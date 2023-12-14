Planet Labs PBC (PL) Reports Revenue Growth and Operational Milestones in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Revenue Climbs to $55.4 Million with Continued Expansion in Civil Government and Defense Markets

Summary
  • Planet Labs PBC (PL) announced an 11% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, reaching $55.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin stood at 52%, with a strong balance sheet featuring $315 million in cash and no debt.
  • Key product milestones included the launch of 37 satellites and the release of the Forest Carbon product.
  • Financial outlook for Q4 fiscal year 2024 anticipates revenue between $56 million and $59 million.
On December 7, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a solid performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, reported an 11% increase in revenue year-over-year, amounting to $55.4 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) continued to demonstrate growth in its data subscription business, particularly in the Civil Government and Defense & Intelligence markets. The company's Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairperson, Will Marshall, attributed this growth to "strength in the Civil Government and Defense & Intelligence markets" and highlighted the company's focus on "sharpening our go-to-market execution." The company's CFO and COO, Ashley Johnson, emphasized the company's cost discipline and operational efficiency, which support its path to profitability.

The company's financial health is robust, with a strong balance sheet showing $315 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and no debt. The third quarter gross margin was reported at 47%, a slight decrease from the 50% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 52%, compared to 54% in the prior year's quarter. The End of Period (EoP) Customer Count increased by 13% year-over-year to 976 customers, and the Percent of Recurring Annual Contract Value (ACV) for the third quarter was a solid 94%.

Strategic Business Developments

Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) has expanded its customer and partner relationships with significant contracts and partnerships. These include a seven-figure contract expansion with BASF Digital Farming GmbH, a new seven-figure ACV contract with IGAC in Colombia, and adding the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service as a new customer. The company also launched new technologies and products, such as the Pelican Tech Demo and 36 SuperDoves satellites, and released its Global Forest Carbon product.

Financial Outlook and Forward-Looking Statements

Looking ahead, Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) expects fourth-quarter revenue for fiscal year 2024 to be in the range of approximately $56 million to $59 million, with a Non-GAAP Gross Margin between 52% and 56%. The anticipated Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between approximately ($12) million and ($9) million. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company forecasts revenue to be between approximately $218 million and $221 million, representing about 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Comprehensive Financial Tables

The company's financial statements provide a detailed view of its fiscal health. The balance sheet as of October 31, 2023, shows total assets of $713.5 million and total liabilities of $179.9 million. The condensed consolidated statements of operations reveal a net loss of $38 million for the three months ended October 31, 2023, with a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.13. The statements of cash flows indicate a net cash used in operating activities of $43.9 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2023.

Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) continues to navigate the complexities of the global market while maintaining a focus on innovation and strategic growth. With its latest earnings report, the company demonstrates resilience and a clear vision for the future, positioning itself as a leader in the geospatial data industry.

For a more detailed look at Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial)'s financial results, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Planet Labs PBC for further details.

Survey

