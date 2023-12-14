Morning Brew: AMD's AI Accelerator Launch and AbbVie's $8.7B Cerevel Acquisition

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial) saw its stock rise approximately 3% in premarket trading following the unveiling of its latest AI accelerator, the Instinct MI300X, at its Advancing AI event. The company has increased its expected AI Accelerator total addressable market for 2027 to $400 billion, up from $150 billion. AMD's CEO Lisa Su touted the MI300x as the industry's "most advanced accelerator," a nod to competitors like Nvidia (NVDA). The AI chips are set to be used by tech giants including Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Dell (DELL), IBM (IBM), and Meta Platforms (META) in their data centers. Analysts at Deutsche Bank Research maintain a Hold rating on AMD, citing the company's strong positioning to capitalize on the expanding AI market.

Stifel has initiated coverage on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers Rivian Automotive (RIVN, Financial) and Lucid Group (LCID, Financial), noting the current headwinds faced by the EV sector, such as high interest rates and inflation. Despite these challenges, Stifel is optimistic about the future of EV sales growth and has given Rivian a Buy rating, highlighting its high-quality R1S/R1T models, the Amazon delivery vehicle deal, and the potential of its R2 platform.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU, Financial) saw its stock jump nearly 9% in pre-market trading after updating its Q4 and full-year capacity guidance and reporting healthy demand trends. The airline has seen strong bookings for both holiday and non-holiday travel periods and achieved high completion factors for November and the Thanksgiving period. This news comes amidst JetBlue's ongoing merger discussions with Spirit Airlines (SAVE, Financial).

Google (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial) has introduced its Gemini large language model, which JP Morgan has labeled a "significant innovation" for the company. The model comes in three versions—Ultra, Pro, and Nano—designed to cater to various use cases and hardware capabilities, from data centers to mobile devices. Analyst Doug Anmuth maintains an overweight rating and a $150 price target for Google.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH, Financial) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX, Financial) experienced pre-market gains following AbbVie's (ABBV, Financial) announcement of an $8.7 billion deal to acquire Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE, Financial). Reviva's stock rose approximately 9%, while Karuna's shares also saw an uptick. The acquisition by AbbVie adds Cerevel's schizophrenia candidate emraclidine to its portfolio, while Reviva and Karuna both have promising schizophrenia treatments in development.

Speculation about potential Cabinet appointments in a second Trump administration includes the possibility of JPMorgan Chase's (JPM, Financial) CEO Jamie Dimon being considered for Secretary of Treasury. While Dimon's acceptance of such a role is uncertain, the discussion highlights the intersection of politics and finance.

Philip Morris (PM, Financial) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, maintaining its previous dividend rate and offering a forward yield of 5.71%.

With the holiday shopping season underway, investors are closely watching the Consumer Discretionary sector. Seeking Alpha has compiled a list of the top 10 best-performing Consumer Discretionary stocks over the past month, with companies like New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU, Financial), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS, Financial), and Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) showing strong momentum.

McDonald's (MCD, Financial) is testing a new small store format called CosMc's, with plans to open 10 such restaurants by the end of 2024. The format will offer customizable specialty beverages and snacks, including some classic McDonald's menu items.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY, Financial) has authorized an additional $3 billion in stock repurchases, reflecting the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders and enhancing investor value.

