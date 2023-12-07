Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) Reports Growth in GMV and Revenue for Q4 Fiscal Year 2023

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted EPS Show Significant Increase

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased by 11% to $315.6 million.
  • Revenue grew by 6% to $80.0 million compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA rose to $12.8 million, marking a $0.5 million increase.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS surged by 37% to $0.26.
Article's Main Image

On December 7, 2023, Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. The company, a leader in powering the circular economy through its global commerce platforms, reported an 11% increase in GMV and a 6% increase in revenue compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The GAAP Net Income stood at $6.3 million, with a GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.20. Notably, the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA saw an uptick of $0.5 million to $12.8 million, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS increased by 37% to $0.26.

Financial Performance and Segment Highlights

LQDT's GovDeals segment experienced a 14% increase in GMV, primarily driven by the increased availability of vehicles. The RSCG segment's GMV rose by 18%, setting a new quarterly record, while the CAG segment saw a 4% decrease in GMV. Revenue in the GovDeals and RSCG segments increased by 13% and 15%, respectively, with the CAG segment experiencing a 27% decrease due to the prior year's large international spot purchase transactions. The Machinio segment reported a 15% increase in revenue, attributed to growth in subscriptions.

Operational Metrics and Business Outlook

LQDT's operational metrics showed growth, with a 5% increase in registered buyers and an 8% increase in auction participants. Completed transactions also grew by 4%. Looking ahead, the company expects GMV for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 to exceed the same quarter last year, with anticipated growth in the GovDeals and CAG segments. However, the RSCG segment is facing a dynamic of receiving a higher volume of lower-value products, reflecting the current consumer demand for retail goods.

Management Commentary

"We concluded our fiscal year with strong fourth quarter results, setting a new annual record for GMV at $1.2 billion and delivering our highest full-year Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA performance since 2014," said Bill Angrick, Liquidity Services CEO. He added, "Our pipeline remains strong, and we continue to see opportunities to drive growth and long-term shareholder value through expanding our technology-enabled, asset-light services."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The balance sheet of LQDT remained robust, with cash balances totaling $118.2 million and zero financial debt. The company's strong liquidity position is further evidenced by the increase in cash and cash equivalents from $96.1 million to $110.3 million year-over-year.

Investor Relations and Future Prospects

LQDT's management will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results and provide further insights into the company's strategy and outlook. Investors and interested parties are encouraged to participate or access the live webcast on the company's investor relations website.

Liquidity Services Inc continues to leverage its marketplaces and technology to drive growth and value for shareholders. With a focus on sustainable business practices and transparent asset sales, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the circular economy.

For a detailed analysis of LQDT's financial results, including reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Liquidity Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.