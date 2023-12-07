SecureWorks Corp (SCWX) Reports Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Taegis Drives Growth Amidst Strategic Shift

SecureWorks Corp (SCWX) Announces Financial Outcomes for Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Taegis™ annual recurring revenue (ARR) up by 25% year-over-year, reaching $279 million.
  • Overall Q3 revenue declined to $89.4 million from $110.9 million in Q3 FY2023 due to strategic wind-down of Other MSS business.
  • GAAP net loss improved to $14.4 million, or $0.17 per share, from a net loss of $28.1 million, or $0.33 per share, in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $1.2 million from $17.2 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On December 7, 2023, SecureWorks Corp (SCWX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on November 3, 2023. The company, a global leader in cybersecurity, highlighted the growth of its Taegis™ platform, which saw a significant increase in annual recurring revenue and gross margins.

Financial Performance Overview

SecureWorks Corp (SCWX, Financial) reported a total revenue of $89.4 million for the third quarter, a decrease from the $110.9 million reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This decline was attributed to the strategic wind-down of the company's Other MSS business. Despite the overall revenue dip, the Taegis™ segment demonstrated robust growth, with its revenue surging 41% year-over-year to $67.3 million.

The company's GAAP gross profit was $54.7 million, down from $65.4 million in Q3 FY2023. However, the GAAP gross margin improved to 61.3% from 58.9% in the prior year, reflecting the company's enhanced operational efficiency. The non-GAAP gross margin also saw an uptick, reaching 66.3% compared to 63.3% in the same period last year.

SecureWorks Corp (SCWX, Financial) narrowed its GAAP net loss to $14.4 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $28.1 million, or $0.33 per share, in Q3 FY2023. The non-GAAP net loss was reported at $0.0 million, or $0.00 per share, a significant improvement from the non-GAAP net loss of $13.7 million, or $0.16 per share, in the previous year.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

CEO Wendy Thomas commented on the company's performance, stating,

Our Taegis business is consistently delivering market-leading growth and Q3 was no exception. We expanded the breadth and depth of our Partner ecosystem, and recognition within the analyst community for our leadership in the XDR market accelerated."
She emphasized the foundation laid for long-term Taegis growth through new product capabilities and an enriched partner experience.

Chief Financial Officer Alpana Wegner expressed confidence in reaching the breakeven adjusted EBITDA milestone in the fourth quarter, highlighting the scalability of the Taegis platform and the use of AI in driving operational efficiencies.

Future Outlook and Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, SecureWorks Corp (SCWX, Financial) expects revenue between $86 million and $88 million, with a GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 to $0.18 and a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 to $0.05. The company also updated its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, projecting Taegis ARR of $280 million or greater, total revenue between $363 million and $365 million, and a GAAP net loss of $91 million to $93 million.

The company's balance sheet showed $58.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter. The condensed consolidated statements of cash flows indicated a net cash used in operating activities of $74.494 million for the nine months ended November 3, 2023.

SecureWorks Corp (SCWX, Financial) continues to focus on its Taegis platform, which is gaining traction in the cybersecurity market. The company's strategic decisions and operational efficiencies are paving the way for improved financial performance and a path to profitability.

For a detailed analysis of SecureWorks Corp (SCWX, Financial)'s financials, readers are encouraged to review the full earnings report and the accompanying financial statements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SecureWorks Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.