Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue Growth and Share Repurchases Highlight the Quarter Amid Margin Pressures

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • SWBI reports increased revenue and unit shipments for Q2 fiscal 2024.
  • Gross margin faced temporary pressures due to fixed-cost absorption and inflationary factors.
  • Company repurchased shares and paid dividends, signaling confidence in financial stability.
  • Anticipated margin improvements expected in the fourth quarter.
Article's Main Image

On December 7, 2023, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on October 31, 2023. The company reported an increase in top-line revenue and unit shipments compared to the previous year, while channel inventories slightly decreased. This performance is attributed to new product introductions and consumer loyalty to the brand.

Financial Performance Overview

SWBI's net sales for the quarter were $124.9 million, up from $121.0 million in the same period last year. However, gross profit decreased to $31.8 million from $39.3 million, reflecting a gross margin of 25.4%, down from 32.4% year-over-year. This was primarily due to fixed-cost absorption, inflationary factors, and inventory reserve adjustments. Operating income also saw a decline, standing at $3.8 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The company's balance sheet showed a strong position with total assets of $572.9 million, up from $541.3 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $44.2 million, down from $53.6 million. Inventories were reduced to $163.3 million from $177.1 million, reflecting efforts to manage working capital.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended October 31, 2023, was $37.8 million, a significant improvement from the net cash used in operating activities of $28.2 million in the same period last year. This change is mainly due to adjustments in operating assets and liabilities, including a notable reduction in inventories.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Allocation

SWBI's commitment to returning value to shareholders was evident through its share repurchase program and dividend payments. The company repurchased nearly 646,000 shares, utilizing $8.2 million of its $50 million authorization, and paid $5.5 million in dividends. A quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share has been authorized, payable on January 4, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 21, 2023.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Mark Smith expressed satisfaction with the quarter's results, highlighting the brand's market share gains and the anticipation of strong demand continuing into the second half of the fiscal year. CFO Deana McPherson noted the temporary margin pressures but expects these headwinds to abate in the fourth quarter. She also emphasized the company's strengthened working capital position and reduced production to align inventory levels with current demand.

Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead, SWBI expects to be in a strong position to drive returns for stockholders, with a significant reduction in capital expenditures as the investment in the new Tennessee facility winds down. The company's focus remains on innovation, operational efficiency, and disciplined capital allocation to navigate through the current economic environment.

In summary, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI, Financial) demonstrated resilience in its second quarter of fiscal 2024 amidst challenging market conditions. The company's strategic initiatives and financial discipline have positioned it to capitalize on future growth opportunities while continuing to deliver shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Smith & Wesson Brands Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.