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the company's stock for their portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.