Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Reports Mixed Third Quarter Results Amidst Market Challenges

Modest Sales Growth and Adjusted EPS Decline as Company Navigates a Cautious Consumer Market

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) sees a 4% increase in third-quarter sales, reaching $327 million.
  • GAAP EPS for the quarter stands at $0.68, with adjusted EPS at $1.01, both showing a decrease from the prior year.
  • Johnny Was acquisition contributes to sales growth, while full-price direct-to-consumer sales rise by 9%.
  • Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) moderates its full-year guidance, citing a cautious consumer environment.
Article's Main Image

On December 6, 2023, Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 28, 2023. The company, which owns prominent brands such as Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Johnny Was, reported a 4% increase in consolidated net sales to $327 million compared to the same period last year. However, both GAAP and adjusted EPS experienced a decline, with GAAP EPS falling from $1.22 to $0.68 and adjusted EPS decreasing from $1.46 to $1.01 year-over-year.

Financial Performance Overview

Despite a challenging market, Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial) managed to achieve a modest increase in sales, attributed in part to the addition of Johnny Was, which was acquired on September 19, 2022. Full-price direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales grew by 9%, including a significant contribution from Johnny Was. However, the company's other businesses saw a 3% aggregate decrease in full-price DTC sales.

Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer, two of Oxford's flagship brands, experienced sales declines of 5% and 9%, respectively. Conversely, the Emerging Brands group saw a 16% increase in sales. Gross margin on a GAAP basis slightly decreased to 62.9% from 63.2% in the previous year, primarily due to a higher LIFO accounting charge. Adjusted gross margin, however, expanded to 64.0% from 63.4%, benefiting from the higher-margin Johnny Was sales and a shift in sales mix towards direct-to-consumer transactions.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial)'s SG&A expenses rose to $195 million from $175 million, largely due to the inclusion of Johnny Was expenses. Operating income decreased to $14 million, or 4.4% of net sales, from $27 million in the prior year. The company has moderated its full-year guidance, now expecting net sales between $1.570 billion and $1.590 billion, with GAAP EPS between $9.25 and $9.45, and adjusted EPS between $10.10 and $10.30.

The company's balance sheet reflects a decrease in inventory levels and a strong cash flow from operations, which allowed for significant capital expenditures, dividend payments, share repurchases, and debt reduction. Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial) also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share, maintaining its long-standing tradition of dividend payments since 1960.

Management Commentary

Tom Chubb, Chairman and CEO, remarked on the company's ability to deliver solid results amidst a cautious consumer environment.

We are pleased to deliver another quarter of solid results which were squarely in our sales and EPS forecast ranges and come on top of 12% positive comps during the same period last year,"
Chubb stated. He also expressed gratitude towards the company's team for their exceptional efforts.

Investor Considerations

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should note that while Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in a challenging market, the decline in EPS and moderated guidance may reflect ongoing market uncertainties. The company's strategic acquisitions and focus on direct-to-consumer sales could offer potential growth avenues, but investors should weigh these against broader economic factors and consumer spending trends.

Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial) will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results and provide further insights into the company's performance and strategy.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oxford Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.