Charlie Munger's 1997 Letter to Wesco Shareholders

To Our Shareholders:

Consolidated ""normal'' net operating income (i.e., before irregularly occurring items shown in the table below) for the calendar year 1997 increased to $38,262,000 ($5.38 per share) from $30,720,000 ($4.32 per share) in the previous year.

Consolidated net income (i.e., after irregularly occurring items shown in the table below) increased to $101,809,000 ($14.30 per share) from $30,619,000 ($4.30 per share) in the previous year.

Wesco has three major subsidiaries: (1) Wesco-Financial Insurance Company (""Wes-FIC''), headquartered in Omaha and engaged principally in the reinsurance business, (2) The Kansas Bankers Surety Company (""KBS''), purchased by Wes-FIC in July 1996 and specializing in insurance products tailored to midwestern banks, and (3) Precision Steel, headquartered in Chicago and engaged in the steel warehousing and specialty metal products businesses.

This supplementary breakdown of earnings differs somewhat from that used in audited financial statements which follow standard accounting convention. The supplementary breakdown is furnished because it is considered useful to shareholders.

Wesco-Financial Insurance Company (""Wes-FIC'')

Wes-FIC's normal net income for 1997 was $33,507,000, versus $27,249,000 for 1996. The figures include $6,044,000 in 1997 and $2,288,000 in 1996 contributed by The Kansas Bankers Surety Company (""KBS'') following its purchase by Wes-FIC early in the third quarter of 1996. The purchase of KBS is discussed in the section, ""The Kansas Bankers Surety Company,'' below.

At the end of 1997 Wes-FIC retained about $27.5 million in invested assets, offset by claims reserves, from its former reinsurance arrangement with Fireman's Fund Group. This arrangement was terminated August 31, 1989. However, it will take a long time before all claims are settled, and, meanwhile, Wes-FIC is being helped over many years by proceeds from investing ""float.''

We previously informed shareholders that Wes-FIC had entered into the business of super-cat reinsurance through retrocessions from the Insurance Group of Berkshire Hathaway, Wesco's ultimate parent. Wes-FIC's entry into the super-cat reinsurance business early in 1994 followed the large augmentation of its claimspaying capacity caused by its merger with Mutual Savings, the former savings and loan subsidiary of Wesco. In 1994, in recognition of Wes-FIC's sound financial condition, Standard and Poor's Corporation assigned to Wes-FIC the highest possible claims-paying-ability rating: AAA.

The super-cat reinsurance business, in which Wes-FIC is engaged, continues to be a very logical business for Wes-FIC. Wes-FIC has a large net worth in relation to annual premiums being earned. And this is exactly the condition rationally required for any insurance company planning to be a ""stand alone'' reinsurer covering supercatastrophe risks it can't safely pass on to others sure to remain solvent if a large super-catastrophe comes. Such a ""stand alone'' reinsurer must be a kind of Fort Knox, prepared occasionally, without calling on any other reinsurers for help, to pay out in a single year many times more than premiums coming in, as it covers losses from some super catastrophe worse than Hurricane Andrew. In short, it needs a balance sheet a lot like Wes-FIC's.

In connection with the retrocessions of super-cat reinsurance to Wes-FIC from the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group, the nature of the situation as it has evolved is such that Berkshire Hathaway, owning 100% of its Insurance Group and only 80% of Wesco and Wes-FIC, does not, for some philanthropic reason, ordinarily retrocede to Wes-FIC any reinsurance business that Berkshire Hathaway considers desirable and that is available only in amounts below what Berkshire Hathaway wants for itself on the terms offered. Instead, retrocessions occur only occasionally, under limited conditions and with some compensation to Berkshire Hathaway. Such retrocessions ordinarily happen only when (1) Berkshire Hathaway, for some reason (usually a policy of overall risk limitation), desires lower amounts of business than are available on the terms offered and (2) Wes-FIC has adequate capacity to bear the risk assumed and (3) Wes-FIC pays a fair ceding commission designed to cover part of the cost of getting and managing insurance business.

Generally, Berkshire Hathaway, in dealing with partly owned subsidiaries, tries to lean over a little backward in an attempt to observe what Justice Cardozo called ""the punctilio of an honor the most sensitive,'' but it cannot be expected to make large and plain giveaways of Berkshire Hathaway assets or business to a partially owned subsidiary like Wes-FIC.

Given Berkshire Hathaway's unwillingness to make plain giveaways to Wes-FIC and reductions in opportunities in the super-cat reinsurance market in recent years, prospects are often poor for Wes-FIC's acquisition of retroceded super-cat reinsurance.

Moreover, Wesco shareholders should continue to realize that super-cat reinsurance is not for the faint of heart. A huge variation in annual results, with some very unpleasant future years for Wes-FIC, is inevitable.

But it is precisely what must, in the nature of things, be associated with these bad possibilities, with their huge and embarrassing adverse consequences in occasional years, that makes Wes-FIC like its way of being in the super-cat business. Buyers (particularly wise buyers) of super-cat reinsurance often want to deal with Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries (possessing as they do the highest possible credit ratings and a reliable corporate personality) instead of other reinsurers less cautious, straightforward and well endowed. And many competing sellers of super-cat reinsurance are looking for a liberal ""intermediary's'' profit, hard to get because they must find a ""layoff'' reinsurer both (1) so smart that it is sure to stay strong enough to pay possible losses yet so casual about costs that it is not much bothered by a liberal pro„t earned by some intermediary entity not willing to retain any major risk. Thus the forces in place can rationally be expected to cause acceptable long-term results for well-„nanced, disciplined decision makers, despite horrible losses in some years and other years of restricted opportunity to write business. And, again, we wish to repeat that we expect only acceptable long-term results. We see no possibility for bonanza.

It should also be noted that Wes-FIC, in the arrangements with the Insurance Group of Berkshire Hathaway, receives a special business-acquisition advantage from using Berkshire Hathaway's general reputation. Under all the circumstances, the 3% ceding commission now being paid seems more than fair to Wes-FIC. Certainly and obviously, Berkshire Hathaway would not offer terms so good to any other entity outside the Berkshire Hathaway afiliated group.

Finally, we repeat an important disclosure about Wes-FIC's super-cat-reinsur-ance-acquisition mechanics. It is impractical to have people in California make complex accept-or-reject decisions for Wes-FIC when retrocessions of reinsurance are o•ered by the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. But, happily, the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group executives making original business-acquisition deci-sions are greatly admired and trusted by the writer and will be ""eating their own cooking.'' Under such circumstances, Wesco's and Wes-FIC's boards of directors, on the writer's recommendation, have simply approved automatic retrocessions of reinsurance to Wes-FIC as offered by one or more wholly owned Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries. Each retrocession is to be accepted forthwith in writing in Nebraska by agents of Wes-FIC who are at the same time salaried employees of wholly owned subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway. Moreover, each retrocession will be made at a 3%-of-premiums ceding commission. Finally, two conditions must be satisfied: (1) Wes-FIC must get 20% or less of the risk (before taking into account effects from the ceding commission) and (2) wholly owned Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries must retain at least 80% of the identical risk (again, without taking into account effects from the ceding commission).

We will not ordinarily describe individual super-cat reinsurance contracts in full detail to Wesco shareholders. That would be contrary to our competitive interest. Instead, we will try to summarize reasonably any items of very large importance.

Will more reinsurance be later available to Wes-FIC through Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries on the basis and using the automatic procedure we have above described? Well, we have often proved poor prognosticators. We can only say that we hope so and that more reinsurance should come, albeit irregularly and with long intermissions. No new contracts became available to Wes-FIC in 1997, although one super-cat contract of three-years' duration, written in 1996, became e•ective in January 1997, and another expired during the year. As of 1997 yearend, the one remaining super-cat contract, plus one other contract, not a super-cat contract, and renewed during the year, represented Wes-FIC's active reinsurance business.

We continue to examine other possible insurance-writing opportunities, and also insurance company acquisitions, like and unlike the purchase of KBS.

Wes-FIC is now a very strong insurance company, with very low costs, and, one way or another, in the future as in the past, we expect to continue to find and seize at least a few sensible insurance opportunities.

On super-cat reinsurance accepted by Wes-FIC to date (March 9, 1998) there has been no loss whatsoever that we know of, but some ""no-claims'' contingent commissions have been paid to original cessors of business (i.e., cessors not including Berkshire Hathaway). Super-cat underwriting profit of $2.3 million, before taxes, benefited 1997 earnings, versus $3.9 million in 1996. The balance of pre-tax underwriting profit, amounting to $2.8 million for 1997, came mostly from favorable revision of loss reserves on the old Fireman's Fund contract. Our accounting policy requires contract expiration before super-cat underwriting profit is recognized. Needless to say, we would not have similar reluctance to report losses before contract expirations.

The Kansas Bankers Surety Company (""KBS'')

KBS, purchased by Wes-FIC early in the third quarter of 1996 for approximately $80 million in cash, contributed $6,044,000 to the normal net operating income of the insurance businesses in 1997 and $2,288,000 in 1996, after reductions for goodwill amortization under consolidated accounting convention of $508,000, after taxes, in 1997 and $275,000 in 1996. The results of KBS have been combined with those of Wes-FIC, and are included in the foregoing table in the category, "" 'normal' net operating income of Wes-FIC and KBS insurance businesses.''

KBS was chartered in 1909 to underwrite deposit insurance for Kansas banks. Its o‚ces are in Topeka, Kansas. Over the years its service has continued to adapt to the changing needs of the banking industry. Today its customer base, consisting mostly of small and medium-sized community banks, is spread throughout 25 mainly midwestern states. In addition to bank deposit guaranty bonds which insure deposits in excess of FDIC coverage, KBS also offers directors and o‚cers indemnity policies, bank employment practices policies, bank annuity and mutual funds indemnity policies and bank insurance agents professional errors and omissions indemnity policies.

KBS is run by Donald Towle, President, assisted by 13 dedicated officers and employees.

Precision Steel

The businesses of Wesco's Precision Steel subsidiary, headquartered in the outskirts of Chicago at Franklin Park, Illinois, contributed $3,622,000 to normal net operating income in 1996, up 19% compared with $3,033,000 in 1996. The improve-ment in 1997 earnings was attributable mainly to a 15% increase in pounds of product sold. Revenues were up only 6.3%.

Under the skilled leadership of David Hillstrom, Precision Steel's businesses in 1997 continued to provide an excellent return on resources employed.

Tag Ends from Savings and Loan Days

All that now remains outside Wes-FIC but within Wesco as a consequence of Wesco's former involvement with Mutual Savings, Wesco's long-held savings and loan subsidiary, is a small real estate subsidiary, MS Property Company, that holds tag ends of assets and liabilities with a net book value of about $13 million. In 1997, MS Property Company shrunk by approximately half after sales of several foreclosed properties and contribution of $12,750,000 in cash to Wesco. MS Property Company's results of operations, immaterial versus Wesco's present size, are included in the foregoing breakdown of earnings within ""all other 'normal' net operating income.''

Of course, the main tag end from Wesco's savings and loan days is 28,800,000 shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (""Freddie Mac''), purchased by Mutual Savings for $72 million at a time when Freddie Mac shares could be lawfully owned only by a savings and loan association. This holding, with a market value of $1.2 billion at yearend 1997, now reposes in Wes-FIC.

All Other ""Normal'' Net Operating Income

All other ""normal'' net operating income, net of interest paid and general corporate expenses, increased to $1,133,000 in 1997 from $438,000 in 1996. Sources were (1) rents ($2,885,000 gross) from Wesco's Pasadena o‚ce property (leased almost entirely to outsiders, including CenFed Bank as the ground floor tenant), and (2) interest and dividends from cash equivalents and marketable securities held outside the insurance subsidiaries, less (3) costs and expenses of liquidating tag-end foreclosed real estate. In 1997, reversals of reserves for possible losses on sales of such tag-end real estate, expensed in prior years, benefited this category of earnings by about $1.1 million, after income tax effect. The 1997 and 1996 ""other 'normal' net operating income'' figures also include intercompany charges for interest expense ($172,000 and $298,000 after taxes, respectively) on borrowings from Wes-FIC principally made late in 1993 to facilitate the transfer of loans and foreclosed properties to MS Property Company. This intercompany interest expense does not affect Wesco's consolidated net income inasmuch as the same amount is included as interest income in Wes-FIC's ""normal'' net operating income.

Net Securities Gains and Losses

Wesco's earnings for 1997 contained securities gains of $62,697,000, after income taxes, versus losses of $115,000, after income taxes, in 1996. Of the 1997 figure, only $93,000 was realized through the sale of securities; the balance, $62,604,000, resulted from the exchange of the preferred and common shares of Salomon Inc (""Salomon'') owned by Wesco for preferred and common shares of Travelers Group Inc. (""Travelers'') late in 1997 in connection with the merger of Salomon with a subsidiary of Travelers. Accounting standards promulgated by the Financial Accounting Standards Board require that the fair (market) value of shares received in such an exchange be recorded as the new cost basis as of the date of the exchange, with the difference, after appropriate reserves for future income tax on the gain, recognized in the financial statements as a realized after-tax gain. For income tax purposes the exchange is recorded at the original cost of the securities ex-changed; no gain is reported on the tax return, and no taxes are yet due.

Although the realized gain had a material impact on Wesco's reported earnings, it had a very minor impact on Wesco's shareholders' equity. Inasmuch as $48,504,000 of the after-tax gain had previously been re…ected in the unrealized gain component of Wesco's shareholders' equity as of September 30, 1997, that amount was merely switched from unrealized gains to retained earnings, another component of share-holders' equity.

Convertible Preferred Stockholdings

At the end of 1997, Wesco and its subsidiaries owned $52 million, at original cost, in convertible preferred stocks of Travelers Group Inc. (""Travelers'') and US Airways Group, Inc. (""US Air''). The Travelers preferred stock was received in late 1997 (see the preceding section) in exchange for the Wesco group's remaining shares of Salomon Inc preferred stock, which originally cost $40 million, and whose cost was adjusted upwards to $90 million as of the date of the exchange. The US Air preferred stock originally cost $12 million; that figure was adjusted down to $3 million when we decided in 1994 that an other-than-temporary decline in the value of its stock had occurred. Both issues require redemption at par value or conversion to common stock within the next two years.

The investments are carried on Wesco's consolidated balance sheet at fair value, with any difference between adjusted cost and market value included in shareholders' equity, net of income tax effect, without affecting reported net income, accord-ing to accounting convention.

These convertible preferred stocks were obtained at the same time Wesco's parent corporation, Berkshire Hathaway, obtained additional amounts of the same stocks at the same price per share. The preferred stock of Travelers was obtained in exchange for the remaining shares of preferred stock of Salomon Inc which Wesco and its subsidiaries had acquired in 1987. On October 31, 1995, in accordance with the terms of its convertible preferred stock, Salomon redeemed $20 million par value of its preferred shares owned by Wesco at cost plus accrued dividends. On October 31, 1996 and October 31, 1997, Wesco converted an aggregate of $40 mil-lion par value of its remaining preferred shares of Salomon to 1,052,628 shares of Salomon common stock, with Wesco continuing to hold par value of $40 million of Salomon preferred stock. On November 28, 1997, Wesco and its subsidiaries received $40 million par value of Travelers 9% preferred stock plus 1,784,204 shares of Travelers common stock, in exchange for the Salomon holdings, in connection with a merger of Salomon into Travelers. Fair value of the Travelers preferred and common shares, carried on Wesco's consolidated balance sheet in the categories ""securities with „xed maturities'' and ""marketable equity securities,'' were $96.0 million and $96.1 million, respectively, at yearend 1997, versus the adjusted costs of $90.0 and $90.8 million, respectively, at which they were carried.

US Air has called its convertible preferred stock for redemption on March 15, 1998. On March 13, 1998, Wesco converted its shares, acquired for $12 million in 1989 and written down to an adjusted cost of $3 million in 1994, to 309,718 shares of US Air common.

In previous years we noted that ""few, if any, investors have ever prospered mightily from investing in convertible preferred stocks of leading corporations.'' Our experience proves, yet again, what poor prognosticators we are. We estimate that our investment in preferred and common stock of Travelers, acquired in 1997 through its merger with Salomon, in which we originally invested $80 million, net, was worth about $112.1 million more than we paid, and (2) our $12 million US Air holding was at yearend 1997 worth about $7.2 million more than we paid. These figures when combined created $119.3 million more than actual cost. In addition, Wesco's investment in convertible preferred stock of The Gillette Company, made in 1989 at cost of $40 million, and converted into Gillette common stock in 1991 is carried at a $321.4 million yearend market value in Wesco's consolidated 1997 balance sheet. This is $281.4 million more than the investment cost. Also, in 1995, Wesco realized a gain of $6.9 million, before taxes ($4.2 million after taxes), on sale of its $23 million investment in preferred stock of Champion International Corporation.

Consolidated Balance Sheet And Related Discussion

As indicated in the accompanying „nancial statements, Wesco's net worth increased, as accountants compute it under their conventions, to $1.76 billion ($248 per Wesco share) at yearend 1997 from $1.25 billion ($176 per Wesco share) at yearend 1996.

The $513 million increase in reported net worth in 1997 was the result of three factors: (1) $419 million resulting from continued net appreciation of investments after provision for future taxes on capital gains; plus (2) $94 million from retention of 1997 net income, including $63 million realized on the exchange of Salomon stock for Travelers stock, discussed above; less (3) dividends paid.

The foregoing $248-per-share book value approximates liquidation value assum-ing that all Wesco's non-security assets would liquidate, after taxes, at book value. Probably, this assumption is too conservative. But our computation of liquidation value is unlikely to be too low by more than two or three dollars per Wesco share, because (1) the liquidation value of Wesco's consolidated real estate holdings (where interesting potential now lies almost entirely in Wesco's equity in its o‚ce property in Pasadena) containing only 125,000 net rentable square feet, and (2) unrealized appreciation in other assets (primarily Precision Steel) cannot be large enough, in relation to Wesco's overall size, to change very much the overall computation of after-tax liquidating value.

Of course, so long as Wesco does not liquidate, and does not sell any appreciated assets, it has, in effect, an interest-free ""loan'' from the government equal to its deferred income taxes on both the unrealized gains and gains deferred from the merger of Salomon into Travelers in 1997, subtracted in determining its net worth. This interest-free ""loan'' from the government is at this moment working for Wesco shareholders and amounted to about $102 per Wesco share at yearend 1997.

However, some day, perhaps soon, major parts of the interest-free ""loan'' must be paid as assets are sold. Therefore, Wesco's shareholders have no perpetual advantage creating value for them of $102 per Wesco share. Instead, the present value of Wesco's shareholders' advantage must logically be much lower than $102 per Wesco share. In the writer's judgment, the value of Wesco's advantage from its temporary, interest-free ""loan'' was probably about $25 per Wesco share at yearend 1997.

After the value of the advantage inhering in the interest-free ""loan'' is estimated, a reasonable approximation can be made of Wesco's intrinsic value per share. This approximation is made by simply adding (1) the value of the advantage from the interest-free ""loan'' per Wesco share and (2) liquidating value per Wesco share. Others may think differently, but the foregoing approach seems reasonable to the writer as a way of estimating intrinsic value per Wesco share.

Thus, if the value of the advantage from the interest-free tax-deferral ""loan'' present was $25 per Wesco share at yearend 1997, and after-tax liquidating value was then about $248 per share („gures that seem rational to the writer), Wesco's intrinsic value per share would become about $273 per share at yearend 1997, up 39% from intrinsic value as guessed in a similar calculation at the end of 1996. And, finally, this reasonable-to-this-writer, $273-per-share figure for intrinsic per share value of Wesco stock should be compared with the $300 per share price at which Wesco stock was selling on December 31, 1997. This comparison indicates that Wesco stock was then selling about 10% above intrinsic value.

As Wesco's unrealized appreciation has continued to grow in frothy markets for securities, it should be remembered that it is subject to market fluctuation, possibly dramatic on the downside, with no guaranty as to its ultimate full realization. Unrealized after-tax appreciation represents 73% of Wesco's shareholders' equity at 1997 yearend), versus 70% and 63% one and two years earlier.

Business and human quality in place at Wesco continues to be not nearly as good, all factors considered, as that in place at Berkshire Hathaway. Wesco is not an equally-good-but-smaller version of Berkshire Hathaway, better because its small size makes growth easier. Instead, each dollar of book value at Wesco continues plainly to provide much less intrinsic value than a similar dollar of book value at Berkshire Hathaway. Moreover, the quality disparity in book value's intrinsic merits has, in recent years, been widening in favor of Berkshire Hathaway.

All that said, we make no attempt to appraise relative attractiveness for invest-ment of Wesco versus Berkshire Hathaway stock at present stock-market quotations.

We are not now pessimists, on a long-term basis, about business expansion. Despite present super-ebullient markets for entire businesses, making it hard for Wesco to find attractive opportunities, we do not believe that such opportunities will never come.

On January 28, 1998 Wesco increased its regular dividend from 27´ cents per share to 28´ cents per share, payable March 11, 1998, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 1998.

This annual report contains Form 10-K, a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and includes detailed information about Wesco and its subsidiaries as well as audited financial statements bearing extensive footnotes. As usual, your careful attention is sought with respect to these items.

